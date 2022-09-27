ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 3

Related
TVLine

Quantum Leap Boss Promises NBC Reboot Will Address Sam Beckett's Leap Into Magic From Original Series

Does Quantum Leap’s Herbert “Magic” Williams (played by Ernie Hudson) remember Sam Beckett (played in the original series by Scott Bakula) jumping into him? NBC’s continuation of the time-travel series will provide an answer in the coming weeks. Episode 4 will address the leap in question, which occurred in a Season 3 episode of the original series featuring Christopher Kirby as a young Magic, showrunner Martin Gero tells TVLine. “[Magic] does explain, from his point of view, that leap,” Gero hints. “Ernie [Hudson] gives this phenomenal monologue. It’s so beautiful. It might be my favorite scene of this first chunk [of episodes]....
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Star Trek’s greatest actor makes surprise appearance on Masked Singer

The Masked Singer is known for taking world-famous celebrities, putting them under a mask, and making them sing in front of thousands of people with their identity a mystery. Nevertheless, it was still a huge surprise when, arguably, the greatest Star Trek captain was revealed to be taking part on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
Gizmodo

The Fate of Star Trek 4 Is in Limbo (Again)

The showrunner behind the Quantum Leap reboot still wants Scott Bakula to return. Tom Hiddleston hypes up the stakes of Loki’s second season. Plus, get a glimpse of the Halloween Ends soundtrack, and what’s coming on The Walking Dead. Spoilers, away!. Star Trek 4. Variety reports that Paramount...
MOVIES
msn.com

The Director's Edition Of Star Trek: The Motion Picture Wants To Correct The Character Of Kirk

Robert Wise's 1979 film "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" is the perfect adaptation of the 1960s TV series for the big screen. By 1979, "Star Trek" had been off the air for a decade, but had only grown in popularity thanks to eternal syndication. The same decade saw the rise of the "Star Trek" convention as a cultural institution. Series creator Gene Roddenberry began giving lectures, and he and his fans started to form a consensus together as to what "Star Trek" really meant; that is: an optimistic show about peace, philosophy, and diplomacy. After the success of "Star Wars," science fiction proved to be a commercially proven genre, so by 1979, a "Star Trek" motion picture was eminently logical.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Chabon
Person
Gene Roddenberry
Person
Kate Mulgrew
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Alex Kurtzman
digitalspy.com

Friends star Lisa Kudrow joins Thor's Taika Waititi's Apple TV+ show

Friends star Lisa Kudrow has been tapped to lead the cast of Apple TV+’s Time Bandits, a series adaptation of the 1981 Terry Gilliam film from Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi. Gilliam's cult classic fantasy film follows a young boy who accidentally stumbles across a band of...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes

Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Will Smith Might Have Landed His First Major Movie Role Since The Slap

Will Smith's career has been in a holding pattern since The Slap, but the recent Oscar winner may be starting to move forward. The entire career of Will Smith has seemingly been on hold since the events of Oscar night when the man who would win the award for Best Actor slapped Chris Rock live on the stage. Movies Smith has already shot have seen their release on hold, and other films the actor had been involved in saw their production delayed or were canceled altogether. However, it now looks like Smith has started to move forward as he’s involved in a new high profile project.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Original Series#Deep Space Nine#Paramount Plus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman

EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
NFL
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie

Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rings of Power’ theory suggests the Stranger is a version of one of the franchise’s most popular characters

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. One character has made an appearance in the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that has everyone on the internet trying to suss out their identity. The show has started building up the stories of several characters including the elves Galadriel, Elrond, and the newly introduced elf, Arondir, as well as the Harfoots which include the curious Nori and her friend Poppy. However, fans are most intrigued by the introduction of the enigmatic Stranger.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy