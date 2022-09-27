Read full article on original website
Related
Girls Soccer: LIVE updates, results and featured coverage for Wednesday, Sept. 28
No. 7 Immaculate Heart at No. 9 DePaul, 7 p.m. No. 1 Westfield vs. Summit, 4 p.m. No. 3 Rutgers Prep at North Hunterdon, 4 p.m. No. 6 Ramapo vs. Hackensack, 7 p.m. No. 7 Immaculate Heart at No. 9 DePaul, 7 p.m. No. 8 Red Bank Catholic at Rumson-Fair...
Boys soccer: Bergen County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
Reigning champion Ramapo was awarded the No. 1 seed in the Bergen County Tournament on Thursday night. The top seven seeds - Ramapo, Ramsey, Tenafly, Old Tappan, Waldwick, Ridgewood and Demarest - earned byes into the second round. The first round needs to be played by Sunday, Oct. 2, while...
Who’s lighting it up? Top girls soccer season stat leaders as of Sept. 29
The season is nearly at the halfway point and there have been some eye-catching games so far. NJ Advance Media is tracking it all and will highlight New Jersey’s top season-long stat leaders each week. Check out the lists below to see the top season-long stat leaders in three...
Girls volleyball Top 20: Strictly business at the top as 3 new teams join the list
Except for the very top teams in the state, it was another rollercoaster of a week in girls volleyball. The bottom-half of the ranking continues to shuffle a few teams in and out with each passing week, so have a look at some of the newer programs to enter NJ.com’s latest Top 20.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Field Hockey: Stars of the Day & Daily Stat Leaders from Sept.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Big second half powers No. 5 Ridgewood past No. 6 Ramapo - Girls soccer recap
Jessica Kaye had a goal and two assists as Ridgewood, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, scored four unanswered goals in the second half to defeat No. 6 Ramapo, 4-1, in Franklin Lakes. Isabella Winn scored two goals and Katt Slott added a goal and an assist for Ridgewood...
Waldwick girls soccer continues dominant run with shutout over Park Ridge
If it looks like Waldwick plays with an added level of chemistry and connection, it’s probably because they do. Between boasting two sets of sisters on the team and a strong youth program in the town to serve as a pipeline, coach Julia Cuddy has turned the school into one of the preeminent NJIC and North 1, Group 1 powers.
HS Football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 5
Week 4 leaves us with plenty to talk about and Week 5 has a lot to look forward to, so this edition of the North Jersey notebook is jam-packed with nuggets. From premiere matchups to eye-opening developments and impressive feats and streaks, this one has it all.
NJ.com
NJ
222K+
Followers
124K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0