WEATHERFORD, Texas — A 12-year-old girl from Northwest Parker County has died by suicide after shooting her father and then herself in a conspiracy with another Texas girl. The Parker County Sheriff's Office reported that on Sept. 20, the northwest girl planned with another female juvenile from Lufkin to murder their families and pets. The northwest girl followed through with the plot and shot her 38-year-old father in the abdomen at their residence, fled, then shot herself in a street.

PARKER COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO