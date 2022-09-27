Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
One strike planned, another averted in Minnesota
Members of the Service Employees International Union Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa have called off a planned strike at M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center, the Star Tribune reported Sept. 29. "The bargaining team can and will refile the strike notice if needed but are hopeful they are going...
'You cannot stay in the shadows about this anymore' | Augsburg University students protest against 'unsanitary living conditions' in dorms
MINNEAPOLIS — Dozens of Augsburg University students, staff and alumni spent Tuesday afternoon protesting against what they call unsanitary living conditions in campus residence halls, particularly the Mortensen and Urness towers. Students claim they have dealt with issues that include mold, pest infestations, lack of air conditioning and unclean...
Viral video of rodent dining in Minneapolis restaurant puts work of health inspectors in focus
MINNEAPOLIS – Health inspectors are busy this time of year as colder weather prompts mice to move inside restaurants and stores.Video of a mouse poking around the food at Stella's Fish Café in Minneapolis went viral over the weekend, management shut down its operation and got an emergency pest management visit.Inspectors found signs of mice, droppings and a dead mouse in a trap. A follow-up inspection was conducted Sunday and Monday early afternoon, and the restaurant is now back open.Cindy Weckwerth with the Minneapolis Department of Health says its 23 inspectors are working hard this time of year."We may respond...
hot967.fm
Gov Walz: anger over Feeding Our Future scam aimed at suspects, not judge
Governor Tim Walz is responding after a week’s worth of calls from state Republican leaders, including his opponent in the governor’s race Scott Jensen, for an investigation into the Walz administration’s handling of the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. Walz initially said a Ramsey County judge ordered the Department of Education to continue payments to Feeding our Future–even after it discovered suspicious activity. The judge denied giving such an order…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ccxmedia.org
Changes to Traffic Stop, Search Policies Outlined in Brooklyn Center
Brooklyn Center City Council members got their first look at proposed changes to the traffic stop and consent search policies at a council meeting on Monday night. John Solomon, a member of a the community safety and violence implementation committee, presented the changes to the council. “When I talk about...
University of Minnesota to refund students for lack of food in dining halls
MINNEAPOLIS – Following outrage over the lack of food being served in some University of Minnesota dining halls during the first weeks of the fall semester, some students can expect to get some of their money back.University officials announced Tuesday that every student who lives in campus residence halls and pays for a food plan will be given a 50-percent credit for September's dining charges. Officials cite "ongoing staffing shortages" for the substandard dining experiences so far this school year.WCCO reported last week on the ongoing situation at Middlebrook Hall on the U's west bank campus in Minneapolis, where...
Minneapolis resident living near gang warzone installs bulletproof bed headboard: "I sleep very calmly"
MINNEAPOLIS -- Finding a safe space when gunfire erupts. That's the reality for some people living on Minneapolis' north side. One woman has taken what some might think a pretty extreme measure, but it's what she did to feel safe as she lays her head to sleep at night."In the last couple of week's I've had gunfire 500 feet from my house," Juliee Oden said.Oden's north-side home sits in the middle of the war zone where the battle between two gangs -- the Hi's and the Low's -- is raging."I started counting gun shots in rhythm, so I would always...
Bloomington PD announce what's likely the 'largest fentanyl bust in the Midwest'
Approximately 24 pounds of fentanyl pills recovered by the Bloomington Police Department in the city's largest-ever drug bust. Courtesy of Bloomington Police Department. A 36-year-old man is in custody and under federal investigation after what Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said is likely the largest fentanyl pill bust in the Midwest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
minneapolisfed.org
Higher wages, more flexible schedules, better benefits: Employers desperate for workers seek the right mix of incentives
Higher wages, more flexible schedules, better benefits: Employers desperate for workers seek the right mix of incentives. Higher wages, more retirement benefits, better health insurance coverage, free meals while working, and paid time off for full-time workers. All these are being offered to employees of a North Dakota golf course this year. New employees can expect hiring bonuses and training.
Columbia Heights City Council member under fire for racist phone call she says was made by a family member
For KSTP, Callan Gray reports, “There were calls for a Columbia Heights City Council member to resign during a special council meeting on Wednesday. An independent investigation found Councilmember KT Jacobs violated the Council’s code of conduct when she lied about an offensive phone call a candidate received. City Council candidate Justice Spriggs announced he was running in April. … The (independent investigation) says … ‘The caller then asked Justice Spriggs if he was ‘really biracial’ and whether he had been raised in a white or black household…’ Jacobs denied making the phone call, according to the investigation. In a Facebook post on July 27, she claimed the call was made by a family member. Jacobs also said ‘The behavior of my family member is unacceptable. I’m deeply sorry that the incident took place.'”
The Best Airport in the U.S. is Here in Minnesota
You don't have to go very far to find the airport that was just rated the best in the country-- because it's right here in Minnesota!. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being near the top of many national lists and surveys that have to do with our quality of life, right? Our schools and universities are top-notch, Mayo Clinic-- the best hospital in the world (for seven years running now)-- is right in our backyard, and here in Rochester, our crime rate is still fairly low.
Visit Minnesota's first thearapeutic salt cave
There's a space in Minneapolis that is offering a therapeutic experience -- in quite the settingClick here for more information The Salt Cave in Minneapolis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson closes construction of $16 million police department in Minnesota
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction of a $16 million police department on the Crystal City Hall campus at 4141 Douglas Drive North in Crystal, Minnesota. Designed by Wold Architects & Engineers, the 53,300-square-foot, energy-efficient facility features new safe work spaces, a secure evidence storage area, indoor fleet storage and a dedicated space for K9 officers.
KARE
Mother, daughter bring new affordable housing to north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Mother and daughter Jeniffer and Joanne Kuria are the proud owners of Amani Construction & Development. Amani means "peace" in Swahili. They chose the word as a nod to Kenya, where they emigrated from about 20 years ago. "My mom and I have a really wonderful relationship,"...
kymnradio.net
Fatal accident on Highway 3; ‘Aging in Place’ education will be offered; All Saints Church offering workshop to help become more involved
A Northfeld man died yesterday morning after suffering injuries when his car collided with a utility truck at the Intersection of. Highway 3 and Honeylocust Drive. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at 9:50 yesterday morning, 83-year-old Gerald Maas was driving his car West on Honeylocust Drive, when he collided with the truck, which was moving North on Highway 3. Maas was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died of his injuries.
Woman found dead at Minneapolis home was stabbed multiple times
Police are investigating a 37-year-old woman’s death as a homicide after she was found in a North Minneapolis home suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim, LaTiffany Altanette Lessley, was found in a residence on the 700 block of Thomas Avenue North at around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. Her death...
On first day of school, state trooper escorts kindergartener whose life he helped save five years earlier
WAYZATA, Minn. — Elise Lonsbury had everything set for her first day of kindergarten. But Elise’s first-day-of-school list was likely the only one that included a state trooper. “Five years ago, I would have never guessed that we'd be doing this,” Lt. Paul Stricker of the Minnesota State...
Victim of Aug. 22 Scheels suicide identified
Using information obtained from the Eden Prairie Police Department (EPPD) through a public data request, EPLN has independently learned and confirmed the identity of the Aug. 22 suicide victim at Scheels. He was Jordan L. Markie, 19, of Edina. EPLN confirmed his identity through social media posts and by contacting family members. Despite several attempts over the more [...]
U of M scientists uncover potential meteor crash site in Inver Grove Heights
MINNEAPOLIS -- As NASA tries to re-route an asteroid, scientists at the University of Minnesota have made a mind-blowing discovery.Geologists believe a massive meteor crashed into what is now Inver Grove Heights about 500 million years ago.It was supposed to be a typical geologic remapping of Dakota County, but instead, scientists at the Minnesota Geological Survey unearthed something out of this world.Geologist Julia Steenberg believes they found the site of a meteor crash. The crater under Inver Grove Heights spans about 2.5 miles wide and dates back 490 million years.You can't see traces of it above ground. But if you've driven...
bulletin-news.com
Boy, 1, dies after deputies respond to report of possible overdose in Little Canada
Deputies arrested the mother of a 1-year-old kid who died in Little Canada and issued a warrant for the boy’s father. According to Steve Linders, a spokesperson for the Ramsey County sheriff’s office, officers were called to an apartment in the 200 block of County Road B2 at around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday due to a complaint of a youngster who may have overdosed on drugs.
Comments / 0