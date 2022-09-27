Read full article on original website
2023 Honda Gold Wing Lineup Will Roll Into Showrooms This November
It’s late September, 2022, and the 2023 Honda Gold Wing lineup is nearly here. It will be available in your choice of four different trim levels and three colors (dependent on trim level selected) in November, 2022. The new ‘Wing is powered by Honda’s flat, six-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 1,833cc engine...
New Honda Trademark Filing Looks Like Future Electric Motorbike Name
Back in early September, Honda made headlines when it announced plans to release a total of 10 electric two-wheeler models by 2025. Now, as we’ve pointed out, although Honda has yet to release an electric motorcycle, it’s steadily been working on electric scooter and three-wheeled, low-speed delivery vehicle releases. If Honda is counting these toward that 10-vehicle total, that math doesn’t seem so sudden at all.
Husqvarna Svartpilen And Vitpilen 250 Get New Colors In India
Husqvarna's Svartpilen and Vitpilen models set themselves apart from the rest of the selection of lightweight naked bikes primarily thanks to their styling. Indeed, these two bikes are among the most unique-looking machines out there, and flaunt a blend of modern and retro styling cues in a way that's different from most other neo-retro bikes out there.
This BMX Bulldog Custom Is Powered By A Kawasaki Ninja 250 Engine
There’s a certain kind of poetry to the idea of a BMX Cub—it almost seems like a glorious modern interpretation of the early days of motorcycling. For those unfamiliar with the concept, it’s pretty much exactly what it sounds like—you take a BMX bike, and then you power it with a Cub (or Cub-clone) single-cylinder engine. It’s apparently a pretty popular construction in Indonesia. Enggal Modified is a customizer who’s particularly good at building bikes in this style.
Suzuki Squared: Madman Stuffs Bandit 1250 Engine Inside A Kei Van
We love a bonkers engine swap around here, and if it has to have four wheels, we’re also pretty partial to kei vehicles in the RideApart offices. So, when something like this Suzuki kei van stuffed with the drivetrain from a GSX1250F pops up, we are absolutely the kind of people who pay attention.
Will A Single-Cylinder Ducati Debut During 2023 World Première?
The 2023 Ducati World Première has been short on surprises—thus far. Ducati kicked off its annual model reveal on September 2, 2022, when it presented the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini Limited Edition. The tricked-out super naked sold like beer at a ball game, but it only catered to a small contingent of wealthy Ducatisti.
French Motorcycle Maker Archive Launches The Legend Retro Helmet
French motorcycle manufacturer Archive delivers on its name with a vintage-inspired lineup. The brand offers 50cc, 125cc, and 250cc single-powered models in Café Racer and Scrambler trims. Archive pairs its throwback moto range with retro-styled clothing and an open-face lid. Now, the firm adds even more vintage vibes and modern protection to its catalog with its new The Legend helmet.
Should All Riding Gear Come With Armor As Standard?
It goes without saying that motorcycle gear is now safer than ever before. Continuous research and the undying innovation of several gear and equipment manufacturers continues to spur the development of safer gear, and along with this, new regulations surrounding safety equipment continue to be rolled out, particularly in Europe.
2023 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Invites Explorers To Unlock Earth
Ducati introduced the standard issue Multistrada V4 and its up-spec S variant in November, 2020. Less than a year later, in October, 2021, the Borgo Panigale firm unleashed the twisties-slaying Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak. With bases one through three covered, Ducati stepped up to the plate once again to announce...
Spain’s Mitt 330 GTS Maxi-Scooter Enters The Italian Market
Scooters are extremely popular across Europe and Asia thanks to their ease-of-use, affordable price tag, and generally low maintenance. A good number of these scooters are imported into the market from manufacturers in China and subsequently rebranded for their respective markets. Such is the case with the Mitt 330 GTS, a sporty-looking maxi-scooter that has just been launched in Italy.
Dainese Karakum Ergo-Tek Gloves Are Perfect For Warm-Weather Riding
Whether you tear through the terrain or just trundle over the trail, gauntlet gloves provide some of the best protection that money can buy. On the other hand, the protective mitts do little to cool your paws when temperatures rise. Dainese knows that adventure riders encounter such conditions on a regular basis, and the Karakum Ergo-Tek Gloves not only optimize ventilation but also prioritize protection.
Go The Distance With SHAD's New Terra TR55 Aluminum Top Case
SHAD is one of the well-known manufacturers of saddles and luggage equipment for motorcycles, and has been in business for nearly three decades now. Headquartered near Barcelona, Spain, Shad was founded in 1992, and is one of the largest OEMs when it comes to motorcycle saddles, with a good number of manufacturers having saddles for their models manufactured by SHAD. The company also has an extensive range of aftermarket luggage options.
The Benelli Leoncino 800 Makes Its Way To The Land Down Under
Benelli has impressed the global motorcycle market in recent years with its impressive yet affordable range of performance-oriented two-wheelers. Bikes like the Benelli TRK 502 have gained global recognition, and have propelled the Chinese-owned Italian motorcycle manufacturer to fame. Much more recently, the brand has been upping the ante in performance and features, and recently unveiled the Leoncino 800 in the global market.
Watch This Guy Rescue A BMW R65LS And A Norton Electra 400
There’s a special kind of joy that comes from rescuing once-loved objects—especially if they’re motorcycles. I mean, that’s the whole reason that ‘project bikes’ exist as a category, right? The idea that with enough time, attention, parts, and (probably) money, you can get that gorgeous ol’ heap back out on the road.
Triumph To Unveil New 60th Anniversary Bond Edition Model
Daniel Craig wrapped up his stint as 007 in 2021’s No Time to Die. The latest Bond series didn’t end without rectifying a tragic oversight in previous installments—replacing its BMW partnership with a Triumph deal. The British brand joined compatriots Land Rover and Aston Martin on the set, but Triumph happily leveraged the collaboration for two limited-edition bikes.
New Patents Confirm Radar-Equipped Yamaha Tracer 9 GT
In July, 2022, photographers caught a Yamaha Tracer 9 GT test mule out on a leisurely joy ride. Resplendent in the 2022 model’s Liquid Metal livery, nothing looked out of place on the recently-renewed sport-tourer. That’s until we noticed a new element added under the Tracer 9 GT’s chinny-chin-chin. Tucked under the lip of the front fairing and between the two LED headlamps, a new radar unit led the way.
Energica To Provide EsseEsse9+ Motorcycles For 2022 G20 Summit
The G20 (Group of 20) consists of 19 countries and the European Union. The intergovernmental body meets on an annual basis to coordinate efforts on trade, climate, and timely global issues. This year, Bali, Indonesia, will host the annual G20 Summit on November 15-16, 2022. When officials land, a fleet of brand-new Energica EsseEsse9+ electric motorcycles will meet them.
2022 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special First Ride Review
Harley-Davidson believes the spoils go to the victor. Whether it’s board trackers or road racers, flat trackers or drag racers, if the Motor Company has skin in the game, it has a title to show for it. In 2021, Harley added a King of the Baggers (KotB) championship to...
