ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Attorneys for Musk, Twitter argue over information exchange

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=342YVj_0iC87xvx00

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge on Tuesday ordered attorneys for billionaire Elon Musk to create a log of certain documents that relate to former Twitter security chief Peiter “Mudge” Zatko but not directly to Zatko’s whistleblower complaint against the social media giant.

The ruling came near the start of a three-hour hearing on various pretrial disputes between attorneys for Musk and Twitter over requested document disclosures. The two sides will face off in a trial scheduled to start Oct. 17 that will decide whether Twitter can force Musk to carry through with his agreed $44 billion acquisition of the company.

Scheduled depositions of Musk and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal on Monday were postponed. Musk is now scheduled to be deposed in Delaware on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7, according to a Twitter court filing late Monday.

Musk, the world’s richest man, agreed in April to buy Twitter and take it private, offering $54.20 a share and vowing to loosen the company’s policing of content and to root out fake accounts. In July, Musk indicated that he wanted to back away from the deal, claiming Twitter had failed to provide him enough information about the number of fake accounts on its platform.

The hearing first focused on issues related to Twitter’s former security chief Peiter Zatko, who filed a whistleblower case against Twitter in July alleging a number of shortcomings in Twitter’s privacy and security procedures. Musk’s attorneys contend that Twitter needed his consent before paying Zatko $7.75 in severance but failed to do so.

Zatko’s complaint alleges a number of other problems at Twitter, including the allegation that CEO Parag Agrawal and other senior executives and board members have made false and misleading statements about Twitter’s cybersecurity, privacy and integrity.

Much of the rest of the hearing focused on arguments over discovery, the legal term for information exchanges between parties to a lawsuit. Musk lawyers complained that Twitter has withheld too many of the documents they requested, partly by claiming that they are confidential because they touch on attorney-client privilege.

Musk attorneys also claim that Twitter is improperly withholding information regarding various metrics on user engagement and how they afflect the company’s financial performance.

Attorneys for Twitter, meanwhile, asked the judge to sanction Musk attorneys for failing to produce responsive phone messages between Musk and various confidantes. They also are asking Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick to compel additional document production from certain Morgan Stanley entities that offered to help finance the deal and provided financial advice to Musk.

Jonathan Polkes, an attorney for Morgan Stanley and Co., said his client has already produced some 65,000 documents, far more than any other party in the case, including Musk and Twitter. The relative handful of other documents that Twitter wants are subject to redaction or withholding as legally privileged, he said.

Attorneys have been fighting incessantly over discovery ever since Twitter filed suit in July, seeking an order of “specific performance” directing Musk to carry through with the acquisition. The ongoing battle has tested the patience of McCormick, who has already issued more than a dozen rulings related to discovery disputes.

“Skip the rhetoric and go to the meat,” McCormick said tersely near the end of Tuesday’s hearing when an attorney for Musk began responding to a Twitter lawyer’s argument that the defendants should be sanctioned for withholding documents.

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

20-year-old who tracks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's private jets says Facebook took down his page because it violates their policy

Jack Sweeney said Facebook shut down his page that tracks Elon Musk's jets. Sweeney made headlines earlier this year when Musk offered him $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account. The 20-year-old also shares tracking data on Mark Zuckerberg's private plane. Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old known for tracking Elon Musk's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Mother Jones

How Much Money Has Marjorie Taylor Greene Lost on Trump’s Social Media Company?

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Donald Trump’s big plan to take his struggling media start-up public is in serious jeopardy. And if TruthSocial’s luck doesn’t turn around quickly, it could take a big chunk out of the pocketbook of one of Trump’s closest political allies: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Delaware Business
Vox

Two Republican judges just let Texas seize control of Twitter and Facebook

An especially right-wing panel of the already conservative United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit handed down an astonishing opinion on Friday, effectively holding that the state of Texas may seize control of content moderation at major social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. The mere...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peiter Zatko
Person
Elon Musk
TheStreet

Elon Musk May Lose a Lot in Three Days

It's money time for Elon Musk. If summer has passed, autumn is off to a flying start for the richest man in the world. The tech tycoon has important appointments at the end of September that could have a considerable impact on the empire he is building. These appointments can also affect the image of a revolutionary and visionary boss that he is building.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Stadia’s shutdown shocked developers, too

Stadia users weren’t the only people shocked to learn that Google would be shutting down the cloud gaming service; developers making games for the platform were surprised, too. “I woke up getting ready for my workday, and I see on our Discord private chat for the company that one...
COMPUTERS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
533K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy