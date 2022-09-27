ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

wnynewsnow.com

Gov. Hochul announces new funding for public safety

ALBANY, NY (WENY) – Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state will be investing $50 million in funding for public safety. “When it comes to the story of our fight against gun violence here in New York, new chapters are being written every single day. And there’s a lot of pain associated with it and a lot of angst, and you see horrific things out in the streets,” she said.
POLITICS
wnynewsnow.com

More than $11 million in unemployment insurance fraud discovered

ALBANY, NY (WENY) – In August, the Department of Labor uncovered more than $11 million in unemployment insurance fraud, where individuals were earning wages while collecting state funded benefits. “These are individuals who took the opportunity to defraud the system during the pandemic when folks were getting benefits as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wnynewsnow.com

New York Health Department’s concern for polio grows deeper

ALBANY, NY (WENY) – Thursday, New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett declared polio-virus an ‘imminent threat to public health’ in the state. Polio-virus was previously thought to be eradicated in 1955, following its initial outbreak in the U.S. in 1952. Community health...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
Kathy Hochul
Syracuse.com

CDC recommends masks in Central New York again as Covid levels rise

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in Central New York for the first time in. months due to a rise in Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Sept. 29, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Most of the U.S. is still in the green, but nine counties in New York state are now at a high risk, including Onondaga County, Oswego County and Jefferson County; masks are urged in areas with high Covid levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wnynewsnow.com

Chautauqua County Veterans Protest New State Gun Law

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Military veterans in Chautauqua County are calling out New York’s new gun law, which they say is not only a violation of the freedoms, but also, is restricting their ability to honor fallen comrades. “Every veteran has sworn to support and defend...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Syracuse judge hears arguments challenging New York's new gun law

A lawyer challenging provisions of New York’s new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places. The argument was made during a hearing Thursday before Judge Glenn Suddaby in Syracuse as he decides whether to temporarily order a hold on provisions of the law while a federal challenge to its constitutionality continues.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Customers deal with impact of strike at Central NY’s biggest food distributor

For Cheryl Hassett, the workers’ strike that hit Central New York’s largest food distributor this week is going to cause “a little inconvenience.”. The owner of the downtown Syracuse lunch spot Soup R Salads uses Sysco to deliver many regular items, such as cheese and deli meats. When 200 members of Teamsters Local 317 walked out at Sysco’s distribution center Tuesday night, things changed.
SYRACUSE, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Republican View: Time to expand Ithaca as a sanctuary city

The time has come to expand the city of Ithaca’s commitment to offering sanctuary to despised groups. On July 6, 2022, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for abortion (tinyurl.com/2k4jpjup). In 2017, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants. The city should now extend that sanctuary promise to New York’s most despised minorities: Republicans and conservatives.
ITHACA, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State

Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
ENVIRONMENT
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Police Arrest Over 110 In Hudson Valley

It was a busy week for New York State Police in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
Syracuse.com

Vote for my candidate: Zeldin, Youngs, Conole, anyone but ... (Your Letters)

I am endorsing Lee Zeldin for governor because of his outspoken repudiation of the horrific vaccine mandate and subsequent annihilation of religious exemptions for healthcare workers from Gov. Kathy Hochul in her August 2021 executive order. I work full time as a registered nurse in a Syracuse hospital witnessing the effects of this horrible policy. All staffing has been decimated. Patients tell me often that they see how understaffed we are and I do my best to care for them but inform them that Hochul has made all healthcare facilities unsafe not because of quality of care, but lack of nurses, doctors, techs and all ancillary staff leaving this state! Her answer is to give us a $3,000 “bonus.” It’s more accurately described as a “bribe.” Last year her answer was to call in the National Guard!
MADISON COUNTY, NY

