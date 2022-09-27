Read full article on original website
Duke LifePoint hospital under CMS review for alleged EMTALA violations
CMS regulators are reviewing the results of an investigation into potential violations of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act at Wilson (N.C.) Medical Center, part of the Duke LifePoint network, The News & Observer reported September 30. The scrutiny follows Wilson Medical Center's brush with CMS this past summer,...
HHS needs to ensure patients, providers understand telehealth privacy risks: report
The federal government needs to take stronger action in informing Medicare patients about their rights to privacy and security surrounding their medical and health data as telehealth visits continue to surge, according to a Sept. 26 Government Accountability Office report. The Government Accountability Office examined the telehealth care used by...
FDA to limit emergency review of COVID-19 tests
The FDA is transitioning back to traditional regulatory processes to sign off on new COVID-19 tests after clearing more than 430 for emergency use during the pandemic, the agency said Sept. 27. In its updated guidance, the agency said it would only review a "small subset" of new emergency use...
To reach Gen Z, emergency contraception companies move to TikTok
Healthcare companies that sell emergency contraceptives are entering a marketing strategy built on memes and short explainer videos made to the backdrop of viral filters in an effort to reach its next clientele, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 27. The president of Julie, a healthcare brand that sells the...
Microsoft uses AI to predict missed medical appointments
Microsoft says it has an artificial intelligence tool that can predict missed healthcare appointments. As part of its Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, the tech giant employs AI and machine learning to analyze data including demographics, historic patterns, social determinants, and appointment types and times of day to predict the probability a patient won't show up.
With prices cratering, many crypto holders stopped looking at their accounts. Scammers did not
As the frost of the Crypto Winter creeps onward and holders saddened by their diminishing funds spend less time opening their digital wallets, a new type of scam has emerged: crypto cashouts. Cybercriminals are able to take hold of underutilized exchange or wallet accounts and use them to funnel stolen...
The 5 most pressing drug shortages in the US
As pharmacies and hospitals struggle with the nationwide dearth of Adderall generics, drug shortage expert Erin Fox, PharmD, spoke with Becker's on Sept. 28 about frustrations with ongoing shortages, how the issue bleeds into staffing shortages and the "silver lining" to running low on older treatments. Here's what Dr. Fox,...
Philadelphia staffing company to pay $9.3M in back wages, damages over allegations of denied overtime pay
A Philadelphia-based healthcare staffing company will pay $9.3 million in back wages and liquidated damages for 1,756 employees to resolve allegations it misclassified workers and willfully denied their overtime pay, the Labor Department announced Sept. 27. The news comes after the Labor Department obtained a judgment Sept. 26 in the...
