Related
Complaint about ‘Bible Release Time’ in KY school district leads to investigation
Some parents in another Kentucky district also held a silent protest as questions swirled about the biblical program.
Arizona man gets decades in federal prison for his ties to a deadly Lexington kidnapping
The man was convicted of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and interstate transportation of stolen automobiles for his role in the 2017 fatal kidnapping at an auto mechanic shop on Blue Sky Parkway.
Updated: Lexington police officer, robbery suspect suffer injuries in a shooting
The suspect was driving their vehicle towards three police officers when they fired their weapons, according to police.
Wild Turkey’s newest bourbon is a mistake they decided to repeat
A mistake so nice they made it twice? Yes, and you can enjoy too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘You failed.’ Former Kentucky county official sentenced in federal fraud case
Federal authorities said the official was involved in more than $600,000 in improper payments.
Here are six virtues Christians ought to promote. But too often, we don’t.
Paul Prather: David French got me thinking about how far the practice of contemporary Christianity often veers from the teachings of Jesus in the New Testament.
Kentucky vs. Ole Miss predictions: Can UK give Mark Stoops first road win vs. SEC West?
Kentucky returns to SEC play at Mississippi on Saturday. Herald-Leader beat writer Jon Hale predicts what will happen in the game.
With Kentucky coming to Oxford, Lane Kiffin wants Ole Miss crowds to stick around
Mississippi’s corporate helmets, Bengals’ alternate uniforms, the surging Jaguars’ UK connection and more notes.
Man shows up to Lexington hospital with gunshot wound. Police investigating
A Lexington police officer said investigators hadn’t yet been able to find a crime scene.
How No. 7 Kentucky and No. 14 Mississippi match up — with a game prediction
A position-by-position analysis of the Kentucky Wildcats vs. Mississippi Rebels SEC football game on Saturday, Oct. 1.
At Ole Miss, Mark Stoops and UK arrive at another ‘door’ to be knocked down
In trip to Mississippi, the Kentucky football coach and his team have a chance to score another program breakthrough.
Lexington traffic: New Circle Road reopened after vehicle flips over
The accident happened on the outer loop of New Circle Road just past Alumni Drive just after 7 a.m., according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.
Revive these restaurants: What local Lexington dining spots should reopen?
Craving Billy’s Bar-B-Q or Stanley J’s? Tell us what Lexington restaurant you miss most and would love to see come back.
Lawsuit: Lexington-based gun retailer illegally shipped firearm to mass shooter
The lawsuit states Bud’s Gun Shop sold the rifle to the shooter despite the fact that it is illegal for residents in Highland Park, Ill., to own assault weapons.
Fayette County district judge candidate is withdrawing from race after cancer diagnosis
Shannon Brooks was running against Denotra Gunther, who held the district judge position after being appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear last year.
Central Kentucky accountant fined $30,000 for faking documents for COVID-19 fraud scheme
A business owner used the falsified information to apply for coronavirus relief loans.
18-year-old college student is killed in hit-and-run near campus, Ohio police say
The student began her first year at the university in August.
Kentucky football linebacker J.J. Weaver unlikely to be back for Ole Miss game
Chris Rodriguez was back on the UK depth chart released Monday, but one key defender is likely to miss a second consecutive game.
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington, KY
11K+
Followers
501
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.https://www.kentucky.com/
Comments / 0