Center, TX

Unopposed candidates officially declared 'elected' in Harrison County

MARSHALL, Texas - Unopposed candidates for the upcoming Nov. 8 general election were declared officially “elected” Tuesday as the Harrison County Commissioners Court approved a certification indicating such, in accordance with a new law. The Harrison County Commissioners Court approved the certification of the unopposed county and precinct...
Shelbyville ISD Regular Board Meeting Agenda, Oct. 3

September 28, 2022 - A regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Shelbyville Independent School District will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022, beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Room of the Shelbyville Independent School District at 5322 St. Hwy 87 S, Shelbyville, Texas. The subjects...
Nacogdoches County woman killed by passing vehicle after fight

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman hit by a vehicle after an altercation Tuesday night. April Julissa Cavazos, 20, of Nacogdoches County, was struck by a vehicle on the southbound lane of U.S. 59 north of Nacogdoches, in the 16000 block, around 8:05 p.m.
City of Hallsville issues partial boil water notice

HALLSVILLE, Texas — The city of Hallsville issued a partial boil water notice on Thursday due to repairs in the water system's main line. This only applies to customers on Timber Ridge Lane, Trailridge Circle and the east side of Sherwood Oaks Drive. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality...
Sheriff's Department Seeks Whereabouts of Garrett

September 27, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Denise Garrett for a welfare check. Garrett is described as a 28-year-old black female, 5’8’ tall and approximately 165 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Garrett is from Center, but she was last seen September 26, 2022 in Nacogdoches.
Hwy 103 East Bridge at Lake Sam Rayburn now cleared

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As of 6:55 p.m., the bridge is cleared. Traffic is flowing normally. TxDOT Lufkin has reported a wreck on the bridge on Hwy 103 at Lake Sam Rayburn. The crash involves several vehicles, and traffic is stop and go. DPS troopers are directing traffic. Be prepared for delays and use caution if you must travel this route. Reduce your speed, TxDOT says.
130,000-square-foot manufacturing facility coming to Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Economic Development Corporation (LEDCO) Board of Directors approved an agreement with Merit Fabricators LLC. on Thursday. Merit Fabricators is poised to make a $22 million investment in the Longview Business Park by constructing a. 130,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, which will create 25 new full-time...
Center ISD Student Flu Vaccine Clinics

September 29, 2022 - Student flu vaccine clinics are scheduled for October 18th, 25th, and 26th. Parents may register their students through the online link on the flyer. Anyone 18 years or older will need to complete an adult IMMTRAC form, included in this article. Important Dates and Information. Center...
Governor Tillman

Funeral service is at 11am on Saturday, October 1 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church (Lake Timpson), 3398 FM 2667, Timpson, Texas 75975. Services entrusted to Community Funeral Home, Timpson, Texas.
Alert: Counterfeit Money Being Used in the Area

September 28, 2022 - A local restaurant contacted Shelby County Today to help alert business owners and the public regarding fake $100 bills being used in the area. The owner advised one $100 bill was accepted before staff realized it was counterfeit. When a second bill was attempted to be used, the staff was aware and ready.
I might find someone there from Center

“Sometimes this old farm feels like a long-lost friend, Yes, and hey, it’s good to be back home again.” — ‘Back Home Again’ song lyrics by John Denver (19431997) Thoughts of skipping town for a long weekend are looming in the back of my mind again. Weekend trips are therapeutic at a small newspaper when finding time for a whole week’s vacation is like looking for a needle in a haystack.
East Texas community is warned of fentanyl

TEXAS, USA — East Texas sheriffs are warning the public about an increase of dangerous drugs in our area. Large amounts of fentanyl are surfacing in some counties, while other counties continue to battle the long-term methamphetamine problem. The color blue is showing up in several street drugs, and...

