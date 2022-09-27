'My kid could identify the flaws with this': Physicians concerned over CDC's new healthcare masking guidance

Read full article on original website
FDA to limit emergency review of COVID-19 tests
The FDA is transitioning back to traditional regulatory processes to sign off on new COVID-19 tests after clearing more than 430 for emergency use during the pandemic, the agency said Sept. 27. In its updated guidance, the agency said it would only review a "small subset" of new emergency use...
FDA rolls out new guidelines for how it will oversee health tech
The FDA released a final guidance Sept. 28 on what kinds of decision support software it intends to regulate. The FDA spelled out four criteria that determine whether things like artificial intelligence software that flags medical conditions for physicians are considered diagnostic devices that must be reviewed by the agency.
Telehealth startup allegedly treated minors without parents' consent
Telehealth startup Cerebral has been accused of prescribing minors prescriptions without the consent of their parents, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 29. Cerebral has a software that verified customers' IDs, but the software didn't identify patients' ages, according to former employees and documents reviewed by the Journal. Clinicians were allegedly supposed to verify patient ages during 30-minute video chats.
Pulse oximeter flaws may have delayed COVID-19 treatment for Black patients: study
Black COVID-19 patients may have faced 4.5-hour treatment delays due to pulse oximeters' inability to accurately read their blood oxygen levels, according to researchers at Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health. For 30 years, medical literature has documented that pulse oximeters overestimate blood oxygenation in individuals with darker pigmented skin, according to...
Medical org presidents to Congress: Pass healthcare worker violence protection bill
Association of American Medical Colleges President and CEO David Skorton, MD, and National Academy of Medicine President Victor Dzau, MD, are urging more action to address violence against healthcare workers. Healthcare workers play a key role in keeping communities safe and healthy, but there is increased violence and intensified inflammatory...
Viewpoint: Nursing shortage solutions begin with valuing nurses more
Addressing the nursing shortage, which has been exacerbated by COVID-19, begins with acknowledging how much nurses have been undervalued, Leana Wen, MD, wrote for The Washington Post Sept. 28. "The nursing shortage is not primarily a pipeline problem," Patricia Pittman, PhD, professor of health workforce equity at the Milken Institute...
USA Health cuts sepsis mortality rate with Oracle Cerner workflows
Mobile, Ala.-based USA Health reduced its sepsis mortality rate by 16.5 percent after implementing new Oracle Cerner EHR workflows and alerts algorithms. The health system initiated a performance improvement effort in early 2021 to reduce mortality by improving early identification and evidence-based treatment of sepsis, according to a Sept. 26 press release.
Obama: US has 'more of a disease care system than a healthcare system'
Precision medicine research is advancing, but the U.S. healthcare system is not nimble in its implementation of new technologies, according to former President Barack Obama. President Obama on Sept. 28 discussed progress on his 2015 Precision Medicine Initiative at the Illumina Genomics Forum in San Diego. "To the extent that...
Finvi expands healthcare functionality to better support post-acute healthcare providers
Finvi, a leading provider of enterprise workflow automation software built to accelerate revenue recovery and simplify the payments process, announced today expanded functionality of its Artiva HCx solution to better support post-acute care providers including home health, skilled nursing facilities and long-term care hospitals. Editor's Note: The article originally appeared...
Medical groups create program to increase quality of emergency surgery care
The American College of Surgeons and the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma have created a verification program to help hospitals improve the quality of care in emergency surgeries. The Emergency General Surgery Verification Program aims to "provide hospitals with a framework to create a culture of patient safety...
FDA approves ALS drug based on 1 phase 2 trial
Months after an FDA panel voted against Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' amyotrophic lateral sclerosis drug, a second panel reversed the decision in a surprise vote before the agency approved the controversial ALS treatment Sept. 29. In late March, an FDA advisory committee voted 6-4 against Amylyx's treatment, which is now named Relyvrio,...
Smoking has cost US economy $891B: American Cancer Society
Smoking cost the U.S. economy $436.7 billion in 2020, according to a Sept. 28 report from the American Cancer Society. The study also estimates that smoking has cost the U.S. a cumulative $891 billion as of 2020 when taking into account the lower income trajectory caused by smoking over the previous decade. That number is nearly 10 times higher than the cigarette industry's $92 billion in revenue, according to the American Cancer Society study, which was published in The Lancet Public Health.
Instacart Health launches for prescription meal plan, medical supply delivery
Grocery delivery company Instacart has launched Instacart Health to allow healthcare providers to order food and medical supplies for patients as part of their prescribed meal plans or post-hospital discharges. As part of the initiative, Instacart is partnering with digital health company Good Measures and WellCare of Kentucky to offer...
Innovation in practice: using genomic testing in routine care to boost population health
Genomic testing has been used for years on a case-by-case basis in clinical care, but is now increasingly seen as an important contributor to advancing population health. During a September Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Helix — a population genomics and viral surveillance company — Feby Abraham, PhD, chief strategy officer of Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System, and James Lu, MD, PhD, co-founder and CEO of Helix, discussed the role of genomics programs in supporting health systems' population and precision health objectives.
Charity care lacking at Mayo Clinic, other top hospitals, advocates say
Charity care spending at Mayo Clinic is on the lower end compared to other nonprofit hospitals, the Post-Bulletin reported. The Rochester-Minn.- based clinic spent .34 percent of its annual expenses on charity care in 2021. Nonprofit hospitals averaged spending 2.3 percent of their annual expenses providing charity care in 2021.
Peer comparison linked to increased physician burnout: study
Physicians who are compared to one another report lower job satisfaction and higher levels of burnout, according to a Sept. 28 research brief in UCLA's Anderson Review. The brief analyzes a five-month study of 199 physicians and 46,631 patients within the UCLA Health System. The study was recently published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
11 women making moves in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Sept. 23. 1. Gail Kosyla was named CFO of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health. 2. Annabelle Braun, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Orange County, Calif.
Epic developing new software for rare diseases
Epic is working to develop a new software application that aims to help physicians treat patients with rare diseases, WisBusiness reported Sept. 28. Jackie Gerhart, MD, vice president for clinical informatics at Epic, said the software will search databases containing health information from more than 163 million people, allowing physicians to match their current patient with others who may have the same disease to gain insights.
Geisinger, Rush, Oracle Cerner and more partner to share social determinants of health data in EHRs
Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger, Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center, Boston-based Tufts Medicine, Epic and Oracle Cerner are among the participants in a project to screen for and share patient data on social determinants of health in EHRs, the White House said Sept. 28. The program aims to standardize the way social...
