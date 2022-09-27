Read full article on original website
KTBS
Unopposed candidates officially declared 'elected' in Harrison County
MARSHALL, Texas - Unopposed candidates for the upcoming Nov. 8 general election were declared officially “elected” Tuesday as the Harrison County Commissioners Court approved a certification indicating such, in accordance with a new law. The Harrison County Commissioners Court approved the certification of the unopposed county and precinct...
scttx.com
Shelbyville ISD Regular Board Meeting Agenda, Oct. 3
September 28, 2022 - A regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Shelbyville Independent School District will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022, beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Room of the Shelbyville Independent School District at 5322 St. Hwy 87 S, Shelbyville, Texas. The subjects...
KLTV
Nacogdoches County woman killed by passing vehicle after fight
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman hit by a vehicle after an altercation Tuesday night. April Julissa Cavazos, 20, of Nacogdoches County, was struck by a vehicle on the southbound lane of U.S. 59 north of Nacogdoches, in the 16000 block, around 8:05 p.m.
City of Hallsville issues partial boil water notice
HALLSVILLE, Texas — The city of Hallsville issued a partial boil water notice on Thursday due to repairs in the water system's main line. This only applies to customers on Timber Ridge Lane, Trailridge Circle and the east side of Sherwood Oaks Drive. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality...
scttx.com
Sheriff's Department Seeks Whereabouts of Garrett
September 27, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Denise Garrett for a welfare check. Garrett is described as a 28-year-old black female, 5’8’ tall and approximately 165 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Garrett is from Center, but she was last seen September 26, 2022 in Nacogdoches.
Nacogdoches Sheriff Gives Update on Fatal Auto/Pedestrian Crash
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an altercation related to a fatal automobile-pedestrian crash that occurred Tuesday night between Appleby and Garrison in Nacogdoches County. The fatal crash is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to a report, at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, 911 dispatchers...
KTRE
Hwy 103 East Bridge at Lake Sam Rayburn now cleared
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As of 6:55 p.m., the bridge is cleared. Traffic is flowing normally. TxDOT Lufkin has reported a wreck on the bridge on Hwy 103 at Lake Sam Rayburn. The crash involves several vehicles, and traffic is stop and go. DPS troopers are directing traffic. Be prepared for delays and use caution if you must travel this route. Reduce your speed, TxDOT says.
ketk.com
130,000-square-foot manufacturing facility coming to Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Economic Development Corporation (LEDCO) Board of Directors approved an agreement with Merit Fabricators LLC. on Thursday. Merit Fabricators is poised to make a $22 million investment in the Longview Business Park by constructing a. 130,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, which will create 25 new full-time...
scttx.com
Center ISD Student Flu Vaccine Clinics
September 29, 2022 - Student flu vaccine clinics are scheduled for October 18th, 25th, and 26th. Parents may register their students through the online link on the flyer. Anyone 18 years or older will need to complete an adult IMMTRAC form, included in this article. Important Dates and Information. Center...
East Texas officials locate woman after search for welfare check
UPDATE: Denise Garrett was found safe in Nacogdoches on Wednesday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. “Thanks to the public for sharing this post and for all the information we received while searching for her,” officials said. SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday they are seeking the […]
Bubba’s 33 in Longview to donate all profits from Sept. 29 to family of beloved employee killed in crash
LONGVIEW, Texas — The loss of anyone hard for those who loved them. Bubba's 33 in Longview is mourning the loss of one of their own, 19-year-old Jordyn Hampton. Hampton was on her way to work, driving from Kilgore traveling northbound on FM 2087, when crashed her vehicle. She died at the scene.
KLTV
Gregg County Jail taking corrective measures after being found out of state compliance
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An issue found at the Gregg County Jail has caused it to be listed as out of state compliance. An inspection was conducted by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards from Aug. 29 to 31 and found one minimum standard was violated. “During the review of...
scttx.com
Governor Tillman
Funeral service is at 11am on Saturday, October 1 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church (Lake Timpson), 3398 FM 2667, Timpson, Texas 75975. Services entrusted to Community Funeral Home, Timpson, Texas.
scttx.com
Alert: Counterfeit Money Being Used in the Area
September 28, 2022 - A local restaurant contacted Shelby County Today to help alert business owners and the public regarding fake $100 bills being used in the area. The owner advised one $100 bill was accepted before staff realized it was counterfeit. When a second bill was attempted to be used, the staff was aware and ready.
tribnow.com
I might find someone there from Center
“Sometimes this old farm feels like a long-lost friend, Yes, and hey, it’s good to be back home again.” — ‘Back Home Again’ song lyrics by John Denver (19431997) Thoughts of skipping town for a long weekend are looming in the back of my mind again. Weekend trips are therapeutic at a small newspaper when finding time for a whole week’s vacation is like looking for a needle in a haystack.
Henderson Police looking for two persons of interest in theft
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson Police Department said on Thursday they are looking for two individuals in relation to a theft. The two people are are only persons of interest, according to authorities. Officials say to call 903-657-3512 if you have any information.
East Texas community is warned of fentanyl
TEXAS, USA — East Texas sheriffs are warning the public about an increase of dangerous drugs in our area. Large amounts of fentanyl are surfacing in some counties, while other counties continue to battle the long-term methamphetamine problem. The color blue is showing up in several street drugs, and...
1 woman struck, killed by car while in physical altercation in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a physical altercation that led to a woman's death when a car struck her in the road Tuesday night. According to the sheriff's office, the wreck happened between Nacogdoches and Garrison around 8 p.m. in the 16000...
Major crash reported on US 259 in Rusk County causing traffic delays
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County OEM is reporting a major crash at US 259 North at FM 850. According to officials, FM 850 is blocked on the east side of 259 and motorists should expect delays, especially northbound on 259. No further information has been provided at this time. KETK will update this […]
Longview ISD middle school student apprehended for terroristic threat made toward campus
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A middle school student has been apprehended on Tuesday evening by Longview Police on a charge of terroristic threat after a threat was made against the Judson Middle School, according to police. Officials said an investigation found a Longview Police School Resource Officer responded and removed the student from their classroom […]
