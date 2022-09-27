Arkansas Film Commissioner Chris Crane spoke to the Rotary Club of Magnolia on Thursday. He’s the state’s point person for the motion picture industry, especially those looking to film movies or television series in Arkansas. South Arkansas has not enjoyed the success seen in other regions of the state. Crane raised with the Rotarians his thoughts on why South Arkansas doesn’t enjoy the movie/TV/commercial work seen elsewhere in the state. Crane said the issue comes down to trained production personnel – those people who handle the camera equipment, build the sets, record sound, provide electrical service, catering, security and all of the other behind-the-scenes work. It’s important for these crews to already be in-state since it lowers production costs. At present, Crane said there are three main film/TV production crews in Arkansas – one in Little Rock, two in Northwest Arkansas. These groups, which consist of about 30 people each, are locally-based craftsmen and women who have the basic production skills needed. Crane had high praise for the two-year film and video technology program at Southern Arkansas University-Tech as a source for workers in the state’s film industry. CLICK HERE to see more about SAU-Tech’s program. Our own belief is that our region suffers because the state doesn’t offer the level of tax incentives available in Louisiana. Crane told us that’s not the case. We’re not totally convinced that we’re wrong, but we’ll take Crane’s points and run with them. Crane said his office needs more information on the acting and production talent available in South Arkansas. He needs photos of everything. This spans all landscapes, structures in all stages of condition, and settings of all economic, social, racial and cultural backgrounds. CLICK HERE to see more about Crane’s Arkansas Film and Motion Picture Office. Crane didn’t say it, but there’s an opening here for South Arkansas to do more to help itself. We’d suggest the creation of a private, public or blended organization. Call it a “South Arkansas Film Board.” It would bring together those people who are interested in making sure our region gets attention within the film industry. It would have several jobs, working in cooperation with the state Film and Motion Picture Office. It would compile lists of people with experience or interest in acting, and all of the personnel and companies with the necessary media production skills. It would maintain up-to-date files of photographs and videos of potential film shooting locations. It would encourage high school and collegiate theater and media production programs. These tasks strike us more as organizational hurdles rather than financial ones, although cash would become necessary at some time. There’s no point in complaining about an industry we don’t have until our region takes more concrete steps to promote itself. CLICK HERE to see Crane’s comments to the Rotary Club. His talk starts at about the 15:55 mark.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO