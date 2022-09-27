Read full article on original website
Here’s why Arafura (ASX:ARU) shares are gaining on ASX today
Arafura Resources’ shares were trading 8% higher at 1:09 PM AEST on ASX on Thursday, driven by the well-performing Materials sector. The S&P/ASX 200 Materials sector was 2.879% strong around the same time. Arafura recently got added to the list of companies in the S&P/ASX 300. Industrial minerals explorer...
New Zealand Windfarms (NZX: NWF) is in news today; here’s why
NZ Windfarms holds its annual shareholder meeting today. The company has also informed the shareholders of its key business highlights. New Zealand Windfarms (NZX: NWF), NZ’s renewable energy company, held its annual shareholder meeting today (29 September 2022). In a statement to its shareholders, the company stated that all...
Coles (ASX:COL) shares close in red today, here’s why
Coles' shares last exchanged hands at AU$16.61, down 0.42% on ASX today (28 September). The company’s shares have underperformed the ASX 200 Consumer Staples index today. Shares of leading Australian retailer Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL) closed in the red zone today (28 September). The food and staples retailer's shares...
How are Sayona's (ASX:SYA) shares trading after latest update?
Sayona’s shares were trading at AU$0.22 apiece, down 3.48%, on ASX at 11.44 AM AEST. Sayona hired Québec company L Fournier & Fils as its mining contractor for NAL operation. Meanwhile, the ASX 200 index was 0.36% down at 6,473.00 points. Lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited's (ASX:SYA) shares...
Kalkine : Which are the 3 ASX listed gold stocks amid gold volatility?
The S&P/ASX200 fell significantly on Monday, September 26th, closing at 6,469.40, down 105.30 points or 1.60%, a new 50-day low. The material sector also had a decline, falling by 5.77%. This video features the respective performances of some significant ASX-listed gold stocks- Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX: NCM), Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST), Silver Lake Resources Limited (ASX: SLR).
What is dragging Piedmont (ASX:PLL) shares down today?
Piedmont’s shares were trading at AU$0.84 each, down 5.62%, at 11.33 AM AEST on ASX on Friday. This underperforms ASX 200 Materials index which was 1.01% up at 15,298.70 points. Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL) were trading in the red on Friday (30 September) despite no major announcement...
Why are Bubs Australia (ASX:BUB) shares put on trading halt?
Australian infant milk formula manufacturing company intends to make announcement regarding new joint venture. Bubs shares are expected to commence normal trading on or before 30 September 2022. Infant milk formula manufacturer, Bubs Australia Limited (ASX:BUB) on Wednesday (28 September 2022) requested a trading halt amid a pending announcement. Bubs...
Why is Fortescue (ASX:FMG) in news these days?
Fortescue recently shared an update on its decarbonisation strategy that aims to avoid the usage of fossil fuels. As a result, this strategy will bring terrestrial emissions down to zero at Fortescue’s iron ore operations by 2030. Vertically integrated green energy and resource company Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FMG)...
Why is Anson (ASX:ASN) on a gaining spree today?
Anson Resources has reported lithium-rich brines intersection in four clastic zones at the Paradox lithium project, located in Utah, USA. The brines were discovered in the recently completed resource-definition drilling at the Crane Creek 32-1 well. In last one year, Anson share price has appreciated by 255%. Junior mineral resource...
Why is MetalsGrove (ASX:MGA) share price up 26%?
MetalsGrove share price has recorded a rise of 166.67% in past one month. The lithium company had recently identified significant lithium pegmatite potential at its Upper Coondina project. The company expects to commence the maiden drill program in fourth quarter. Mining exploration company, MetalsGrove Mining Ltd (ASX:MGA) has been defying...
What is boosting Whitehaven's (ASX:WHC) share price today?
Whitehaven’s shares were trading at AU$8.78 apiece, up 3.91%, at 2.05 PM AEST. Energy was one of the best-performing sectors at the same time. The rise in Whitehaven’s share price might be because of strength in the overall energy index. Shares of Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) were trading...
Kalkine: Why are BHP (ASX:BHP), Telix (ASX:TLX) Alderan (ASX:AL8) in the news today?
In today's show we cover: Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX), Restaurant Brands New Zealand (ASX:RBD), BHP (ASX:BHP) and Alderan (ASX:AL8). The Australian share market opened higher on Wednesday despite a mixed closing on WallStreet in overnight trade. The ASX 200 index opened 14.40 points, or 0.22% higher, at 6,510.60. The benchmark has shed 2.83% in the past five days. It has fallen 10.51% in the past 52 weeks. While the All-Ordinaries index was trading 0.202% higher at 6,710, the volatility index fell 6.178% to 19.88. In the first 10 minutes of trade, the ASX 200 was trading at 6,484.80, up 11.40 points, or 0.18%.
Share price of Anson has been marking significant gains on the ASX today after the company shared a update about its lithium project.
ASX 200 rises at open; Whitehaven gains over 5%
The Australian shares opened higher on Wednesday. The ASX 200 index opened 14.40 points, or 0.22% higher at 6,510.60. The benchmark has shed 2.83% in past five days. The Australian shares opened higher on Wednesday despite mixed closing on Wall Street in the overnight trade. Meanwhile, the sentiment has generally been muted in the past few days on expectations of further interest rate hikes by US Federal Reserve as a section of investors are concerned over possibility of recession.
Is the Time Right To Look At Platinum And Palladium Stocks On ASX?. Greenland Minerals’ Kvanefjeld Project To Be Cornerstone Of Future Rare Earth Supply; Stock Up 13.04%
Kalkine : Which 3 ASX supermarket stocks to explore in October?
In this video, we are going to talk about 3 ASX listed supermarket stocks that have fared more than 25 per cent in the last five years. Before we jump onto that, do hit the like and subscribe button.
Kalkine: ASX to fall: Which ASX stocks are in action today?
Australian shares are set to drop today, taking cues from weakness in global markets. The U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers showed appetite for more interest rate hikes, sparking fears about a potential global recession.
Which telecom stocks can you look at amid the cost-of-living crisis?
Britain households face an acute crisis of paying their bills for communication services due to soaring inflation. One in seven is cutting down on food and clothing to pay the telecom bills. The cost-of-living crisis has been piling pressure on UK households, forcing them to cut back on their spending....
How are these five ASX 50 stocks faring
The S&P/ASX 200 index is up today, gaining 16.30 points or 0.25% to 6,512.50 on 28 September 2022 (as of 10:23 AM AEST). However, all the significant eleven sectors were lower at the same time. Though the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index opened higher on ASX today, all the sectors under...
