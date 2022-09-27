Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
A concussion expert says Tua Tagovailoa's stiffened hands were 'primitive' response that suggests damage to brain's cortex
Tua Tagovailoa left the Dolphins Week 4 game on a stretcher with a head and neck injury. After Tagovailoa hit the ground, his hands stiffened in an unnatural position. Neurologist and concussion expert Chris Nowinski said Tagovailoa showed signs of "decorticate posturing," a severe, "primitive" brain response that indicates damage to the cortex.
msn.com
Granderson: The accusations against Brett Favre are not just another NFL scandal
Nearly every member of my family has ties to Mississippi. During school breaks, we would load up the Aerostar and head out from Detroit, down I-75 south to our grandparents’ home in Cruger, a small town nestled somewhere between where Emmett Till’s body was found and where Medgar Evers was assassinated. As a child, I didn’t like staying too long because there was never anything to do. As an adult, I wish I would have treasured those days a lot more.
msn.com
‘They saved me from myself’: Former player praises Patriots team doctors in wake of Tua Tagovailoa concussion
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with what the team called a “head and neck injury” on Thursday before being carted off during a game against the Bengals. Tagovailoa displayed concussion symptoms — which can be seen in graphic detail here — just a few days after collapsing to the ground following a big hit in the Dolphins’ win on Sunday. His injury on Thursday drew sharp criticism for the Dolphins and the NFL for allowing him to take the field.
msn.com
Frustrated Chris Cooley has some harsh words for the Commanders
Former Washington tight end Chris Cooley actually said some Commanders’ coaches were idiots. As a guest on the “Kevin Sheehan Show” podcast Thursday, Cooley was describing what he had observed while watching the film of the Commanders’ 24-8 loss to the Eagles. Now, in fairness to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Saquon Barkley made a call to Odell Beckham Jr. immediately after Giants loss to Cowboys
Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) The New York Giants would love nothing more than to put their Week 3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the rearview mirror, the problem is there will be some lingering effects that go beyond the normal sting of losing to their division rivals. Veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL in the final minutes of Monday night’s game. It’s a crushing blow for the team, which already had numerous question marks at the position — from a disgruntled Kenny Golladay to a banged up Kadarius Toney — and they need answers quick.
msn.com
Bleacher Report says Jermaine Eluemunor should be benched
The offensive line for the Raiders through three games has been worse than expected. The team has suffered some injuries, including to swing tackle Brandon Parker and center Andre James. Still, the unit as a whole is underperforming. So are there any moves that Josh McDaniels could make with his...
msn.com
NFL picks for Week 4 of the 2022 season
A couple of back weeks early on can really hurt your pick’em season. In our straight-up picks, Adam and I are out in front with Ian and our 2021 pick’em champion, Laurie, well behind the mark. They’ll need to slowly chip away in the coming weeks. Here...
msn.com
Justin Verlander And A Lack Of Home Runs
As currently situated, Justin Verlander is a favorite to receive his third AL Cy Young award for his performance — 170 innings, 1.80 ERA — this season. Considering how he is 39 years old and had Tommy John surgery roughly two years ago, his performance will be remembered for a long time. Deservingly so, I might add, once you account for how he is posting these kinds of results with diminished strikeout numbers. But, wait, the velocity is still there?!
MLB・
Comments / 0