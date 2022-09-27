ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

LATEST: Where Will Tyler Williams Commit?

By Brooks Austin
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47VTVI_0iC87tP300

The University of Georgia is known for producing quite a bit of NFL talent. In just the last three drafts alone they've sent 31 players to the NFL draft under head coach Kirby Smart.

Though of all the positions Georgia is known for producing, talent at, wide receiver isn't exactly one of them. Georgia had three inside linebackers drafted in last year's draft alone, George Pickens was the first Georgia receiver to be taken in the NFL Draft since the Carolina Panthers took Terry Godwin in the 7th round of the 2019 draft.

So, when wide receiver prospects like Lakeland, Florida product Tyler Williams are considering Georgia it's something to pay attention to.

Williams is a 6'3, 200 pound receiver from South Florida that has gamebreaking speed on the perimeter for a program that's known for producing burners like Georgia receiver Arian Smith and current five-star corner Cormani McClain whom Williams has competed against on a daily basis since McClain transfered to Lakeland.

So, as the four-star wideout is set to make his decision between finalists Clemson, Miami, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Georgia, where will Tyler Williams Commit?

Where Will Tyler Williams Commit?

The local team Miami Hurricanes got the last crack at a visit with Williams. It isn't exactly a quick trip for Williams, middle-Florida resident is still a four-and-a-half-hour drive from the Hurricanes' campus. All signs point to the visit going well with Mario Cristobal, though a loss to Middle Tennessee State in the fashion in which they did doesn't exactly bode well for the Hurricanes here.

Texas A&M received Tyler William's final official visit of the summer period before his senior season began and during that time, A&M had plenty of momentum on the recruiting trail. Having just wrapped up the highest-rated recruiting class in the history of recruiting in 2022, 2023's class has gotten off to a slow start, as has the season for the Aggies.

Georgia is the lone football program that has not only been there from the start of this journey for Williams, but they've also inarguably been the most consistent. It's clear that a player like Williams fits the physical mold of previous Bryan McClendon recruits and prospects. Long and physical prototypes that can really get into the open field and make plays after the catch. Similar to a Malcolm Mitchell type, who McClendon coached to an 865-yard season in 2015.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeland, GA
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
State
South Carolina State
DawgsDaily

Film Room: What Did Georgia Get in Tyler Williams?

The University of Georgia received its 19th verbal commitment in the 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday when 6'3, 200-pound receiver Tyler Williams made his collegiate pledge publicly known.  The Lakeland, Florida product began his collegiate athletic aspirations on the basketball court, ...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Bryan Mcclendon
Person
Tyler Williams
Person
Mario Cristobal
Person
Malcolm Mitchell
mutigers.com

Football Faces No. 1 Georgia Saturday At Faurot Field

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri football will host its Southeastern Conference home opener vs. No. 1 Georgia on Saturday, Oct. 1. Mizzou (2-2, 0-1 SEC) and the No. 1 Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0 SEC) kick off from Faurot Field at 6:30 p.m. CT with the game airing on SEC Network and the Tiger Radio Network.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#College Football#The University Of Georgia#Cormani#Clemson#Texas A M
accesswdun.com

Football: Jefferson shuts out Winder-Barrow

JEFFERSON, Ga.— After a scoreless opening quarter, Jefferson scored four unanswered touchdowns to roll past Winder-Barrow, 28-0, at Memorial Stadium on Thursday. Max Aldridge connected with Jack Eubanks in the back of the end zone for the first of his two second-quarter touchdowns and a 7-0 Jefferson (4-2, 2-0 Region 8-5A).
JEFFERSON, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Tigers score 14 in final 2:11 to rally for road win

MACON — Commerce scored 14 points in the final 2:11, aided by a key interception, to rally for a 31-26 win over First Presbyterian on the road on Thursday. Sophomore Jaiden Daniels scored on an 17-yard TD run to give the Tigers (4-2) a 24-20 lead with 2:11 left in the game. Following a Jackson Morris interception moments later, Daniels sealed the win with a 49-yard yard blast with 1:28 remaining.
MACON, GA
High School Football PRO

Athens, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Clarke Central High School football team will have a game with Flowery Branch High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
WGAU

As Governor declares state of emergency, Ian impacts sports in Athens, NE Ga

Governor Brian Kemp declares a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is intensifying in strength as it nears the Florida coast. The Governor’s declaration, which comes with the call-up of 500 National Guard members, is for all 159 counties in Georgia. Forecasters say the state could receive heavy rains and gusty winds into the weekend. There’s also the possibility the storm could make a second landfall near Savannah.
ATHENS, GA
The Georgia Sun

New deal could end Georgia’s water wars

Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama...
GEORGIA STATE
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
916K+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

 https://www.si.com/college/georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy