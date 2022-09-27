ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

NewsTimes

Darien cross country runs wild in two states, football falls, field hockey rolls

The Darien cross country teams were running wild in Stamford and Rhode Island this weekend and their success leads off this week’s Wave by the numbers. Record of both the Darien boys and girls cross country teams following a four-team meet at Scofield Magnet School in Stamford. The Wave girls swept Ridgefield 27-28, St. Joseph 27-31, and Westhill 15-50, while the boys defeated Westhill 18-38 and St. Joseph 15-47, while falling to Ridgefield 23-34,
DARIEN, CT
NewsTimes

Girls swimming and diving top performances from week 2 of the 2022 season

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Hannah Chuckas, Westhill/Stamford: Chuckas, the defending Class LL and State Open diving champion, won the diving competition as the Westhill/Stamford co-op upset Wilton 92-91 on Wednesday, Chuckas scored 244.35 and won by more than 30 points. Olivia Cieciwa, Westhill/Stamford:...
STAMFORD, CT
NewsTimes

UConn basketball, hockey games to continue at XL Center under new deal

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The UConn Board of Trustees approved on Wednesday a one-year agreement with Hartford's XL Center. The $1.8 million license agreement with Global Spectrum/Oak View Group -— the company that oversees operation of the city-owned arena — is for men's and women's basketball and men's ice hockey games for the 2022-23 season.
HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Tributes pour in for former Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Gary Barcher not only coached Kevin Moses at Bloomfield, he coached alongside him for the Warhawks. The former longtime varsity boys basketball coach remembers Moses, who died of colon cancer on Monday, when he was the JV coach some four decades ago. Moses played for him. That relationship grew over the course of time.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

Torrington coach will be honored Oct. 15

TORRINGTON — The Ora Curry III Memorial Foundation invites the community to recognize and honor the life of Torrington resident, football standout and coach, Ora Curry III at an Oct. 15 Oktoberfest celebration. "Curry was a proud Torringtonian and a loving father to his two children, Ora IV and...
TORRINGTON, CT
mainepublic.org

Bridgeport 'Sound on Sound' festival brings big-name acts and problems to Connecticut

Lead singer of The Revivalists, David Shaw, jumps onto the loudspeaker barefoot mid-performance on Day 1 of the Sound on Sound festival at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Conn. A new concert in Bridgeport brought in tens of thousands of fans to Connecticut over the weekend. But the two-day “Sound on Sound” festival was marred by parking problems, long lines and bad sound.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
woodbridgetownnews.com

Woodbridge Native Brings Home National Title

A panel of distinguished judges chose Gabriella Durso as the 2022 USA National SLICC Ambassador. The crowning took place at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida. The national pageant was live streamed to thousands of viewers from around the nation. Gabi is a 10-year old, 5th grade student at...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

You Can Buy Your Own Connecticut Island for $4M

Connecticut produces over 200,000 bushels of oysters, and they are considered to be among some of the world's finest. Do you go to both the Milford and Norwalk Oyster Festivals? Have you legally changed your name to Blue Point? Got $4,000,000? You can buy an island in Branford and live among 78 acres of oyster beds.
BRANFORD, CT
arizonasuntimes.com

Connecticut Parent Leader: Superintendent’s Support for Teacher Who Introduced Woke Worksheet ‘Slap in the Face to Parents’

A leader of Southington, Connecticut’s Families for Freedom organization told The Connecticut Star she views the district superintendent’s support for a teacher who introduced a vocabulary worksheet for high school students, instructing them in the tenets of Critical Race Theory (CRT) and gender ideology, as a “slap in the face to parents.”
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NewsTimes

Crumbl Cookies opens fifth Connecticut location in Milford

Crumbl Cookies, the fast-growing, Tik Tok-viral cookie brand, has opened its fifth Connecticut location in Milford. The store opened Thursday, Sept. 22 on 1642b Boston Post Road after announcing the store's opening back in Nov. 2021. The new location follows recent openings around the state: a Fairfield location, which opened Aug. 12; a North Haven store, which opened July 15; and another in Danbury, which debuted May 20.
MILFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Danbury Man Has Astonishing Close Encounter With Famous Moose

My head is swimming. I don't know where to begin, I need to settle down. This moose phenomenon has taken over Danbury, and the surrounding areas. The new images I'm about to show you are the prequel I guess. You see, the pics below were actually taken before the moose first went viral on social. Most of the community saw this moose for the first time in my article on Monday, or I-95's Instagram video below.
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

Meriden Public Schools employee named Connecticut Paraeducator of the Year

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden Public Schools employee has been named Connecticut’s 2023 Anne Marie Murphy Paraeducator of the Year by the Connecticut State Department of Education. Don Askew was recognized Tuesday for his “whole child” approach to the education. Askew is known for providing extra snacks for students who come to school hungry […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns in Connecticut

While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Moose on the Loose Outside Danbury Movie Theater

BREAKING: Moose runs wild outside AMC Lowes Theater in Danbury on Monday (9/26/22). I must give credit to the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Show Meteorologist Jack Drake AKA Jack on the Reels. Jack broke Moose-Gate on his Facebook (Danbury Weather) on Tuesday (9/27/22). In addition to Jack's work on the I-95 Morning Show, he does his own independent reporting. Jack is a real meteorologist, a WCSU grad and a cloud enthusiast. Jack posted the video with the following header:
ctbites.com

Sally's Apizza Opening in Fairfield October 2022!

The iconic New Haven pizza spot, Sally’s Apizza is getting ready to open the doors at their NEW LOCATION IN FAIRFIELD next month!!!! This will be their third location in Connecticut, the 2nd of which opened last year in Stamford. The restaurant will be located in the Trademark building...
FAIRFIELD, CT

