ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
parentherald.com

Mommy Issues: How It Can Affect a Person's Overall Development?

The study, "Estrangement Between Mothers and Adult Children: The Role of Norms and Values," argues that the mother is the most important figure in early childhood. Thus, if she is abused, manipulated, or not given essential emotional support, the psychological aftermath can persist into an adult's life, Healthline reported. Mommy...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
parentherald.com

20 Worst Preconceptions Parents Had Before Their Children Were Born

Parents are laughing as they remember 20 of the worst preconceptions they had before their children were born, according to a new survey. A British survey by the famous toy maker Play-Doh interviewed 2,000 moms and dads and had 85 percent of them laughing when they recalled what kind of parent they thought they would be before they had children. They cannot help but think how silly they were to believe they would be firm on their "parenting vows" and never break them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy