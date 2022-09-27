Read full article on original website
Boohoo issues profit and sales warning as market value slumps 87% in year
Boohoo has issued a profit and sales warning as the cost of living crisis causes a slump in shopper demand for the fast-fashion brand’s products. The online clothing retailer, whose brands include Pretty Little Thing and Nasty Gal, reported a 10% fall in total revenues to £882m in the half year to 31 August and said it now expects annual sales to be down about the same level.
Why are Bubs Australia (ASX:BUB) shares put on trading halt?
Australian infant milk formula manufacturing company intends to make announcement regarding new joint venture. Bubs shares are expected to commence normal trading on or before 30 September 2022. Infant milk formula manufacturer, Bubs Australia Limited (ASX:BUB) on Wednesday (28 September 2022) requested a trading halt amid a pending announcement. Bubs...
Why is Fortescue (ASX:FMG) in news these days?
Fortescue recently shared an update on its decarbonisation strategy that aims to avoid the usage of fossil fuels. As a result, this strategy will bring terrestrial emissions down to zero at Fortescue’s iron ore operations by 2030. Vertically integrated green energy and resource company Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FMG)...
What is boosting Whitehaven's (ASX:WHC) share price today?
Whitehaven’s shares were trading at AU$8.78 apiece, up 3.91%, at 2.05 PM AEST. Energy was one of the best-performing sectors at the same time. The rise in Whitehaven’s share price might be because of strength in the overall energy index. Shares of Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) were trading...
ASX 200 rises at open; Whitehaven gains over 5%
The Australian shares opened higher on Wednesday. The ASX 200 index opened 14.40 points, or 0.22% higher at 6,510.60. The benchmark has shed 2.83% in past five days. The Australian shares opened higher on Wednesday despite mixed closing on Wall Street in the overnight trade. Meanwhile, the sentiment has generally been muted in the past few days on expectations of further interest rate hikes by US Federal Reserve as a section of investors are concerned over possibility of recession.
Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks
Dividend income is the unsung hero of the Oracle of Omaha's investment portfolio. These five supercharged income stocks should collectively account for $4.28 billion in payouts for Berkshire Hathaway over the next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
3 Ideal High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 5% to 7%, can pad aged investors' pocketbooks while making them richer.
This Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer for Bear Market Growth
It may not look like it right now, but Rockwell Automation's business will likely benefit from rough economic times.
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 252% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Sea Limited operates in several key segments of the digital economy including e-commerce and gaming. The company's annual revenue is on track to quadruple since 2019. One Wall Street investment bank is betting the stock could soar from its 52-week low. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Enbridge has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan is trouncing the S&P 500 with a stock that's still ridiculously cheap. Verizon Communications stock isn't performing well, but its dividend and valuation are attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
This Cheap Basic Materials Stock Pays a Monster Dividend
It could be time to be "greedy when others are fearful" when it comes to LyondellBasell.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Trust as the Market Plunges
These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.8% to 13.8%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors richer.
3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction
These three tech stocks have room to grow and continue to enjoy strong tailwinds.
Iress (ASX:IRE) slashes earnings guidance for FY22 second half
Iress, on 29 September, has shared its updated earnings guidance for FY22 second half. The company mentioned that its new profit guidance is in between AU$166 million and AU$170 million. The updated range of NPAT guidance in H2 FY22 is AU$54 million to AU$58 million in the given period. Backed...
How are Sayona's (ASX:SYA) shares trading after latest update?
Sayona’s shares were trading at AU$0.22 apiece, down 3.48%, on ASX at 11.44 AM AEST. Sayona hired Québec company L Fournier & Fils as its mining contractor for NAL operation. Meanwhile, the ASX 200 index was 0.36% down at 6,473.00 points. Lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited's (ASX:SYA) shares...
Kalkine: ASX to fall: Which ASX stocks are in action today?
Australian shares are set to drop today, taking cues from weakness in global markets. The U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers showed appetite for more interest rate hikes, sparking fears about a potential global recession.
Kalkine : Which 3 ASX supermarket stocks to explore in October?
In this video, we are going to talk about 3 ASX listed supermarket stocks that have fared more than 25 per cent in the last five years. Before we jump onto that, do hit the like and subscribe button.
What is dragging Piedmont (ASX:PLL) shares down today?
Piedmont’s shares were trading at AU$0.84 each, down 5.62%, at 11.33 AM AEST on ASX on Friday. This underperforms ASX 200 Materials index which was 1.01% up at 15,298.70 points. Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL) were trading in the red on Friday (30 September) despite no major announcement...
Kalkine :Which ASX energy penny stocks are trending mid-week?
The Australian share market opened higher on Wednesday despite a mixed closing on Wall Street in overnight trade. Meanwhile, market sentiment has generally been muted in the past few days on expectations of further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. Catch this special report on ASX energy penny stocks that are trending mid-week.
Premier Investments’ (ASX:PMV) shares soar upon record sales figures
Premier Investments’ shares soared on impressive earnings results. TipRanks insights show analysts are bullish on Premier shares. Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) shares soared more than 14%, hitting a day’s high of AU$23.67 upon record sales figures. The news was announced in the company’s fiscal 2022 results, along with a special dividend and a planned share buyback plan. Moreover, Premier said that it has seen a strong start to fiscal 2023.
