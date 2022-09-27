Read full article on original website
'500-year flood': Florida begins to assess Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage
A day after in southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that the storm surge that came with it was "basically a 500-year flood event." “We’ve never seen a flood event like this,” DeSantis said during a press briefing in Tallahassee. “We’ve never seen a storm surge of this magnitude.”
ecbpublishing.com
Waukeenah, Wacissa and Lamont may get Internet
Yet another technology company has made a sales pitch to the Jefferson County Commission, this one a company that specializes in innovative devices to bring connectivity to remote rural areas. Commissioner Betsy Barfield invited Tekniam reps to make a presentation to the Jefferson County Commission meeting on Thursday evening, Sept....
WCTV
Electric linemen brace for Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local linemen are gearing up for the risk posed by Hurricane Ian to the Big Bend. Utility companies and crews across Florida share their preparation as the state braces for rain and wind and likely power outages. Officials at Talquin Electric off Thomasville Road say they...
WJHG-TV
Lessons learned from Hurricane Michael
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The west coast of Florida is bracing for Hurricane Ian’s impact, but inland areas of the Florida peninsula are also at risk. We saw that scenario during Hurricane Michael nearly four years ago. Inland areas, like Jackson County were hit hard. The Jackson County...
Emergency response teams prep for Hurricane Ian deployment
The Florida Urban Search and Rescue Team has been put on standby in case of a call from South Florida due to possible impacts from Hurricane Ian.
WCTV
Evacuees from Hurricane Ian’s path hunkered down Walmart parking lot
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Evacuees from all over South Florida on the run from Hurricane Ian have found themselves right here in the Capital City. The hurricane made landfall as a category four storm, knocking electricity out for over a million Floridians, and creating a catastrophic storm surge and dangerous winds.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Sound Solutions Company Plans $40 Million Georgia Manufacturing Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Sound solutions and engineering company Troy Acoustics...
RV parks fill up with Hurricane Ian evacuees
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Forecasters believe Hurricane Ian will be a major hurricane when it makes landfall somewhere between Tampa and Ft. Myers. Many of those residents have decided not to stick around and some will wind up in the Panhandle. Phones at a Marianna R-V park are ringing off the hook. Florida Caverns RV […]
WCTV
Leon County schools to remain open this week
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools have announced they will remain open for the remainder of the week, according to a Facebook post. “The 72-hour weather forecast for Leon County does not include any tropical storm force winds in our area with only the possibility for isolated wind gusts between 20-35 mph on both Thursday and Friday. They have also reduced the amount of anticipated rain, as a result of Hurricane Ian, down to less than 1 inch,” the school said via Facebook.
WCTV
Local business offers free water to the community as Hurricane Ian comes close
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local businesses extending their resources in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s arrival include Proof Brewing company, who announced it’ll offer free water to those who need it. With a barrel holding nearly 2-thousand gallons of filtered water, Proof Brewing company says take what you...
WCTV
Rob’s First Alert Morning Forecast - Wednesday, Sept. 28
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the latest details on Hurricane Ian and what is means for us closer to home. Watch the attached video for the full details.
WCTV
Former WCTV Anchor Michael Hudak Forced to Quickly Seek Refuge from Hurricane Ian
VANDERBILT BEACH, Fla. (WCTV) - A former WCTV anchor quicky went from covering Hurricane Ian to seeking refuge from it on Wednesday. Michael Hudak, who worked in Tallahassee for several years, was covering the storm for his current station WINK News in Fort Myers. Hudak tells WCTV he was assigned...
HUD Sending $4.4 Million to Tallahassee to Deal With Lead-Paint Hazards
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced this week that it will send $4.4 million to the city of Tallahassee to help families dealing with lead-paint hazards. The funds are part of more than $125 million going to more than two dozen state and local governments across...
Gov. DeSantis gives updates on Florida’s emergency response to Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen and reach hurricane strength by Monday. Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at the State Emergency Operations Center on Sunday to give updates on how Florida will be preparing for the storm. DeSantis had issued a state of emergency on Saturday...
WCTV
Overnight fire causes warehouse to collapse in Gadsden County
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A two-alarm fire broke out overnight in Gadsden County, according to the fire chief in Gretna. Crews were called out to a warehouse fire in the 18000 block of Highway 90 at 12:45 Friday morning. When crews arrived at the scene, the entire building collapsed. No injuries have been reported.
Post-Searchlight
Rosemary Dianne Johnson Gibson
Rosemary Dianne Johnson Gibson passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family in Climax, Georgia. Services for Dianne will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 27, at Magnolia Baptist Church, 1106 Magnolia Road, Whigham, Georgia. The Rev. Jimmy Ausburn will officiate. Interment will follow in Pine Park Cemetery, 3783 Pine Park Street, Grady County, Georgia. John Gainous, John Eakin, Darryl Boyett, Wade Croley, Jerry Heard, and Sam Fletcher will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends one hour before the service, beginning at 1:00.
southgatv.com
Colquitt County preps for Hurricane Ian
MOULTRIE, GA – Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian’s impact on our area, Colquitt County School District announces the following changes to Homecoming week activities and other events. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as decisions are made via our website, social media...
WCTV
Tallahassee church opens doors for Ian evacuees
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The First Baptist Church of Tallahassee Wednesday opened their doors welcoming in a family from the Palmetto area fleeing Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 hurricane making landfall on the southwestern coast of Florida earlier Wednesday, but hundreds of miles away Ashely Juarez and her family have found shelter in the morning in downtown Tallahassee.
Post-Searchlight
Rev. Dr. Ernest S. Purcell, Sr.
Rev. Dr. Ernest S. Purcell, Sr., 96, of Bainbridge, formerly of Augusta, Ga., passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at First Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Humphries, Dr. Eldon Eckard, and Dr. Ken Cloud officiating. Interment will follow at Oak City Cemetery with his grandsons, Troy Thomas, Jim Beck, and Julian Sims serving as active pallbearers. Members of Penny-Lambert Sunday School Class will serve as honorary pallbearers.
WCTV
Community frustrated after KKK photo surfaces appearing to be Gadsden Co. Commissioner
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County Commissioner Jeffrey Moore resigned amid a photo surfacing in what appears to be Moore in a KKK uniform. “What happened here is a slap in the face to Gadsden County,” said Congressman Al Lawson. Moore was appointed as district two commissioner by...
