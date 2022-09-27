ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Senator C.B. Embry passes away after cancer battle

Just days after Kentucky state Senator C.B. Embry Jr. submitted his formal resignation because of his health, state leaders confirmed Friday morning the Morgantown lawmaker has passed away following a battle with cancer. Embry was 81 years old. Embry was elected to the House of Representatives in 2002, where he...
Local chambers recognized as part of Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executives 2022 Excellence Awards

Local chambers from across the state were recognized at the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executives (KCCE) 2022 Annual Dinner on September 28 as part of its Annual Conference. KCCE Annual Excellence Awards pay tribute to local chambers of commerce in areas of operational excellence that include membership growth and retention, advocacy, and more.
