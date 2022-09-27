ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch: Texas Longhorns vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

By Matthew Postins
 3 days ago

The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the West Virginia Mountaineers. Here is how to watch and listen.

The Texas Longhorns will have to move on from their overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders as they prepare to host the West Virginia Mountaineers at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Texas (2-2, 0-1) lost its Big 12 opener to the Red Raiders, 37-34, in Lubbock, Texas , on Saturday, a marked departure from Texas’ 70-35 win over the Red Raiders in Austin a year ago. Texas lost earlier this season to Alabama, so entering the West Virginia game Texas doesn’t yet have a win over a Power 5 team.

The Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian will do a lot of reflection this week and some hoping that their starting quarterback, Quinn Ewers, could play this weekend. Ewers was injured against Alabama, and initially, it was thought he would miss several weeks. But in Lubbock, he was suited up and warmed up for the game, but Texas stuck with Hudson Card at quarterback. But Ewers is making quicker progress than expected.

West Virginia (2-2, 0-1) started the season with back-to-back losses to Pitt and Kansas, the latter of which is now 4-0 for the season and just outside the Top 25. Since that start, the Mountaineers routed Towson and then went to Virginia Tech and blew out the Hokies, as quarterback JT Daniels appears to be clicking with his receivers. The Mountaineer running game also appears to have resurged, too.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Longhorns matchup against the Mountaineers on Saturday night:

Game Information : Texas Longhorns vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

Date/Time : Saturday, Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Where : Darrell K. Royal-Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread : Texas -9.5

Over/Under: 62

Moneyline : Texas -376 (-110), West Virginia +250 (-118)

TV/Streaming : FS1 (Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman), FuboTV ( try it free )

Radio : Longhorn IMG Radio Network/104.9 The Horn (Austin Flagship); SiriusXM channel 103 or 199 and SXM App channel 953.

