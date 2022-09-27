Read full article on original website
Why are Bubs Australia (ASX:BUB) shares put on trading halt?
Australian infant milk formula manufacturing company intends to make announcement regarding new joint venture. Bubs shares are expected to commence normal trading on or before 30 September 2022. Infant milk formula manufacturer, Bubs Australia Limited (ASX:BUB) on Wednesday (28 September 2022) requested a trading halt amid a pending announcement. Bubs...
Why is Anson (ASX:ASN) on a gaining spree today?
Anson Resources has reported lithium-rich brines intersection in four clastic zones at the Paradox lithium project, located in Utah, USA. The brines were discovered in the recently completed resource-definition drilling at the Crane Creek 32-1 well. In last one year, Anson share price has appreciated by 255%. Junior mineral resource...
Why is Fortescue (ASX:FMG) in news these days?
Fortescue recently shared an update on its decarbonisation strategy that aims to avoid the usage of fossil fuels. As a result, this strategy will bring terrestrial emissions down to zero at Fortescue’s iron ore operations by 2030. Vertically integrated green energy and resource company Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FMG)...
What is boosting Whitehaven's (ASX:WHC) share price today?
Whitehaven’s shares were trading at AU$8.78 apiece, up 3.91%, at 2.05 PM AEST. Energy was one of the best-performing sectors at the same time. The rise in Whitehaven’s share price might be because of strength in the overall energy index. Shares of Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) were trading...
Coles (ASX:COL) shares close in red today, here’s why
Coles' shares last exchanged hands at AU$16.61, down 0.42% on ASX today (28 September). The company’s shares have underperformed the ASX 200 Consumer Staples index today. Shares of leading Australian retailer Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL) closed in the red zone today (28 September). The food and staples retailer's shares...
Trump-linked Digital World Acquisition Corp shares are now around $16 after hitting $97 earlier this year
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. fell this week as the company missed a key deadline to hold on to about $1 billion in financing. DWAC, which is a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, has been set to be the vessel to take Trump Media and Technology Group public.
This Cheap Basic Materials Stock Pays a Monster Dividend
It could be time to be "greedy when others are fearful" when it comes to LyondellBasell.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Lower as Bond Yields Surge
Stock indices fell in Monday’s trading session, as investors try to find ground after last week’s panic due to the 0.75% hike in interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dipped 1.1%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) decreased by 0.5%. The real estate sector (XLRE) was the session’s laggard, as it fell by 2.64%. Conversely, the Consumer Staples sector (XLP) was the session’s leader, with a gain of 0.09%.
Metal & Mining Stocks
Share price of Anson has been marking significant gains on the ASX today after the company shared a update about its lithium project.
How are Sayona's (ASX:SYA) shares trading after latest update?
Sayona’s shares were trading at AU$0.22 apiece, down 3.48%, on ASX at 11.44 AM AEST. Sayona hired Québec company L Fournier & Fils as its mining contractor for NAL operation. Meanwhile, the ASX 200 index was 0.36% down at 6,473.00 points. Lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited's (ASX:SYA) shares...
How are these ASX gold stocks performing?
Australian stock market benchmark index, ASX 200 closed in red today (28 September 2022). Following the ASX 200, nine out of eleven significant sectors ended in red. With a rise of 1.90%, the utilities sector was the best performing sector. Australian stock market, S&P/ASX 200 lost 34.20 points today to...
Why is MetalsGrove (ASX:MGA) share price up 26%?
MetalsGrove share price has recorded a rise of 166.67% in past one month. The lithium company had recently identified significant lithium pegmatite potential at its Upper Coondina project. The company expects to commence the maiden drill program in fourth quarter. Mining exploration company, MetalsGrove Mining Ltd (ASX:MGA) has been defying...
Here’s why Arafura (ASX:ARU) shares are gaining on ASX today
Arafura Resources’ shares were trading 8% higher at 1:09 PM AEST on ASX on Thursday, driven by the well-performing Materials sector. The S&P/ASX 200 Materials sector was 2.879% strong around the same time. Arafura recently got added to the list of companies in the S&P/ASX 300. Industrial minerals explorer...
What is driving Coronado (ASX:CRN) shares up on ASX today?
Coronado shares were quoted 6.414% stronger at 1:54 PM AEST on ASX today (28 September 2022). The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Materials sector, at the same time, was witnessing losses. Australian mining firm Coronado Global Resources Inc. (ASX:CRN) shares were spotted trading 6.414% stronger at AU$1.617 per share on ASX at...
ASX 200 rises at open; Whitehaven gains over 5%
The Australian shares opened higher on Wednesday. The ASX 200 index opened 14.40 points, or 0.22% higher at 6,510.60. The benchmark has shed 2.83% in past five days. The Australian shares opened higher on Wednesday despite mixed closing on Wall Street in the overnight trade. Meanwhile, the sentiment has generally been muted in the past few days on expectations of further interest rate hikes by US Federal Reserve as a section of investors are concerned over possibility of recession.
Kalkine: Why are BHP (ASX:BHP), Telix (ASX:TLX) Alderan (ASX:AL8) in the news today?
In today's show we cover: Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX), Restaurant Brands New Zealand (ASX:RBD), BHP (ASX:BHP) and Alderan (ASX:AL8). The Australian share market opened higher on Wednesday despite a mixed closing on WallStreet in overnight trade. The ASX 200 index opened 14.40 points, or 0.22% higher, at 6,510.60. The benchmark has shed 2.83% in the past five days. It has fallen 10.51% in the past 52 weeks. While the All-Ordinaries index was trading 0.202% higher at 6,710, the volatility index fell 6.178% to 19.88. In the first 10 minutes of trade, the ASX 200 was trading at 6,484.80, up 11.40 points, or 0.18%.
Kalkine: ASX to fall: Which ASX stocks are in action today?
Australian shares are set to drop today, taking cues from weakness in global markets. The U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers showed appetite for more interest rate hikes, sparking fears about a potential global recession.
Kalkine : Which 3 ASX supermarket stocks to explore in October?
In this video, we are going to talk about 3 ASX listed supermarket stocks that have fared more than 25 per cent in the last five years. Before we jump onto that, do hit the like and subscribe button.
Kalkine : Which are the 3 ASX listed gold stocks amid gold volatility?
The S&P/ASX200 fell significantly on Monday, September 26th, closing at 6,469.40, down 105.30 points or 1.60%, a new 50-day low. The material sector also had a decline, falling by 5.77%. This video features the respective performances of some significant ASX-listed gold stocks- Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX: NCM), Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST), Silver Lake Resources Limited (ASX: SLR).
Kalkine :Which ASX energy penny stocks are trending mid-week?
The Australian share market opened higher on Wednesday despite a mixed closing on Wall Street in overnight trade. Meanwhile, market sentiment has generally been muted in the past few days on expectations of further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. Catch this special report on ASX energy penny stocks that are trending mid-week.
