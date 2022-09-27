ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers raise concerns about Chinese-based firm’s acquisition of land near US military installation

By Julia Mueller
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
Greg Nash Rep. Carlos Giménez (R-Fla.) leaves the House Chamber following the last votes of the week on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Fifty-one lawmakers in a new letter are sounding alarms over a Chinese-based manufacturer’s acquisition of land near a U.S. Air Force base in North Dakota.

In a letter to the secretaries of Defense, Agriculture and the Treasury, the lawmakers, led by Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.), call the property purchase by the Fufeng Group an “alarming development for our national security.”

The Fufeng Group has “close links” to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the letter asserts, and the acquisition of land north of the Grand Forks Air Force Base puts the Chinese firm in “the ideal location to closely monitor and intercept military activity.”

The chemical manufacturer is reportedly planning $700 million project for the North Dakota land, its first U.S.-based facility.

“This CCP-tied entity will have potential advantageous opportunities to perpetrate espionage, including actions and activities carried out under commercial cover or auspices,” the letter reads.

“We are concerned about the precedent this land purchase will set and its ability to serve as the model for our adversaries to encroach on American security, particularly through purchases of farmland in our congressional districts housing several military installations.”

The lawmakers are asking for the U.S. departments to further assess the situation, take action on potential security risks and respond to five questions outlined in the letter, inquiring about the transaction and surrounding processes and security actions.

“At a time when the United States is engaged in great power competition with China, we must utilize every tool at our disposal to protect and defend the integrity of our military and national security, maintain military dominance, and maximize our global military readiness,” the lawmakers argue.

The letter is signed by a number of Gimenez’s fellow House Republican lawmakers, including Reps. Jody Hice (Ga.), Kat Cammack (Fla.), Andy Biggs (Ariz.) and Nancy Mace (S.C.).

Comments / 31

Chris Griffith
3d ago

Who are these Americans who are making these deals with the Chinese? Why are Americans selling their land to the Chinese in the first place?

Reply(2)
18
Annie Sam
3d ago

this should have never happened. I don't understand why so many foreign countries can't own properties in the US and us person cannot own property in their country. some lobbyist is being paid top $$$$$ for this.

Reply
15
J.R. Parsons
3d ago

The time is long overdue to be concerned. It is inconceivable that a US citizen would sell to China. Definitely ALL our Congress men and women need to possibly prohibit this.

Reply
10
