Bham Now
55 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Birmingham—Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 55 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Conner Milam Rohm at 205-447-0773...
Bham Now
7 stores with the best stomp-worthy cowboy boots in Birmingham
Y’all, we live in Alabama—our country side is bound to come out every now and then. With cooler weather, rodeos and Halloween around the corner, it’s time to make sure you have a good pair of cowboy boots on hand. Here are seven stores around the Greater Birmingham Area to find boots worth stomping in.
Birmingham resident speaks out on blight in East Thomas Neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham resident reached out to our team when she felt the city ignored concerns about her East Thomas community. Cassandra Morgan, who serves as the Vice President of the East Thomas Neighborhood Association, lives directly across the street from Malachi Wilkerson Middle School. It is a home that has been in […]
Vintage Market Days happening this weekend in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — From now through Saturday, see Pinterest come to life and take a walk down memory lane for Vintage Market Days at the Finley Center of the Hoover Met. Vintage Market Days is a three-day event that allows local vendors to market their wares to their community. In 2021, they hosted two […]
Nabeel’s Cafe and Market closing after 50 years in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Another beloved restaurant in Homewood will soon be closing for good after years in the community. Nabeel’s Cafe and Market, which has been in the same building along Oxmoor Road since 1972, will serve its final meal Friday. “It is true,” Nabeel’s management said in a Facebook message to CBS 42. […]
Food Truck Thursday: Frozen Rooster
Frozen Rooster stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News to get us in a good food mood for Food Truck Thursday.
Bham Now
3 ways LAH Real Estate supports Birmingham charities
As a locally-owned company, LAH Real Estate is committed to supporting local charities and nonprofit organizations. We spoke with members of the LAH Real Estate team to learn more big things they do for Birmingham. LAH Real Estate’s Year-Long Giving. At the beginning of each year, LAH Real Estate...
Bham Now
7 local fall treats that will make you swoon—hold the pumpkin
Fall is back, which means seasonal treats are baking up on menus around Birmingham. While Pumpkin Spice may think its royalty, we’re shouting out fall flavors that deserve a little more recognition (pumpkin haters, we’ve got your back). 1. Bandit Pâtisserie. Nothing beats pie on the go....
Bham Now
Nabeel’s in Homewood is closing its doors this Friday, Sept. 30 after 50 years
We have sad news, Birmingham. This Friday, September 30, Nabeel’s Cafe & Market in Homewood will be closing its doors after serving the community for over 50 years. Keep reading for more details. Say goodbye this Friday, September 30. This Friday is the last day you can grab a...
Shelby Reporter
CAVA Mediterranean restaurant opens on 280
NORTH SHELBY – It was a busy afternoon at CAVA on Wednesday, Sept. 28, as residents showcased their excitement to try one of Shelby County’s newest restaurant additions along U.S. 280. “I would describe the company as fresh, healthy and fast,” General Manager Eric Murphy said. “We’re kind...
ironcity.ink
Stars align for Carraway redevelopment: Neighbors happy to see buildings torn down, gutted
Demolition is underway at the former Physicians Medical Center Carraway Hospital campus Sept. 1. Nine buildings have been slated for demolition at the heavily vandalized property. Additional areas of the campus are slated to be refurbished as part of The Star at Uptown redevelopment project. For 14 years, people living...
Bham Now
Drum circles are gaining momentum in Birmingham—here’s why + where to find them
Are you looking to be part of a community? The word’s in that playing music with fellow Birminghamians is the way to do that. Musician and drum circle facilitator John Scalici is hosting community drum circles for everyone to join to promote unity and to provide a space to meet others. Keep reading to learn more about John and how you can participate in a drum circle.
wbrc.com
Campus 124 entertainment district coming to Pelham
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Campus 124, a tribute to the last three digits of Pelham’s zip code, is the city’s newest and fast-growing entertainment district. Most of the project is complete with restaurants and businesses already up and running. Campus 124 is a sister campus to Campus 805...
wbrc.com
Firefighters battle fires in Jefferson and Shelby County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Forestry Commission says they’re working a 200 acre fire that started out as a five acre fire Thursday morning, September 29, 2022. The fire started in the 2600 block of County Road 51. Coleen Vansant with the Alabama Forestry Commission says a bulldozer was brought in from Talladega to plow a line around the fire in an attempt to get it under control. We’re told four firefighters are fighting that fire.
2 injured in overnight Birmingham shooting
According to police, officers responded to Ascend 5 Points South, Off Campus Housing around 1:18 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, unidentified, was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.
Jones Valley Teaching Farm celebrates new facility in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jones Valley Teaching Farm is celebrating the opening of a new facility. The new center for food education will help the non-profit expand its program. Jones Valley Teaching Farm is a local non-profit that helps young people find purpose through food education. The organization was able to raise 8.3 Million […]
Two famous Trussville restaurants are making a comeback
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Brian Kemp, the owner of Kemp’s Kitchen & Bakery, is now bringing back two of the most famous and beloved Trussville restaurants. Starting September 28, 2022, construction for the new and improved Kemp’s Kitchen and Bakery along with the historic and great-tasting Golden Rule BBQ and Grill. “God’s […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works customers react to a potential 8.3% rate hike in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re a Birmingham Water Works customer, you may soon see a significant jump in your bill. The Water Works board is considering raising your rates by an average of 8.3% for next year and it could be an even higher rate for some households.
WAFF
Taylor Hicks is bringing his talent back home
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The 2006 American Idol winner Taylor Hicks is bringing his talent back home. The Birmingham native will perform at the Princess Theatre in Decatur on October 7. Hicks won’t only be celebrating his homecoming but his birthday too!. Hicks shared his story and...
Birmingham sees opportunity as Southtown falls, but residents face uncertainty: ‘I was born and raised here’
JaSheena Pearson, 39, grew up in Southtown Court doing ballet and African dance, skating and going to resident talent shows. She was saving for a house of her own, so when renovations began at Southtown, and she was forced to move, Pearson joined a home buyer’s program through the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District.
