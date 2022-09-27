Parents are laughing as they remember 20 of the worst preconceptions they had before their children were born, according to a new survey. A British survey by the famous toy maker Play-Doh interviewed 2,000 moms and dads and had 85 percent of them laughing when they recalled what kind of parent they thought they would be before they had children. They cannot help but think how silly they were to believe they would be firm on their "parenting vows" and never break them.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO