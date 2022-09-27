ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

Local families break ground on the future of Raleigh

RALEIGH — It has been over 20 years since Ven Poole and Todd Saieed first purchased 20 acres of land just a mile east of North Hills and through the woods of St. Albans Dr. Since then, the partners of DeWitt Carolinas, Inc. have acquired an additional 20 acres and patiently weathered through two economic recessions while envisioning what could be created.
Single family residence sells in Raleigh for $2.2 million

A house built in 2006 located in the 800 block of Westwood Drive in Raleigh has new owners. The 4,901-square-foot property was sold on Sept. 12, 2022 for $2,200,000, or $449 per square foot. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands close by:. In...
Raleigh’s top 10 places vulnerable to Hurricane Ian flooding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The exact impact of Hurricane Ian remains unknown, but at least some measurable rain is expected. Even during unnamed storms, waterways around Raleigh are susceptible to flooding. The city’s stormwater department tracks and maps areas of frequent flooding. Much of those locations are near Crabtree...
Condominium sells in Raleigh for $1.2 million

A 1,807-square-foot condominium built in 2014 has changed hands. The property located in the 2000 block of Fairview Road in Raleigh was sold on Sept. 13, 2022 for $1,200,000, or $664 per square foot. Additional units have recently been sold close by:. On Brighthurst Drive, Raleigh, in July 2022, a...
Detached house in Raleigh sells for $1.5 million

A house built in 2007 located in the 1900 block of Olde Mill Forrest Drive in Raleigh has a new owner. The 4,861-square-foot property was sold on Sept. 7, 2022 for $1,465,000, or $301 per square foot. The house is situated on a 0.9-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed...
Single-family house in Chapel Hill sells for $2.8 million

A house built in 2003 located in the 2700 block of Forest Creek Road in Chapel Hill has new owners. The 9,791-square-foot property was sold on Aug. 24, 2022. The $2,775,000 purchase price works out to $283 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 2.8-acre lot.
North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist

It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
Holly Springs single family residence sells for $1 million

A 4,626-square-foot house built in 2004 has changed hands. The property located in the 200 block of Danagher Court in Holly Springs was sold on Aug. 22, 2022. The $1,000,000 purchase price works out to $216 per square foot. The house is situated on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have...
Orange County Under Tropical Storm Warning; Schools Cancel Friday Classes

After making an intense landfall in Cuba, battering Florida and moving through South Carolina, Tropical Storm Ian will soon reach North Carolina. The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for much of the state on Thursday, with Orange County included in the alert. The federal agency said high winds and heavy rain can be expected starting Thursday night and through the day on Friday. While rain is expected to continue through the weekend, the tropical storm is expected to bring 3-6 inches in Orange County from Friday through Saturday afternoon. Sustained wind is forecasted, with some gusts potentially exceeding 40 mph.
