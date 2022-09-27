Read full article on original website
Collider
'Smile' Director Parker Finn Reveals How the Film's Curse Works
Director Parker Finn offers up a brand new unforgettable horror movie urban legend in his feature directorial debut, Smile. The movie stars Sosie Bacon as Dr. Rose Cotter. She works in an emergency psychiatric unit and one day, a new patient comes in. That patient begs Rose to believe her when she explains that she’s being followed by a smiling being threatening to kill her. Rose doesn’t and, ultimately, that patient takes her own life right in front of her. Soon after, Rose starts having visions of a smile entity herself.
Collider
Lashana Lynch Discusses Her James Bond Character’s Future in the Franchise
There have been in recent weeks and months, a lot of rumblings about who might be the next top-tier secret agent known to us as 007. Daniel Craig was the last man to star in the iconic role in No Time To Die and that will prove to be his last stint as James Bond. Who exactly replaces Craig remains to be seen, however, while others might be hoping to take up the code 007, Lashana Lynch has been there and done that. The actress starred alongside Craig in the last Bond film, and Lynch’s character Nomi had taken up the secret agent’s number when Mr. Bond went into retirement. Nomi and Bond would team up and defeat the villain in the film.
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
psychologytoday.com
What Quiet Quitting Looks Like in Relationships
People can quietly quit their relationships just as they might quietly quit their jobs. Quietly quitting a relationship threatens interdependence. Quietly quitting a relationship reflects the process of relationship disengagement. Signs of quiet quitting, like relationship disengagement, include psychological and physical distancing. When people "quiet quit" their jobs, they refrain...
Collider
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
Psych Centra
What Is True Intimacy in a Relationship?
Intimacy is a sense of closeness and connection that transcends physical contact and may bring emotional, mental, and spiritual understanding to any relationship. Intimacy isn’t only the glue that keeps you connected to others, but the atmosphere of closeness you develop with special people in your life. Sometimes intimacy...
Opinion: Narcissists Manipulate Victims In Small and Subtle Ways
If I were to outline the most manipulative things that the narcissist did, it wouldn’t have been the apparent charm or the violent behavior/rage that would transpire when he didn’t get his way.
Collider
Barney the Dinosaur’s Strange and Brutal Legacy Is Explored in ‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ Trailer
Barney the Dinosaur has enjoyed decades of popularity among little kids, who are the exact target market for the 1992 children's television program, Barney & Friends. The educational values it imparts and the way the dancing and singing dinosaur stands for love, optimism, compassion, and other positive virtues have made the series a fan favorite. Long before the "Baby Shark" song surfaced on everyone's computer screens, the "I Love You" song, made famous by the legendary dinosaur himself, was a worldwide success. However, the trailer for the upcoming limited documentary series, I Love You, You Hate Me, tells another side of Barney the Dinosaur's story—and it delves into the emergence and demise of the popular anthropomorphic character.
Psych Centra
The Psychology of Love
Love has fascinated researchers for decades. We look at what experts have learned about the origins and psychology of love. Love is a powerful, complex emotional experience that involves changes in your body chemistry, including your neurotransmitters (brain chemicals). It impacts your social relationships in varied ways, affecting how you relate to others around you.
Collider
'The Greatest Beer Run Ever' Review: Zac Efron Can't Save Peter Farrelly's Vietnam War Dramedy
Early on in the experience of watching The Greatest Beer Run Ever, the most recent feature from writer-director Peter Farrelly since his 2018 film Green Book, we observe Zac Efron’s 26-year-old Chickie Donohue stumble upon an anti-war protest. It is a telling moment that marks the beginning of his half-baked plan to make an expedition to Vietnam with beer and gifts from home to counteract the supposedly negative influence of the protestors who, as he sees it, are actually uniformly anti-soldier. Setting that clumsy political observation aside for a moment, as it is the first of many, it is here that we get to see how this provides a purpose for Chickie that his life up until now has been lacking. We quickly learn that almost everyone who knows him considers him to be a bum who hasn’t made much of his life. Thus, despite not having much of a plan, he decides to hitch a ride over to the war to prove everyone wrong.
This Therapist Shared The 10 Things She Would Never Do With Her Children, And It Has Started A Viral Conversation
"I do not teach them to just trust authority figures no matter what."
Collider
'Predator' Review: Somehow, Men Doing Macho Things Still Works
I have a confession to make: When I watched Predator for the first time, I approached the 1987 classic with the false assumption that I would be watching Alien, but with a different title and different extraterrestrial creature. (I know, it's sinful for a TV/film writer to live in such ignorance.)
Collider
'Dead For a Dollar' Review: A Drowsy Story Waters Down an Otherwise Perfect Cast
When you take a look at the main cast of Dead For a Dollar, it’s hard not to get hyped up for what you are about to watch: Christoph Waltz, Brandon Scott, Willem Dafoe, and Rachel Brosnahan are among the best actors working in Hollywood right now. And not only that, the new Western has a strong supporting cast that features Hamish Linklater and Benjamin Bratt. So, it’s obviously frustrating to see this much talent get lost in less-than-stellar performances. But this pales in comparison to Dead For a Dollar’s worst crime: It has nothing to say.
Collider
Is 'The Rings of Power' Setting Up the Elves to Be Responsible for the Fall of Khazad-dum?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Tolkien's Middle-earth lore.Khazad-dûm, a.k.a. Dwarrowdelf, was once the celebrated realm of the dwarves, founded by Durin the Deathless, the first King of the Dwarves of Durin’s folk. It is understood that its formation predates that of the Sun and the Moon, with the esteemed land, at one point, holding the status of the most celebrated Dwarven kingdom. All had been thriving, too, in this realm of the dwarves — until the Third Age, the year 1980 to be precise, when the inhabitants fell prey to their greed for mithril, a metal they habitually mined and hoarded for wealth. One such unfortunate occasion proved to be their doom, when the deep mines gave way to a Balrog of Morgoth, a creature so terrible in its wrath, that it made light work of the Dwarven homeland, slaying its king and forcing the Longbeards into exile. The incredible Khazad-dûm had fallen.
calmsage.com
The Emotion Wheel: Primary Emotions, Benefits & How To Use It!
I am sure you must have heard of an emotion wheel before but do you know what it is used for? The emotion wheel is a model which was first developed in the early 1980’s and since then there have been quite a few emotion wheel models developed. The...
Collider
10 Things to Remember From ‘Avatar’ Before Seeing ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
In 2009, James Cameron released his groundbreaking and highly-anticipated 3D movie, Avatar. The movie became a huge success due to its use of motion capture, which would later become mainstream in the film industry. The movie also broke the record for the highest-grossing film of all time, previously held by Titanic.
Collider
Connie Nielsen to Star In Psychological Thriller ‘Follow Me’
Today it has been announced that Gladiator star Connie Nielsen has signed on to star in an upcoming thriller from Catalyst Studios. The film, titled Follow Me, is to be directed by Scottish director Siri Rødnes and is being described as a psychological thriller “full of twists and turns.” Follow Me is scheduled to begin filming this week in Serbia.
Collider
Who Are the Kenari in 'Andor' and What Happened to Them?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 1-3 of Andor.While the sprawling and ever-expanding world of Star Wars features an incredibly diverse assortment of cultures and civilizations, none have garnered as much fuss as the indigenous people appearing in Andor. Featuring a number of flashbacks, the first three...
Collider
Tim Burton Reveals What Intrigued Him About Making 'Wednesday'
Fans can’t wait for Tim Burton’s take on Wednesday, the upcoming Netflix series which will see Jenna Ortega as the titular daughter of the Addams Family. While the dark, spooky, and mysterious tone of the series looks just like the thing that the celebrated director would want to work on, in a recent interview with Empire Magazine, Burton discussed what really attracted him to the script, as well as revealed that he shares the “same world view” with Wednesday herself.
Collider
James McAvoy Returns to The Dreaming in Audible's 'The Sandman' Act III
Audible is making a surprise return to the world of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman. Without warning, the audiobook giant released Act III of their star-studded adaptation, continuing the stories of the beloved graphic novels. Where Act I covered three volumes with Preludes & Nocturnes, The Doll’s House, and Dream Country, and Act II included Season of Mists, Distant Mirrors, A Game of You, and Convergence, Act III will adapt two more volumes for audio listeners - Brief Lives and Worlds' End. All three acts are now available exclusively on Audible.
