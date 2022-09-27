Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
Multiple Walmart locations closing ahead of Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nearly a dozen Walmart locations in the WTOC viewing area will close at 5 p.m. Thursday. Store 605: 1955 E Montgomery Cross Rd, Savannah, GA. The company says the closures are temporary, and they’ll reopen all these locations when it is safe to do so.
wtoc.com
Warrior Joe brewing up skills, community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday is National Coffee Day, and there is no shortage of places to get a cup of joe in Savannah. But there’s a new shop at Jenkins High School now off to a great start, and they’re serving much more than coffee.
wtoc.com
Building a better squat
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you can’t get outside for exercise, you can always get moving inside. WTOC’s Sam Bauman went to Custom Fit in Savannah to get tips on how to build a better squat.
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill man, brother performing well on Amazing Race
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our favorite Amazing Race team had an incredible leg in Austria. Richmond Hill’s Marcus Craig and his brother Michael Craig finished first in last night’s episode on CBS. They joined Afternoon Break to talk about their experience.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJCL
Walmart announces several stores in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry to close ahead of Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: A Savannah Walmart seen empty Thursday evening. Walmart locations across Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry are set to close ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival to the area. The following stores will close starting at 5 p.m. Thursday and will reopen when it's safe to do...
wtoc.com
Hurricane Ian moving past Ga.’s coast before making landfall in S.C.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane Ian will remain off the coast of Georgia by about 65 miles this morning as it lifts to the north toward South Carolina. Ian is currently a Category One Hurricane with max sustained wind of 85 miles per hour. The track has shifted a bit east, which is good news for the Coastal Empire.
wtoc.com
Stores open, visitors walking around downtown Savannah as Ian moves into the Atlantic
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many of the stores are still open at Plant Riverside District, but that decision to close seems to be on a case-by-case basis. Some booth renters are starting to prepare as best they can by placing sandbags at the entrance of their booth. An artist said that he wanted to be sure he did what he could to protect his beautiful woodworking inside.
erienewsnow.com
Georgian Reacts to Hurricane Ian Heading Towards Georgia Coast
Hurricane Ian, now downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane, has begun it's path towards the Georgia coastline. Those living in coastal cities like Savannah are preparing for flooding, or evacuating the city. Nancy Neff, with her husband, John, and dog, Ellie have evacuated to stay at their daughter's house in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ian restrengthens into a hurricane before hitting GA/SC coast
ATLANTA — State officials said there are no planned evacuations along Georgia’s coast as forecasters believe Ian restrengthen into a hurricane, but they are also warning residents who don’t leave that they will be on their own for a while as the storm passes by. Gov. Brian...
wtoc.com
Nitro Extreme drifts into Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Thursday you have a chance to see some movie quality car stunts up close and personal in Savannah. Nitro Extreme is making a stop at the Oglethorpe Mall for the next four days. “I don’t think this is like anything they’ve ever seen or experienced...
WSAV-TV
Get Ready for a Night to Remember!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Are you ready for a fantastic night in the garden? Grab your fanciest outfit and masquerade mask, Connect Savannah is hosting “A Night in the Garden” fashion experience and masquerade ball. The event will take place on October 14, at the Trustees’ Garden featuring magicians, aerialists, dancers, live music from local bands and DJs, and a runway show featuring local Savannah boutiques. Proceeds from this event will benefit the United Way of the Coastal Empire.
Hurricane Ian: What’s closed in the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, businesses and government offices are sending out closure notices and events are getting postponed or canceled. Here are the places that have said they’re closed down as the storm approaches: Government City of Beaufort offices will be closed from Sept. 29 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian
ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
wtoc.com
Savannah Sanitation Department prepares for Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Sanitation Department is also busy preparing ahead of Hurricane Ian. The interim director of the department says they’ve spent the past few days securing their facilities as well as putting messaging out to the public to be prepared. They say the primary way...
wtoc.com
Star-crossed Lovers: A Night of Broadway Hits
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The American Traditions Vocal Collection is looking ahead to an exciting year by dipping into its past for a show featuring previous champions of the event that is celebrating 30 years in Savannah. They’ll kick off that celebration Monday with “Star-Crossed Lovers: A Night of Broadway...
southgatv.com
Kemp updates Georgians on Ian
SAVANNAH, GA- Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined state and local emergency management officials, local leaders, and others in Savannah to provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian preparations and the state’s planned response. The State of Emergency issued by Governor Kemp on Tuesday went into effect this morning...
Jason Aldean Forced To Cancel Savannah Concert Due To Hurricane Ian
Jason Aldean joins a growing list of country music singers forced to cancel or postpone shows in the path of Hurricane Ian. The “Rock and Roll Cowboy” tour was set for Savannah, Ga. this weekend. As the devastating storm bears down on the West coast of Florida, they’ll postpone to a better time. But fans won’t have to wait long. Check out his message to fans below.
wtoc.com
Chatham Area Transit to delay services due to Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit will delay several services on Friday due to Hurricane Ian. The beginning of the Fixed-Route, DOT, and Paratransit services will be delayed until 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. Ferry services will be suspended until Saturday morning. Chatham Area Transits asks riders to text...
WTGS
Latest on what Chatham County, Savannah are expecting from Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Ian strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, but its track has continued to shift further East towards coastal South Carolina. So, what does this mean for Chatham County, Savannah and Coastal Georgia?. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) still...
wtoc.com
Annual Attic Sale moves online ahead of Hurricane Ian
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A longtime charity event in Statesboro this weekend will partly pivot to anticipate severe weather. With concerns over Hurricane Ian, the Statesboro Service League is opening up parts of their huge annual Attic Sale early and online. Crowds have flocked to the sale for the past...
Comments / 0