wnynewsnow.com
Preparing for the Unexpected: Officials Discuss Benefits of Life Insurance
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Thursday, officials discussed the importance of life insurance, and why you should always be prepared for the unexpected. Whether we like to think about it or not, life can change in the blink of an eye. “What a lot of folks don’t necessarily...
wnynewsnow.com
Gov. Hochul announces new funding for public safety
ALBANY, NY (WENY) – Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state will be investing $50 million in funding for public safety. “When it comes to the story of our fight against gun violence here in New York, new chapters are being written every single day. And there’s a lot of pain associated with it and a lot of angst, and you see horrific things out in the streets,” she said.
wnynewsnow.com
More than $11 million in unemployment insurance fraud discovered
ALBANY, NY (WENY) – In August, the Department of Labor uncovered more than $11 million in unemployment insurance fraud, where individuals were earning wages while collecting state funded benefits. “These are individuals who took the opportunity to defraud the system during the pandemic when folks were getting benefits as...
wnynewsnow.com
New York Health Department’s concern for polio grows deeper
ALBANY, NY (WENY) – Thursday, New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett declared polio-virus an ‘imminent threat to public health’ in the state. Polio-virus was previously thought to be eradicated in 1955, following its initial outbreak in the U.S. in 1952. Community health...
Could Fast Food Workers in New York State Soon Make $22 an Hour?
The food service industry has gone through changes in recent years, both at a state level here in New York and nationally. Back in 2021, the minimum wage for fast food workers in New York State was raised to $15 per hour, which was a hot button topic across the state for a number of months, leading up to and after it was put into place.
CDC recommends masks in Central New York again as Covid levels rise
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in Central New York for the first time in. months due to a rise in Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Sept. 29, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Most of the U.S. is still in the green, but nine counties in New York state are now at a high risk, including Onondaga County, Oswego County and Jefferson County; masks are urged in areas with high Covid levels.
wnynewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Veterans Protest New State Gun Law
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Military veterans in Chautauqua County are calling out New York’s new gun law, which they say is not only a violation of the freedoms, but also, is restricting their ability to honor fallen comrades. “Every veteran has sworn to support and defend...
WKTV
Syracuse judge hears arguments challenging New York's new gun law
A lawyer challenging provisions of New York’s new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places. The argument was made during a hearing Thursday before Judge Glenn Suddaby in Syracuse as he decides whether to temporarily order a hold on provisions of the law while a federal challenge to its constitutionality continues.
Syracuse federal judge remains skeptical of NY gun law as he considers whether to quash it
Syracuse, NY — A federal judge in Syracuse on Thursday expressed doubt about the constitutionality of several parts of New York’s recent gun law as he heard arguments over whether to block its enforcement. Why can’t religious congregations decide whether or not to allow guns into their houses...
Customers deal with impact of strike at Central NY’s biggest food distributor
For Cheryl Hassett, the workers’ strike that hit Central New York’s largest food distributor this week is going to cause “a little inconvenience.”. The owner of the downtown Syracuse lunch spot Soup R Salads uses Sysco to deliver many regular items, such as cheese and deli meats. When 200 members of Teamsters Local 317 walked out at Sysco’s distribution center Tuesday night, things changed.
A New Bill In New York Is Looking To Address Propane Heating Emergencies
Here's some news for those that use propane heating during our long winters in Upstate New York- A bill passed in the New York State Senate and Assembly could help address propane heating issues that homeowners and renters have been dealing with over the last few years. The bill deals...
Longtime Salina hotel to lay off 123 workers and turn building into luxury senior housing
Salina, N.Y. -- A longtime Salina hotel is being sold to a buyer who plans to turn it into luxury housing for people 55 and older. The Ramada by Wyndham, which has stood at 441 Electronics Parkway for 60 years, is scheduled to close on Dec. 22, putting all its 123 employees, many of them union members, out of work.
tompkinsweekly.com
Republican View: Time to expand Ithaca as a sanctuary city
The time has come to expand the city of Ithaca’s commitment to offering sanctuary to despised groups. On July 6, 2022, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for abortion (tinyurl.com/2k4jpjup). In 2017, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants. The city should now extend that sanctuary promise to New York’s most despised minorities: Republicans and conservatives.
Syracuse’s independent mayor makes endorsement in New York governor’s race
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, a political independent, said he didn’t hesitate when Gov. Kathy Hochul visited Sunday and asked for his endorsement. Hochul, a Democrat, made the request during a private breakfast at the Gem Diner in Syracuse.
Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State
Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
New York State Police Arrest Over 110 In Hudson Valley
It was a busy week for New York State Police in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
Daily Orange
County’s plan to build an aquarium on Onondaga Lake shore ignores a 1794 treaty
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse’s $85 million aquarium project is set to be built in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor near the shore of Onondaga Lake, on Haudenosaunee ancestral lands. But a 1794 treaty means New York state took that land unjustly.
Vote for my candidate: Zeldin, Youngs, Conole, anyone but ... (Your Letters)
I am endorsing Lee Zeldin for governor because of his outspoken repudiation of the horrific vaccine mandate and subsequent annihilation of religious exemptions for healthcare workers from Gov. Kathy Hochul in her August 2021 executive order. I work full time as a registered nurse in a Syracuse hospital witnessing the effects of this horrible policy. All staffing has been decimated. Patients tell me often that they see how understaffed we are and I do my best to care for them but inform them that Hochul has made all healthcare facilities unsafe not because of quality of care, but lack of nurses, doctors, techs and all ancillary staff leaving this state! Her answer is to give us a $3,000 “bonus.” It’s more accurately described as a “bribe.” Last year her answer was to call in the National Guard!
The Real Reason New York Is Seeing A Drop In Gas Prices
Gas prices are going down in New York State, and everybody wants to know why. It seems like once things started to get back to “normal” following the pandemic, everything began to skyrocket in price. And across the nation, we’re still seeing a jump in gas prices, but...
WKTV
NYAG changes gun buyback rules after man claims he made $21K trading 3D-printed guns at Utica event
The New York Attorney General’s Office has changed the guidelines for its gun buyback program after a man allegedly made $21,000 bringing 3D-printed guns to the Utica event in August. At the time of the Utica buyback, the OAG offered $25 for non-working or antique guns, and an extra...
