'My kid could identify the flaws with this': Physicians concerned over CDC's new healthcare masking guidance

Smoking cost the U.S. economy $436.7 billion in 2020, according to a Sept. 28 report from the American Cancer Society. The study also estimates that smoking has cost the U.S. a cumulative $891 billion as of 2020 when taking into account the lower income trajectory caused by smoking over the previous decade. That number is nearly 10 times higher than the cigarette industry's $92 billion in revenue, according to the American Cancer Society study, which was published in The Lancet Public Health.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO