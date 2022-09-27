Read full article on original website
Related
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
Sunny and warm with highs near 70, cooler temps return for remainder of week
Today will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs near 70.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/25 Sunday morning forecast
For tonight, clouds will build in advance of a cold front. It will be much milder than last night, with a low of 58 in the city, while areas to the north and west will bottom out in the upper 40s.Sunday will feature more clouds than sun, with a slight uptick in humidity and notably warmer temps. The chance of rain will gradually increase throughout the day, with a chance of thunderstorms as well. Some of the storms may be severe, containing damaging wind and small hail. Our high will be 76.The chance of storms lingers into the early overnight hours of Sunday, as we see a low of 62.
rsvplive.ie
Ireland weather: Temperatures plunge as frosty, wintry conditions are on the way
Be sure to wrap up warm, as summer is well and truly behind us. Temperatures are set to take a chilly turn this week as the country is in for some unsettled weather. Things will get wet and windy over the next couple of days as conditions take a turn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Friday with severe gales of up to 55mph
The UK is set to experience some of the “heaviest rain and strongest winds” it has seen so far this autumn on Friday – when “severe gales” of up to 55mph could hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland.The Met Office said the wet and windy weather blowing in on Friday will have started on the other side of the Atlantic, but, contrary to some reports, it does not expect these conditions to be the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which unleashed devastation in Canada after it came ashore as a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.The national weather service has warned “heavier rain...
WVNT-TV
Frosty start leads to another chilly day as Ian makes landfall in Florida
Wednesday is even colder yet but at least we continue our dry stretch. Sunshine in the afternoon won’t do much for us as many of us won’t make it out of the 50s! As sunset approaches, skies remain clear, and winds calm, expect the mid to upper 30s for overnight lows. Frost is a safe bet overnight into Thursday morning for more of us.
Tracking The Tropics: tropical wave may form into tropical depression
MIAMI - The CBS4 NEXT Weather team is closely monitoring an area of low pressure in the Central Atlantic. As of 8 a.m., it was located about 800 miles east of Lesser Antilles. The National Hurricane Center says this disturbance now has a 70 % chance of cyclone development over the next five days. Although there is some wind shear, an increase in organization could lead to the formation of a tropical depression. It is forecast to move generally westward over the Atlantic and will move near or over parts of the Leewards Islands by Friday. If a named storm forms, it will be Fiona. Regardless of development, all the moisture associated with this wave is forecast to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Caribbean islands by the end of the week and possibly into the weekend. Since forecast models currently show this disturbance may move in the general direction of South Florida, we will keep a close eye on it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Orlene to Bring Heavy Rains and Gusty Winds to Mexico
Forecasts revealed that Tropical Storm Orlene is expected to pound Mexico with heavy rains and gusty winds, causing small to massive flooding. Residents are advised to keep updated with the weather update. Tropical Storm Orlene is the 16th storm of the East Pacific Hurricane Season and is said to approach...
natureworldnews.com
NWS Forecasts Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding over the Rocky Mountains, Heat over the South and Southeast
Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible to fall over the Rock Mountains in the coming days. In addition, persistent heat is possible in the southern and southeastern United States. Meanwhile, Hurricane Fiona will continue to bring dangerous rip currents along the US East Coast. This is according to the...
As Hurricane Ian threatens Florida, the National Weather Service shines
After a relatively slow start to hurricane season, the Atlantic Ocean has now produced a sequence of vigorous storms. Following Hurricane Fiona’s destructive path through Puerto Rico, leaving the entire island without power, Hurricane Ian is now threatening Florida. While these storms are endlessly disconcerting to many Americans, especially coastal residents, recent changes and technology upgrades at the National Weather Service (NWS) have positioned it to serve Americans effectively this hurricane season and beyond.
Comments / 0