SAU to honor Dr. Kathleen Jordan Mallory on Saturday with renaming of residence hall
Southern Arkansas University to honor Dr. Kathleen Jordan Mallory with the dedication and renaming of University Hall to Mallory Hall at 9 a.m. Saturday. Alumni, friends, community members, and family are invited to celebrate the legacy of a trailblazer who dedicated her career to SAU. Mallory was one of the...
SAU will present Homecoming Court Saturday afternoon
Southern Arkansas University has selected 20 students to be represented on the 2022 Homecoming Court. Riley Klober is a junior pre-health biology major from Magnolia. Sidtraveous Hampton is a junior K-12 physical education and health major. Abbie Jolly is a senior public health major. Carlin Whaley is a junior mass...
Thompson receives South Arkansas Community College scholarship
EL DORADO—Airiona Thompson of Warren, a nursing major at South Arkansas Community College, has accepted an Alpha Xi Endowed Scholarship to attend the school this fall. The scholarship is funded through the SouthArk Foundation.
More than 760 Ouachita volunteers mobilize for 51st Tiger Serve Day
ARKADELPHIA -- The Ben M. Elrod Center for Family and Community at Ouachita Baptist University held its 51st Tiger Serve Day on Saturday, September 24. A total of 763 Ouachita students, faculty and staff completed 74 projects at area homes, non-profit organizations and designated trash pickup sites across Arkadelphia. Volunteers...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, September 27, 2022: We ought to be in pictures
Arkansas Film Commissioner Chris Crane spoke to the Rotary Club of Magnolia on Thursday. He’s the state’s point person for the motion picture industry, especially those looking to film movies or television series in Arkansas. South Arkansas has not enjoyed the success seen in other regions of the state. Crane raised with the Rotarians his thoughts on why South Arkansas doesn’t enjoy the movie/TV/commercial work seen elsewhere in the state. Crane said the issue comes down to trained production personnel – those people who handle the camera equipment, build the sets, record sound, provide electrical service, catering, security and all of the other behind-the-scenes work. It’s important for these crews to already be in-state since it lowers production costs. At present, Crane said there are three main film/TV production crews in Arkansas – one in Little Rock, two in Northwest Arkansas. These groups, which consist of about 30 people each, are locally-based craftsmen and women who have the basic production skills needed. Crane had high praise for the two-year film and video technology program at Southern Arkansas University-Tech as a source for workers in the state’s film industry. CLICK HERE to see more about SAU-Tech’s program. Our own belief is that our region suffers because the state doesn’t offer the level of tax incentives available in Louisiana. Crane told us that’s not the case. We’re not totally convinced that we’re wrong, but we’ll take Crane’s points and run with them. Crane said his office needs more information on the acting and production talent available in South Arkansas. He needs photos of everything. This spans all landscapes, structures in all stages of condition, and settings of all economic, social, racial and cultural backgrounds. CLICK HERE to see more about Crane’s Arkansas Film and Motion Picture Office. Crane didn’t say it, but there’s an opening here for South Arkansas to do more to help itself. We’d suggest the creation of a private, public or blended organization. Call it a “South Arkansas Film Board.” It would bring together those people who are interested in making sure our region gets attention within the film industry. It would have several jobs, working in cooperation with the state Film and Motion Picture Office. It would compile lists of people with experience or interest in acting, and all of the personnel and companies with the necessary media production skills. It would maintain up-to-date files of photographs and videos of potential film shooting locations. It would encourage high school and collegiate theater and media production programs. These tasks strike us more as organizational hurdles rather than financial ones, although cash would become necessary at some time. There’s no point in complaining about an industry we don’t have until our region takes more concrete steps to promote itself. CLICK HERE to see Crane’s comments to the Rotary Club. His talk starts at about the 15:55 mark.
Fair Parade Draws Big Crowd, Fair Continues This Week
The Fair Parade in downtown Hope Tuesday drew big crowds in part due to perfect weather. Whether on a parade entry like this toddler or on the sidewalk like Bailey Rogers who was enjoying her first parade, the event delighted everyone. Parade winners in the “Open” category included Granny’s Babies...
Jerry D. Frazier
Jerry D. Frazier, 60, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 at UAMS in Little Rock. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, September 29, 2022: The Central Hub has been sold
The ink is drying on a contract to sell The Central Hub on the Magnolia Square. It won’t be returning as a restaurant and bar, but food, alcohol, musical entertainment and special events will be involved. In what we regard as a huge plus, the new ownership is local. A proud husband of the buyer tells us that there will be a six-figure remodel involved with a hoped-for reopening around Valentine’s Day-Mardi Gras. So be watching our real estate list for details. We expect to publish a more extensive report on the new business’ plans after Halloween.
Southwest District Fair Begins Today, Parade at 6pm
The Southwest Arkansas District Fair starts today at Hope’s Fair Park. Baked Goods and Cut Flowers check in today from 8am until 10:30am. At 10am there will be arts & crafts judging, educational exhibits judging, food preservation judging, and horticulture judging. The potted plant show will be judged at 11am. The arts & crafts, food preservation, and horticulture exhibits will open for viewing at 5pm.
Workers’ Safety Conference to be held at UA Hope
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will host a Workers’ Safety Conference at Hempstead Hall from 7:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Thursday, October 13. The conference is presented by the Arkansas Department of Labor and the U.S. Department of Labor. The registration fee of $25 covers lunch and conference materials. Pre-registration...
Destination Downtown Scheduled for this FRIDAY, September 30th
The Greater Texarkana Young Professionals (GTYP) are set to host their Destination Downtown event September 30, 2022. The event will begin at 5:30 PM for VIP ticket holders at Crossties in Texarkana, AR. General admission check-in will begin at 6:00 PM at El Frio Express and Hopkins Icehouse. VIP tickets are limited, and sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Mega Gospel Music Festival set for Oct. 10
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Mega Gospel Music Festival is coming up next month!. The event will begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 10 at Shreveport Community Church, 5720 Buncombe Road. Tickets are available for purchase at https://www.koka.am/
TexAmericas Center Continues to Host Hundreds of Jobs, Recruit Companies to State of Texas
TexAmericas Center (TAC) today announced its continued and impressive growth in new businesses, jobs and services at its industrial park over the past fiscal year, highlighted by its 2022 TexAmericas Center Annual Census of Employment and Payroll report. The company completes an annual census of tenants and businesses located on...
Great American Conference honors cross country runners
The Great American Conference announced the fourth Cross Country weekly honors for the 2022 season. Ouachita Baptist’s Taylor Koeth claimed the Women’s accolade and Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Zachary Cox earned the Men’s award. GAC WOMEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK. Taylor Koeth, Ouachita Baptist, Jr., Greenwood,...
Texarkana airport holds ‘Topping Out’ ceremony for new terminal
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Regional Airport continues to grow, with the final touches being made to a new terminal building. The groundbreaking ceremony for the terminal took place in June 2021. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the airport held a “Topping Out” ceremony. Crews hoisted the last construction beam to signify completion of the first phase of construction for the $36 million project.
GAC cites week's best golfers
The Great American Conference announced the fourth Golfers of the Week awards for the fall 2022 season. Henderson State’s Nate Cossement earned the Men’s honor and Oklahoma Baptist’s Morgan Becker garnered the Women’s accolade. GAC MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK. Nate Cossement, Henderson State, Jr.,...
Training workforce in information technology focus of October meeting
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will host the Southwest Arkansas Data Science and Computing Ecosystem Meeting at Hempstead Hall from 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday, October 14. The purpose of the meeting is to allow business, and industry stakeholders across the state engage with ArDSCE to ensure that their perspective...
Texarkana Man Snags Monster Alligator Near Fouke, Arkansas
Fouke, Arkansas is famous for the legendary Fouke Monster now it will be known for another monster, a monster alligator that was caught near there in the Sulpher River Management Area in Southwest Arkansas. Jagger East from Texarkana and a buddy Carson Bumgardner along with his cousin Gil Elam were...
GAC names week's top volleyball players
The Great American Conference announced the fifth Volleyball Player of the Week awards for the 2022 season. Oklahoma Baptist’s D’Erricka Frierson and Maci Langford garnered the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors. Ouachita Baptist’s Courtney Hanson claimed Setter of the Week. GAC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF...
Texarkana Community Outdoor Garage Sale And Recycling October 22
The City of Texarkana, Texas Parks, and Recreation Department will host the Community-Wide Yard Sale Saturday, October 22, at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The yard sale is scheduled to begin at 8:00 AM and will end at 3 PM. You can reserve your booth now for the sale. Booths may be secured at the Southwest Center located at 3222 7th Street in Texarkana now until they are sold out. Booths for the sale are 20 x 20 and cost $15.00. Reservations can be made in person or by calling (903) 798-3978 and choosing Option #1.
