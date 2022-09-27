ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Aaron Boone explains why Yankees didn't intentionally walk Vladimir Guerrero Jr. before walk-off

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZPgza_0iC883Z900

After Vladimir Guerrero Jr. laced a walk-off single off Clarke Schmidt in the bottom of the 10th inning to delay a potential Yankees’ clinching party, many immediately criticized Aaron Boone’s decision to not intentionally walk Guerrero with first base open and two outs in the inning.

With Cavan Biggio as the automatic runner on second base, Guerrero ripped Schmidt’s first pitch into left to keep New York’s magic number at two, narrowly missing a chance to clinch the AL East title in the series opener. But Boone wouldn’t have felt particularly comfortable with the on-deck hitter stepping in against Schmidt, either.

“Al Kirk is on deck,” Boone said, via NJ.com . “You don’t really like either of those matchups. It’s pick your poison.”

Boone’s assessment isn’t too far off. Guerrero, a 30-homer hitter, obviously has the power edge, but Kirk, a 2022 All-Star, has similar offensive numbers otherwise, batting .292 compared to Guerrero’s .276, and his .805 OPS isn’t far off Guerrero’s mark of .819. Still, Guerrero has made a habit of hurting the Yanks since arriving in the majors, and Monday’s walk-off was his second hit of the night.

Boone said there was a discussion, even to walk Bo Bichette in front of Guerrero, but after Schmidt got Bichette to fly out, Boone decided to go after Guerrero.

“We talked a little bit about, once we got Springer, put [Bichette] on to try to set up some kind of ground ball,” Boone said. “Once we got that, you’ve obviously got to pitch carefully, but with Kirk behind him, it’s pick your poison.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Derek Jeter’s perfect 1-word reaction to Aaron Judge tying Roger Maris’ AL record

Derek Jeter is still relatively new to social media, but his Twitter account came into the picture just in time for him to virtually enjoy the discussions about the barrage of home runs New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is having in the 2022 MLB season. Jeter even had the perfect reaction to Judge finally tying the record of another Yankees great Wednesday night at Rogers Centre in Canada.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Umpire calls out Bo Bichette on bases for idiotic reason

Bo Bichette played a very forgettable game for the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night, and the umpires did him no favors by making a dumb call. In the top of the fifth inning, Bichette made bad plays in the field two batters apart. His mistakes helped the Yankees score a run to go up 3-1. He tried to redeem himself at the plate in the bottom of the sixth, but that’s when the bad call came.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Cavan Biggio
Person
Clarke Schmidt
Daily Mail

The $2MILLION ball... Dropped! Unlucky Toronto Blue Jays fan is gutted after letting Aaron Judge's historic 61st home run ball slip through his glove

Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season on Wednesday night - tying a 61-year AL record - and one Toronto fan came agonizingly close to catching the historic ball. Judge hit the two-run home run with the score tied vs. the Blue Jays at the top of the seventh inning, and several fans in left field had their gloves outstretched in the hopes of capturing the piece of memorabilia.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Ugly Fight Broke Out At MLB Game Wednesday Night

During this Wednesday night's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, a fistfight broke out in the stands. A fan wearing a Manny Machado jersey started throwing hands with a fan in a Dodgers jersey. It's unclear what sparked this intense altercation. On Thursday morning, a video...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Marlins reportedly asking Mets fans to fill ballpark for Braves series

The Miami Marlins began Tuesday at 63-90 and in fourth place in the National League East standings as they attempt to essentially run out the clock on the 2022 MLB season. It appears some within the organization found an interesting way to try to fill LoanDepot Park during the campaign-closing series against the division-rival Atlanta Braves from Oct. 3-5.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Ops
Yardbarker

The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue

Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run

The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
BOSTON, MA
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy