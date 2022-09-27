ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NATO Would Be Too Scared to React if Russia Drops Nuke First—Putin Ally

By Brendan Cole
 3 days ago

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev issued a warning that Moscow would use nuclear weapons if it needed to, suggesting that NATO would not reciprocate in kind because it was too afraid.

Medvedev started his post on his Telegram account with a swipe at the West, which he described as "our enemies" because of their aspirations to "exclusivity" and "right to rule the world"—a theme that current Russian President Vladimir Putin has been pushing on the world stage.

He mocked western threats in recent weeks of dire consequences should Moscow resort to using nuclear weapons following gains by Kyiv's forces in their counteroffensive.

"I have to remind you again—for those who are deaf who hear only themselves—Russia has the right to use nuclear weapons if necessary," he wrote, saying there were cases justifying their use outlined in the country's state policy, known as the nuclear doctrine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xda9V_0iC8COcy00
Above, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and former President Dmitry Medvedev is pictured at the Kremlin on September 20, 2022. He wrote on Telegram that NATO would not respond in kind to a Russian nuclear attack. Getty Images

These cases included if Russia or its allies faced nuclear attack or aggression with conventional weapons, which Medvedev said "threatens the very existence of our state." The scenario, which although repeatedly referred to during the course of the war by the Kremlin, is not clearly defined.

Medvedev said Russia will "do everything" to prevent nuclear weapons from appearing in "our hostile neighbors" like "Nazi Ukraine, which is directly controlled today by NATO countries."

He added that if "the threat to Russia exceeds the established danger limit, we will have to respond." In an echo of Putin's comments last week about the prospect of nuclear weapon use, he said: "it's definitely not a bluff."

The former president went on to propose what might happen if Russia was "forced to use the most formidable weapon against the Ukrainian regime," following a "large-scale act of aggression that is dangerous for the very existence of our state."

"I believe that NATO will not directly intervene in the conflict even in this situation," Medvedev wrote, saying he believed that the security of western countries was "much more important" for the alliance than the fate of Ukraine "which no one needs, even if it is abundantly supplied with various weapons."

He said that international "demagogues are not going to perish in a nuclear apocalypse" and as such will "swallow the use of any weapon in the current conflict."

Medvedev, currently the deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia but who held the role of head of state between 2008 and 2012 and is a close Putin ally, has been ramping up the anti-western rhetoric on his Telegram channel.

Now a renowned hawk, he used his social media account to call for the dismemberment of Ukraine in August, saying that a proposal to punish Russia for war crimes in Ukraine threatened the "existence of mankind," given Moscow's nuclear arsenal.

Newsweek reached out to NATO for comment.

Comments / 51

Robert Clark
3d ago

I wouldn't count on that! In fact, it would give U.S. the excuse it needs to rid the world of a terrorist nation! You might want to ask your people if they would like to find out?

Reply(6)
22
Jonathan Zack
3d ago

russia has deeply miscalculated war in february. they've been paying for it. children tend to not touch a heated stove after being burnt, despite being told not to. Russia's govt seems to be dumber than a child.

Reply
15
Richard Speers
3d ago

if any Russian politician has a brain in their head don't try something that will make all of Russian and her allies a big smoking hole in the ground

Reply(3)
8
