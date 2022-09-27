Swedish national seismic network says it detected two explosions near leaks in Russian gas pipelines under Baltic Sea

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday cast his move to absorb four Ukrainian regions as part of an existential battle for Russia’s very survival against an aggressive West, a blustery show of his readiness to further up the ante in the conflict in Ukraine that has now entered its eighth month. The fiery speech that Putin delivered before signing the treaties for the Ukrainian regions’ absorption into Russia marked some of his harshest criticism of the West to date. He accused the U.S. and its allies of trying to bring Russia down on its knees and enslave its people, and he vowed to use “all means available” to fend off attacks — a clear reference to the country’s nuclear arsenals. “They want to see us as a colony,” Putin said. “They don’t want equal cooperation, they want to rob us. They want to see us not as a free society, but a crowd of soulless slaves.” Putin’s televised speech took place at the opulent white-and-gold St. George’s Hall in the Grand Kremlin Palace and was frequently interrupted by applause from an obsequious audience of top officials and lawmakers.

POLITICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO