nsjonline.com
Local families break ground on the future of Raleigh
RALEIGH — It has been over 20 years since Ven Poole and Todd Saieed first purchased 20 acres of land just a mile east of North Hills and through the woods of St. Albans Dr. Since then, the partners of DeWitt Carolinas, Inc. have acquired an additional 20 acres and patiently weathered through two economic recessions while envisioning what could be created.
Chapel Hill council reviews 2 housing plans, says one is exactly what the town wants
Chapel Hill has a critical shortage of affordable housing options.
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence sells in Raleigh for $2.2 million
A house built in 2006 located in the 800 block of Westwood Drive in Raleigh has new owners. The 4,901-square-foot property was sold on Sept. 12, 2022 for $2,200,000, or $449 per square foot. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands close by:. In...
Ian downgraded to tropical storm after making landfall: Live updates for the Triangle
Ian is no longer a hurricane, but the wind and rain are still strong in North Carolina. Follow this story for updates throughout the storm.
As short-term rentals increase, what's the effect on affordable housing?
The I-Team takes a closer look at the effect short-term rentals such as Airbnb are having on the already squeezed affordable housing market.
Wake, Durham, Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools will close Friday as Hurricane Ian nears
Wake, Durham, Orange and Chatham counties are canceling in-person classes for Friday.
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
cbs17
Raleigh’s top 10 places vulnerable to Hurricane Ian flooding
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The exact impact of Hurricane Ian remains unknown, but at least some measurable rain is expected. Even during unnamed storms, waterways around Raleigh are susceptible to flooding. The city’s stormwater department tracks and maps areas of frequent flooding. Much of those locations are near Crabtree...
alamancenews.com
Moving right along: Sheetz leveled; store to be rebuilt from scratch
Workmen are continuing to clear the lot where Mebane’s Sheetz station used to stand, at 1237 Mebane Oaks Road just off I-85/40. The company had indicated it planned a “full remodel” of the location, but it is now clear that “remodeling” includes leveling the former store and rebuilding from scratch.
Event cancellations, venue changes and more as the Triangle prepares for Hurricane Ian
Some events are canceled, some are moving indoors, and at least two football teams plan to take the field, no matter how muddy.
Raleigh News & Observer
Condominium sells in Raleigh for $1.2 million
A 1,807-square-foot condominium built in 2014 has changed hands. The property located in the 2000 block of Fairview Road in Raleigh was sold on Sept. 13, 2022 for $1,200,000, or $664 per square foot. Additional units have recently been sold close by:. On Brighthurst Drive, Raleigh, in July 2022, a...
Man discovers graves of over 50 enslaved people on newly purchased Henderson property
"It was chilling. It was eight of my guys and myself and there wasn't a dry eye on the ground when we found that," Kenneth Spellman said.
Raleigh News & Observer
Detached house in Raleigh sells for $1.5 million
A house built in 2007 located in the 1900 block of Olde Mill Forrest Drive in Raleigh has a new owner. The 4,861-square-foot property was sold on Sept. 7, 2022 for $1,465,000, or $301 per square foot. The house is situated on a 0.9-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed...
Raleigh News & Observer
Despite 1 in 12.6 million odds, this NC man hit a Mega Millions jackpot, officials say
A North Carolina man decided to spend $2 when he stopped at a convenience store and to give it a go in a Mega Millions drawing, N.C lottery officials said Thursday. At 1 in 12.6 million, the odds were stacked against him, but his ticket matched all five white balls, scoring him a $1 million jackpot, according to a lottery news release.
cbs17
Family of missing woman not giving up hope after NC I-85 crash near Hillsborough
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of 25-year-old Alyssa Taylor says they aren’t giving up hope in getting answers. On Thursday, they placed a memorial at the crash site in Hillsborough to remember Taylor and her friend, Daniel McNeal. “We picked one out that has Halloween stuff on...
Raleigh News & Observer
Single-family house in Chapel Hill sells for $2.8 million
A house built in 2003 located in the 2700 block of Forest Creek Road in Chapel Hill has new owners. The 9,791-square-foot property was sold on Aug. 24, 2022. The $2,775,000 purchase price works out to $283 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 2.8-acre lot.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist
It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
Raleigh News & Observer
Holly Springs single family residence sells for $1 million
A 4,626-square-foot house built in 2004 has changed hands. The property located in the 200 block of Danagher Court in Holly Springs was sold on Aug. 22, 2022. The $1,000,000 purchase price works out to $216 per square foot. The house is situated on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have...
chapelboro.com
Orange County Under Tropical Storm Warning; Schools Cancel Friday Classes
After making an intense landfall in Cuba, battering Florida and moving through South Carolina, Tropical Storm Ian will soon reach North Carolina. The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for much of the state on Thursday, with Orange County included in the alert. The federal agency said high winds and heavy rain can be expected starting Thursday night and through the day on Friday. While rain is expected to continue through the weekend, the tropical storm is expected to bring 3-6 inches in Orange County from Friday through Saturday afternoon. Sustained wind is forecasted, with some gusts potentially exceeding 40 mph.
Roaches & mouse droppings: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Sept. 27)
One Triangle restaurant this week scored a 73.5%, a C grade.
