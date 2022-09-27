ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altercation led to a woman being fatally hit on US 59, officials say

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they are investigating an altercation that led to a woman fatally stepping into oncoming traffic. April Julissa Cavazos, 20, of Nacogdoches County and James Lopez, 21, of Mineola were having a verbal argument that turned physical when Cavazos entered the southbound lane of […]
