Decatur County, GA

ecbpublishing.com

Waukeenah, Wacissa and Lamont may get Internet

Yet another technology company has made a sales pitch to the Jefferson County Commission, this one a company that specializes in innovative devices to bring connectivity to remote rural areas. Commissioner Betsy Barfield invited Tekniam reps to make a presentation to the Jefferson County Commission meeting on Thursday evening, Sept....
WACISSA, FL
WCTV

Electric linemen brace for Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local linemen are gearing up for the risk posed by Hurricane Ian to the Big Bend. Utility companies and crews across Florida share their preparation as the state braces for rain and wind and likely power outages. Officials at Talquin Electric off Thomasville Road say they...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Lessons learned from Hurricane Michael

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The west coast of Florida is bracing for Hurricane Ian’s impact, but inland areas of the Florida peninsula are also at risk. We saw that scenario during Hurricane Michael nearly four years ago. Inland areas, like Jackson County were hit hard. The Jackson County...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
City
Decatur, GA
County
Decatur County, GA
WCTV

Evacuees from Hurricane Ian’s path hunkered down Walmart parking lot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Evacuees from all over South Florida on the run from Hurricane Ian have found themselves right here in the Capital City. The hurricane made landfall as a category four storm, knocking electricity out for over a million Floridians, and creating a catastrophic storm surge and dangerous winds.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Sound Solutions Company Plans $40 Million Georgia Manufacturing Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Sound solutions and engineering company Troy Acoustics...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WMBB

RV parks fill up with Hurricane Ian evacuees

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Forecasters believe Hurricane Ian will be a major hurricane when it makes landfall somewhere between Tampa and Ft. Myers. Many of those residents have decided not to stick around and some will wind up in the Panhandle. Phones at a Marianna R-V park are ringing off the hook. Florida Caverns RV […]
MARIANNA, FL
WCTV

Leon County schools to remain open this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools have announced they will remain open for the remainder of the week, according to a Facebook post. “The 72-hour weather forecast for Leon County does not include any tropical storm force winds in our area with only the possibility for isolated wind gusts between 20-35 mph on both Thursday and Friday. They have also reduced the amount of anticipated rain, as a result of Hurricane Ian, down to less than 1 inch,” the school said via Facebook.
LEON COUNTY, FL
Cuba
WCTV

Overnight fire causes warehouse to collapse in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A two-alarm fire broke out overnight in Gadsden County, according to the fire chief in Gretna. Crews were called out to a warehouse fire in the 18000 block of Highway 90 at 12:45 Friday morning. When crews arrived at the scene, the entire building collapsed. No injuries have been reported.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
Post-Searchlight

Rosemary Dianne Johnson Gibson

Rosemary Dianne Johnson Gibson passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family in Climax, Georgia. Services for Dianne will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 27, at Magnolia Baptist Church, 1106 Magnolia Road, Whigham, Georgia. The Rev. Jimmy Ausburn will officiate. Interment will follow in Pine Park Cemetery, 3783 Pine Park Street, Grady County, Georgia. John Gainous, John Eakin, Darryl Boyett, Wade Croley, Jerry Heard, and Sam Fletcher will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends one hour before the service, beginning at 1:00.
WHIGHAM, GA
southgatv.com

Colquitt County preps for Hurricane Ian

MOULTRIE, GA – Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian’s impact on our area, Colquitt County School District announces the following changes to Homecoming week activities and other events. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as decisions are made via our website, social media...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Tallahassee church opens doors for Ian evacuees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The First Baptist Church of Tallahassee Wednesday opened their doors welcoming in a family from the Palmetto area fleeing Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 hurricane making landfall on the southwestern coast of Florida earlier Wednesday, but hundreds of miles away Ashely Juarez and her family have found shelter in the morning in downtown Tallahassee.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Post-Searchlight

Rev. Dr. Ernest S. Purcell, Sr.

Rev. Dr. Ernest S. Purcell, Sr., 96, of Bainbridge, formerly of Augusta, Ga., passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at First Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Humphries, Dr. Eldon Eckard, and Dr. Ken Cloud officiating. Interment will follow at Oak City Cemetery with his grandsons, Troy Thomas, Jim Beck, and Julian Sims serving as active pallbearers. Members of Penny-Lambert Sunday School Class will serve as honorary pallbearers.
BAINBRIDGE, GA

