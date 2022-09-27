ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Latest LIV Golf, Broadcast News

The LIV Golf series is looking to land a legitimate TV partner to broadcast its events. According to recent reports from Golfweek, the Saudi-backed series is nearing a deal to buy time on Fox Sports. Typically, media outlets pay leagues for the rights to broadcast the sport. But due to...
Teen Vogue

Keke Palmer Is Launching Her Own Television Network

Keke Palmer is reminding us once more that she can do it all — and then some. On September 30, the star announced that she would be launching her own digital network called Key TV, aiming to spotlight “a new generation of creators.”. In a post shared to...
Collider

'Smile' Director Parker Finn Reveals How the Film's Curse Works

Director Parker Finn offers up a brand new unforgettable horror movie urban legend in his feature directorial debut, Smile. The movie stars Sosie Bacon as Dr. Rose Cotter. She works in an emergency psychiatric unit and one day, a new patient comes in. That patient begs Rose to believe her when she explains that she’s being followed by a smiling being threatening to kill her. Rose doesn’t and, ultimately, that patient takes her own life right in front of her. Soon after, Rose starts having visions of a smile entity herself.
Collider

'Dead For a Dollar' Review: A Drowsy Story Waters Down an Otherwise Perfect Cast

When you take a look at the main cast of Dead For a Dollar, it’s hard not to get hyped up for what you are about to watch: Christoph Waltz, Brandon Scott, Willem Dafoe, and Rachel Brosnahan are among the best actors working in Hollywood right now. And not only that, the new Western has a strong supporting cast that features Hamish Linklater and Benjamin Bratt. So, it’s obviously frustrating to see this much talent get lost in less-than-stellar performances. But this pales in comparison to Dead For a Dollar’s worst crime: It has nothing to say.
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Calls Chris Rock’s Joke About Murder “Distasteful”

Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister is speaking out about a joke Chris Rock recently made about her sister’s murder. During Rock’s Sunday night show at the Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix, the comedian reportedly said he declined an offer to host the 2023 Academy Awards and compared accepting the hosting gig to returning to the scene of a crime, referencing the murder trial of O.J. Simpson. According to a report from the Arizona Republic, Rock said returning to the Oscars would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before being killed. More from The...
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”

The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
Popculture

Former Fox News Anchor's New Talk Show on HBO Max Gets Premiere Date

Chris Wallace's talk show, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, will premiere on HBO Max on Sept. 23 before debuting on CNN two days later, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show, which features interviewers with celebrities, CEOs, politicians and other prominent people, originated on CNN+ before the streaming service shuttered in April, and Warner Bros. Discovery announced soon after that Wallace's series would continue on different platforms in the fall.
HelloGiggles

Britney Spears’ Bizarre, Unfiltered Rant Singles Out Jennifer Lopez, Leaving Fans Confused

Update: As of September 29, 2022, the posts referenced below, which appeared on Britney Spears’s Instagram account, have been deleted. We thought the dissolution of Britney Spears’ conservatorship would bring some peace for the pop star princess. But after she recently was accused of fat-shaming Christina Aguilera’s backup dancers, the “Toxic” singer seems to be making up for lost time by making her voice a lot louder than any recording studio could ever hold—and it’s all on Instagram.
Popculture

Ellen DeGeneres Just Took a Massive 'L' in Wake of Her Talk Show Ending

HBO Max has removed two of Ellen DeGeneres' shows from its catalog – Ellen's Next Great Designer and Little Ellen. These cancellations come after the controversial end to DeGeneres' longtime talk show, but they were not technically related. Instead, these were more victims of HBO Max's cuts during its parent company's merger with Discovery Inc.
Page Six

Sheryl Lee Ralph had ‘horrible’ fashion emergency before Emmys 2022

This wardrobe emergency could have gotten someone sent straight to the principal. “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet on Monday, September 12, wearing a sleek, strapless black velvet gown with an orange lining — but she almost suffered a serious fashion faux pas by showing up in the same dress as someone else. “A designer gave my co-star and me the same sketch for the same gown,” the sitcom star told the Associated Press on the carpet. Ralph discovered the situation on set when said co-star, Lisa Ann Walter, showed Ralph a picture of...
hotnewhiphop.com

6ix9ine Speaks On Dubai Brawl, "DJ Got Smoked"

On Friday, September 23, Hollywood Unlocked revealed that 6ix9ine had gotten into a brawl at the Soho Palm Club in Dubai. According to sources, the rapper asked the DJ to play one of his songs for the crowd, but he refused. This allegedly led to the artist, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, attacking the DJ on the spot.
tvinsider.com

‘The Osbournes’ Returning to Television in 2023 Reboot

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne‘s recent return to the U.K. will also mark their return to reality television, as the couple will star in a new BBC docuseries following their journey back to England. According to Variety, the new series, titled Home to Roost, will follow the Black Sabbath frontman...
