Dayton, OH

dayton.com

UD alum to be first nonbinary cast member of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Molly Kearney, a University of Dayton alum, will be the first nonbinary cast member of “Saturday Night Live,” according to www.nbcnews.com. The season premiere of “SNL” will air Saturday night on NBC and will be available for streaming live on Peacock. Live shows will continue on Oct. 8 and Oct. 15, according to a press release from NBC.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

DCDC CEO to retire from company in December

Ro Nita Hawes-Saunders, CEO of Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC), has announced her intention to retire from the internationally acclaimed organization effective Dec. 31, 2022. Hawes-Saunders concludes an 18-year career at DCDC. After being selected to provide leadership and stewardship of the company because of her knowledge and experience as...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Patio of the Week: Ye Olde Trail Tavern was made for fall weather

Last year a New York Times headline ran saying, “October isn’t just a month anymore, it’s a whole season.”. I love October and when I read it I couldn’t agree more. It’s a month that ushers in the cool, crisp air that makes you want to nestle and get cozy at night. It brings the savory pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg flavors and the bonfires to melt smores by. It brings the leaves on trees to their knees screaming uncle until they fall creating a bed on the ground and it brings creepy, ghouly ghosts before it passes the baton to November.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton Funk All-Stars to play pop-up concert at Employment Opportunity Center

The Dayton Funk All-Stars will perform at a concert hosted by the Montgomery County Workforce Development Services and Levitt Pavilion this weekend. From 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, the Montgomery County Employment Opportunity Center at 4303 W. Third St. in Dayton is having an open house to showcase the different services it offers. In addition to the open house, there will be live music, line dancing, raffle prizes, food trucks and local vendors.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton Beer Company hosts annual Oktoberfest highlighting local brews

The Dayton Beer Company is hosting its seventh annual Oktoberfest Saturday, Oct. 1 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. highlighting local brews and all things German. Peter Hilgeman, owner of The Dayton Beer Company, told Dayton.com this year they will have two new festival tents with Black Forest and Bavarian themes.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally returns to Dayton Saturday

The Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally is returning to the Dayton area Saturday, Oct. 1 with 15 food trucks and 50 retail vendors planning to participate. Organizer Tae Winston, who also owns The Entrepreneurs Shoppe and District Market in downtown Dayton, said this rally is a great way for people to mark the end of summer and try some new food.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Phebe’s Café to close at end of October

Lonnie Sholar, owner of Phebe’s Café, confirmed with Dayton.com Tuesday evening that the downtown Dayton coffee shop and café in the Fifth Third Center is closing at the end of October. Phebe’s Café first announced the closure in a Facebook post earlier in the day.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

The Catering House by Christopher’s to hold soft opening

Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering is opening the doors to their new location next week on Linden Avenue in Dayton during a soft opening period. “As many of you already know, we recently purchased the old Pizza Hut building at 4211 Linden Avenue, on the corner of Linden and Woodman and not too far away from our previous location,” Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering said in a Facebook post Thursday night. “Our team has been working hard to make the space feel like our own - new kitchen that was approved by the health department, an updated dining room, and a fresh new look on the outside (still a work in progress).”
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

17th Heritage of Flight Festival takes off this weekend

The streets of New Carlisle will be filled this weekend with wings, wheels, food and fun, games and rides, memories of heroes and new memories to be made. The 17th annual Heritage of Flight Festival will have possibly its biggest event yet with three days of fall activities centered around Main Street of New Carlisle, with something to please all the senses. The festival will be 2-11 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
NEW CARLISLE, OH
dayton.com

Best of Dayton: How to get the winners of this year’s contest

The voting for this year’s Best of Dayton has ended, and we’re excited to celebrate the winners in Dayton’s original reader’s choice contest. The winners of this year’s contest will be announced on Dayton.com and DaytonDailyNews.com on Friday, Oct. 28. To get the winners first,...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Spring Valley Potato Festival returns this weekend

The 45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival is returning this weekend with potato sundaes, soup, candy and more. Jon Keck, festival chair, said his favorite part is seeing everyone enjoying themselves and having fun. Festivities kick off at Walton Park at 7 a.m. Saturday with registration for the 5K Tater-Trot...
SPRING VALLEY, OH
dayton.com

Hot Head Burritos closes Dayton-area restaurant

Hot Head Burritos, located at 6228 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp., has closed its doors. Kelly Gray, corporate officer and director of real estate for Hot Head Burritos, told Dayton.com they closed the Far Hills location on Sept. 26. She said the store never recouped its sales from COVID and they were struggling with continued staffing issues.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Popular Fire Blocks business in downtown Dayton will not close after all

A business in the Fire Blocks District that sells affordable eyewear that closed its doors earlier this month will reopen early next year. Kevin Harrington, owner of Downtown Dayton Optical at 112 E. Third St., thought his business was going to close for good, but his son, Sean Harrington, has agreed to take it over.
DAYTON, OH

