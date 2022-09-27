Read full article on original website
1 woman struck, killed by car while in physical altercation in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a physical altercation that led to a woman's death when a car struck her in the road Tuesday night. According to the sheriff's office, the wreck happened between Nacogdoches and Garrison around 8 p.m. in the 16000...
Altercation led to a woman being fatally hit on US 59, officials say
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they are investigating an altercation that led to a woman fatally stepping into oncoming traffic. April Julissa Cavazos, 20, of Nacogdoches County and James Lopez, 21, of Mineola were having a verbal argument that turned physical when Cavazos entered the southbound lane of […]
Henderson Police looking for two persons of interest in theft
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson Police Department said on Thursday they are looking for two individuals in relation to a theft. The two people are are only persons of interest, according to authorities. Officials say to call 903-657-3512 if you have any information.
OFFICIALS: East Texas man injured child by 'intentionally' putting her in tub of 143-degree water
LUFKIN, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars after reportedly seriously injuring a child in scalding water. According to the Angelina County District Attorney's Office, on Sept. 26, around 1:40 p.m., Lufkin police were called to an area hospital regarding a juvenile burn victim. When authorities arrived,...
Nacogdoches Sheriff Gives Update on Fatal Auto/Pedestrian Crash
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an altercation related to a fatal automobile-pedestrian crash that occurred Tuesday night between Appleby and Garrison in Nacogdoches County. The fatal crash is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to a report, at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, 911 dispatchers...
Officials: Child’s skin was ‘badly burned’ after being put in hot water, Lufkin man arrested
NOTE: This article might be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised. LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man was arrested after being accused of burning a child in a bathtub, said the Angelina County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1. Miguel Gonzalez was charged with injury to a child for the incident that […]
20-Year-Old April Julissa Cavazos Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Nacogdoches County (Nacogdoches County, TX)
According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday night. The officials stated that a 20-year-old woman got into a [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Trinity County deputies search for man, woman missing for over two weeks
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — The Trinity County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man and woman who officials believe disappeared involuntarily and have been missing for over two weeks. Officials are seeking the public's help to find Clayton Waters, 56, and Karen Sue Waters, 60. Clayton Waters was reported...
Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Nacogdoches, officials say
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Police are investigating a shooting on Monday night in Nacogdoches after a man was found in a parked car with multiple gunshot wounds, according to officials. Police responded to the scene in the 100 block of Community Grocery Road around 9:30 p.m. after receiving calls about gunshots in the area. Officials […]
Texas girl dies after shooting father, herself in murder conspiracy with another Texas girl
WEATHERFORD, Texas — A 12-year-old girl from Northwest Parker County has died by suicide after shooting her father and then herself in a conspiracy with another Texas girl. The Parker County Sheriff's Office reported that on Sept. 20, the northwest girl planned with another female juvenile from Lufkin to murder their families and pets. The northwest girl followed through with the plot and shot her 38-year-old father in the abdomen at their residence, fled, then shot herself in a street.
12-year-old Texas girl dies after shooting father in alleged plot to kill family, sheriff says
PARKER COUNTY, Texas — A 12-year-old North Texas girl who shot herself after shooting her father in an alleged plot to kill her family has died from her injuries, authorities said Wednesday. The Parker County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a shooting call around 11:30 p.m. and found...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after Nacogdoches shooting
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police report a shooting occurred Monday night that left one man with multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds. According to police around 9:30 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Community Grocery Rd. and found the adult male victim in a parked vehicle. The victim was...
Trial continues for man charged in deadly Nacogdoches home invasion
Chapel Hill students gather for See You at the Pole event. Despite the recent catastrophic events that have occurred on school campuses, student Keziah Knight says she’s happy to pray for positive change and to speak about God to her friends through music. Updated: 55 minutes ago. Proceeds from...
Woman caught on camera shoplifting in Brookshire's store in Troup
TROUP, Texas — Troup Police Department is searching for an unidentified woman who was caught on camera shoplifting from a Brookshire's Grocery store in Troup. Troup PD is asking for the public's help in identifying this suspect. Contact the Troup Police Department with any information about the suspect at...
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 East Texas murder
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A man was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for an East Texas capital murder. Kasey Brown was sentenced in Nacogdoches after a jury trial, and he will not have the possibility of parole. The Nacogdoches District Attorney’s Office said the man was involved in the burglary and murder of […]
12-Year-Old Texas Girl Who Shot Dad in Plot Against Her Family and Pets Has Died: Deputies
A 12-year-old girl who planned to kill her family and shot her father in Texas has succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, deputies announced on Wednesday. Her dad is expected to recover. “The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy and ruled the cause and manner of death as...
KETK GIVES BACK: Angelina County Sheriff’s Office
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – KETK Gives Back visited the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday to recognize them for their service. Sheriff Greg Sanches said they have a good group of people at their office. “They do a good job, and I’m proud of them,” he said. The sheriff also said people share their […]
Nacogdoches police arrest ends with guilty plea for card skimming
BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches Police Department arrest in 2017 resulted in a guilty plea in federal court Wednesday. Orlando Enrique Quesada-Oliva, 25, of Groves, pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 to conspiracy to commit access device fraud and aiding and abetting aggravated identity theft and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.
East Texas man arrested, accused of beating 7-year-old son, sheriff says
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested after being accused of beating his 7-year-old son, said authorities. Kyle Young was taken into custody in Harrison County on Friday and charged with injury with intent bodily injury, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened on East Doctors Road. The man […]
Sheriff: 2 missing East Texans did not leave voluntarily
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans have been missing from Trinity County for almost two weeks and the sheriff said an investigation has determined their absence was not voluntary. Sheriff Woody Wallace said the sheriff’s office received a missing persons report for Clayton Waters, 56, on Sept. 16 after he failed to report […]
