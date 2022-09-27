ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

13abc.com

Ohioans see improvements in state's medical marijuana program

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he hasn't decided whether he'll debate Democrat Nan Whaley before the November election. The day will include all kinds of promotion for Green Edge on OSU platforms. Local business struggling with staffing problems. Updated: 5 hours ago. Small businesses like Lina's Italian in Blissfield struggle...
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio is on track for another new milestone in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 12,101 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, putting it on course for levels unseen in around five months. The state has seen consistently smaller case rates, breaking a 10-week pattern in the previous week. Prior to July, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken […]
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Department of Transportation searching for drivers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is short staffed for seasonal and full-time drivers. To help fill those positions, the department is hiring individuals who do not have a commercial driver’s license. The department will pay to train and get new drivers licensed before winter. In exchange, new drivers are asked to […]
10TV

Court documents reveal 2 more Ohio minors who were abused left the state for abortions

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Hamilton County judge has extended the temporary restraining order blocking Ohio’s Heartbeat Law, or S.B. 23. In his original ruling back in September, Judge Christian Jenkins agreed with the plaintiffs that the law, which went into effect shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, discriminates against women and that, under the law, patients will suffer irreparable harm.
whbc.com

County Commissioner & Canton Alum Reacts to McKinley Proposal

What does a Canton City Schools Alum and County Commissioner think of all this? Janet Creighton joins Pam Cook to discuss all the details surrounding the proposal from Superintendent Talbert at the school board meeting Wednesday night. Join Canton’s Morning News at 6:45 Friday as Pam talks more about the proposal with Superintendent Talbert.
Brown on Cleveland

Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City Address

Dr. Charlie Keenan and Mayor Annette Blackwell of Maple HeightsThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - In a well-attended auditorium, Maple Heights Mayor Annette M. Blackwell and School Superintendent Charles Keenan held their annual State of the City Address. With approximately one hundred and fifty people present, in ninety minutes, Blackwell and Keenan proved that when the city and schools partner, the community will reap the rewards and see a return on investment.
ideastream.org

Morning Headlines: Kenny Phillips, Michael Sutton found not guilty ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Sept. 28:. Kenny Phillips, Michael Sutton found not guilty in attempted murder retrial in 16-year-old case. Ohio judge extends order blocking six-week abortion ban through Oct. 12. Akron activists aren't satisfied with civilian police review board. NEOMED to pursue development of dental college.
