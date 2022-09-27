Meta adds feature for easily swapping between Facebook and Instagram profiles

M eta has implemented features that will allow users to swap between Instagram and Facebook profiles quickly, likely an attempt to adapt and simplify its platform in order to win users over as the company struggles financially.

The Big Tech company announced on Monday that it was updating its Account Center to implement a new profile-switching interface to allow users to swap between multiple profiles and accounts on Facebook and Instagram. Users will also see both profiles in one place, displaying all relevant notifications across all accounts.

"We know that many people use more than one of our apps to pursue different interests, reach a broader audience or share different aspects of who they are with different groups of people," wrote Robert d'Apiece, Meta's director of product management, in a blog post .

The company said that it was testing the new feature on iOS, Android, and web platforms. The latest update also implemented new account registration methods while maintaining security practices such as two-factor authentication to ensure that the user's data are safe and secure.

While the company did not state the reason for the new feature, it arrives as the company is financially struggling and seeking to solidify its identity in relation to other platforms. The latest feature for Facebook and Instagram users comes a week after reports about the company cutting back on staff. The company has also been adjusting its products to compete with TikTok, which has become one of the top social media networks in the United States. This included revamping the home page and focusing more on videos on Instagram.

Meta experienced its first decline in revenue in the second quarter of 2022.