ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

I’m a nail technician – here’s 5 warning signs I watch out for and you should too

By Terri-Ann Williams
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

GETTING your nails done is one of life's simple pleasures.

While technicians are trained to give you jazzy designs, they are also taught to spot the signs of deadly illnesses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xu7YV_0iC8CgJw00
Experts in their field say that signs of cancer can be present in the nails - as well as other health conditions Credit: Getty

Speaking to The Sun, experts in their field have revealed what they look out for and how you can learn to spot deadly signs yourself.

The biggest red flags they are looking for, education manager, Victoria Evans at Dermalogica said, are signs of skin cancer.

The main ones to look out for are:

  1. Dark streak on the nail, this is usually down the side of one nail and is black or dark brown
  2. Marks - this could be marks on or around the skin such as darker patches or pink marks around the nail bed
  3. Lesions that crust or weep around the nails
  4. Changes to moles - this includes in the size and shape of the mole or if they have changed colour, for example if they have gotten darker
  5. Wounds that struggle to heal - if you have had a cut around the nail bed or on the hand that has stuck around and doesn't form a scab or close up.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R6G9z_0iC8CgJw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V6T4D_0iC8CgJw00

She added that there is a heightened awareness around skin cancer and nails due to the products used to get flawless fingertips.

She explained that this is because the light boxes used to cure gel polish during a manicure have raised some concern because — like tanning beds — they emit ultraviolet A (UVA) radiation, which is associated with a higher skin cancer risk.

"Risk varies due to the type of lamp being used and how often you’re having your nails done.

"If you’re a regular at the nail salon it may be worth applying SPF to your hands prior to the light box exposure or try some fingerless gloves for added skin protection," she advised.

She said that particular attention should be paid to any suspicious marks or lesions - including a black streak down the nail.

"A nail technician as with any close contact, professionals should be aware of suspicious marks or lesions on the area they’re working and especially anything new and persistent.

"Changes to moles such as in size or colour, darker patches or pink marks or lesions that crust or weep and struggle to heal are all visual signs something maybe awry."

When it comes to early skin cancer detection and working on hands and feet, Victoria said there are two types of skin cancer that develop on these areas.

These she said are acral lentiginous melanoma (found on the palms of hands and soles of feet) and subungual melanoma (melanoma of the nail bed).

She said: "Customers should be advised to seek medical advice and have the area assessed."

Skin cancer is deadly and is the 17th most common cause of cancer deaths in the UK.

It's responsible for around 1,400 deaths each year, Cancer Research UK states.

Nail trauma

While a black streak down the nail can be a sign of skin cancer, one expert said there are plenty of times when these lines are nothing to worry about.

Speaking to The Sun, former nail technician Katie Tunstall, based on the Wirral, said that this can sometimes be a result of trauma to the nail.

She added: "They can also appear due to an over production of melanin in the skin."

Katie explained that this is usually more common in people with darker skin tones.

"If someone came in with these types of lines, as a tech, you would have to get more information as to when they first noticed it and if they remember any significant trauma that may have caused it.

"If they were sure it wasn't caused by a trauma - then they should be told sensitively that they should see a doctor - especially before you carry out any treatment.

"This is because if it's covered up by a gel or acrylic, there's no way of knowing if it's getting worse."

However, Katie added that you should never tell them it's a sign of cancer, as it's not your job to diagnose medical conditions.

Fungal infection

Katie added that a fungal infection would mean that you couldn't go ahead with a treatment.

These infections in the nail are common and while most of the time they are not serious, they can take a long time to treat.

Pharmacists can help treat the condition, with antifungal nail cream cream and nail softening creams.

Bacterial infection

The guru explained that you should also avoid having treatments if you have a bacterial infection.

This is also known as paronychia and happens when bacteria gets into the skin through cuts in the cuticles.

It doesn't usually cause serious issues but if left untreated it can cause damage to the nail.

Rarely, it can lead to a serious infection.

Experts at the Cleveland Clinic added: "The infection may progress to involve the underlying bone. In severe cases, providers need to remove a finger or toe to make sure the infection doesn’t spread to the rest of the body.

"Severe, chronic paronychia most often affects people who have diabetes or conditions that cause problems with blood circulation."

Impetigo

Katie explained there are also other skin conditions you should be wary of before having a treatment.

One of these, she said is impetigo.

This is a common and highly contagious skin infection that mainly effects children and babies.

Anyone can get the condition and it usually affects skin that's already damaged, the NHS says.

People who have eczema are prone to it, as their skin is often broken.

Katie added that techs are also looking out for severe psoriasis, eczema and dermatitis, or 'anything you see when you assess the nails/hands that you think could be made worse by having their nails done'.

She added that experts also look for things that might make it difficult or restrict the treatment more generally.

These, she said, include cuts, bruises and open wounds, damaged nails or mild eczema and dermatitis.

"You do then also have to be aware of reactions that can happen during a treatment or once you are finished.

"Things like over filing the nail plate can cause pain and damage, and you should be aware of signs of an allergic reaction to a product, and also explain these to the client in case they have a reaction once they've left you."

Many nail techs are taught through courses provided by organisations such as Skcin.

Over 600 nail technicians across the country have taken the training in order to help keep clients safe.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Tech#Skin Infection#Nail Polish#Cancer Treatment#Dermalogica
survivornet.com

Parents Of Toddler ‘Screaming In Pain’ Were Told By Doctors He Had ‘Colic And Constipation:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer Which Left Little Ollie Paralyzed

Ollie Knowles, a toddler from North West England, was left paralyzed in his legs from neuroblastoma after being misdiagnosed for three months. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that develops in neuroblasts, the immature nerve cells around the body. It can be found in the adrenal glands, abdomen, spine, chest, and neck. It occurs almost exclusively in children under the age of 5.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Cancer
shefinds

This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
DIETS
Daily Mail

Blueberries really ARE a superfood! Study finds eating the fruit every day can reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, study finds

Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
NUTRITION
marthastewart.com

Do You Take a Daily Multivitamin? Scientists Say It May Be the Secret to Preventing Mental Decline as You Age

There are plenty of ways we try to protect our brains against cognitive decline, like doing crossword puzzles and exercising regularly—but can keeping your mind sharp be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin? Scientists seem to think so. According to new research published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, multivitamins can improve thinking skills in older individuals and help prevent cognitive decline.
HEALTH
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
survivornet.com

Woman, 38, Suffering From 15 Years Of Tiredness And Headaches Thought It Was ‘Stress, Worries, and Work:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

38-year-old Irene Grey suffered through 15 years of tiredness and headache before finding out she had essential thrombocythemia, a rare type of blood cancer. Essential thrombocythemia (ET), which is incurable, occurs when your bone marrow makes a large number of platelets. If you are experiencing profuse night sweats, constant headaches,...
CANCER
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Fast Food Meat You Should Stop Eating Immediately

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/03/2022. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
LIFESTYLE
OK! Magazine

Doctor Fears Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Bruised Hands’ Are An Alarming Sign Of Leukemia

Concerns are continuing to grow over Queen Elizabeth's well-being following Buckingham Palace's announcement that doctors are seriously concerned about her health. There has yet to be an explanation as to her exact medical woes, but an image of the Queen shaking hands with the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday, September 6, might point to why, as in the snapshot, the monarch had visible bruises on the dorsal side of her hand.
CANCER
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
778K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy