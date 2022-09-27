ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Explanation Behind Terrace Marshall Jr. Being Inactive vs Saints

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
 3 days ago

Playing time for the former second round pick just doesn't exist.

Terrace Marshall Jr. is trying to find a way on the field, but he hasn't had much luck through the first three games of the season.

The former second round draft pick has struggled to see the field since he stepped foot in Carolina, appearing in just 428 offensive snaps across 14 career games. After showing flashes last preseason, Marshall fizzled out of the offense and was only targeted 30 times on the year.

This year, it's been the same story. It appeared that he had made some strides in OTAs and minicamp but once again, he's nowhere to be seen.

Heck, back in the spring head coach Matt Rhule believed he could be the team's third option in the passing game.

"Oh yeah, I think Terrace is already there at that position, at that spot. I always struggle with who's the No. 1 receiver, who's a No. 2 because they're all kind of out there and playing at the same time. But we need playmakers. Terrace is healthy and he's got a great process right now. He's one of the first guys in the building every morning, he's learning at a high level, and I think he's challenging himself."

Fast-forward to this past Sunday and Marshall is ruled inactive against the Saints, opening up a spot for Laviska Shenault. Rhule explained the decision to not dress Marshall.

"Yeah, we had to make a decision. Part of it so much at the receiver position is who can help me on special teams and who knows all three positions. Some guys are really good at one or two. [Rashard] Higgins is a guy that can go in and play all three. We tried to play Higgins more, we wanted to get him down in the red zone in those situations where his hands can be an asset for us."

Shenault had a debut that he'll never forget with his first reception as a Panther going for a 67-yard touchdown. He also showed his explosiveness with a 36-yard kickoff return two plays prior. The more involved Shenault becomes in the offense, the more difficult it will be for Marshall to get on the field.

AllPanthers

