Montgomery County, MD

‘Safe Routes to School’ Offers Opportunities to Montgomery County Residents and Schools to Improve Pedestrian Safety Around Schools

By Patrick Herron
 3 days ago
MCPS Community Message: Understanding the Dangers of Marijuana Edibles, Mental Health Awareness Week, Athletic Safety Plan, and More

MCPS sent the following community message on Thursday evening:. Here are eight things to know for Thursday, Sept. 29. They include a follow-up letter from Dr. McKnight on athletics safety, a reminder about Family Physical Education Week, a survey about next year’s school calendar, mental health information and more.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Montgomery County Planning Board and Planning Department Announce October Calendar of Events

The Montgomery County Planning Board and the Montgomery County Planning Department have announced their October 2022 calendar of events and meetings. All persons attending Planning Board meetings in person at M-NCPPC’s Wheaton Headquarters (2425 Reedie Drive, Wheaton, MD 20902) must be vaccinated, must sign up in advance, and may be required to show proof of vaccination. Those who participate are expected to observe general rules of decorum and address only the issues relevant to the decision before the Planning Board.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Montgomery County Council Committee Meeting on September 29, 2022

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 28, 2022. The joint Health and Human Services (HHS) and Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee will meet on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 9:30 a.m. to receive an update on the status of the hiring process for the Montgomery County health officer and discuss options for public health leadership structures within state law.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Montgomery County Residents Get a Chance to Win a $100 Gift Card by Taking the Ride On Reimagined Customer Satisfaction Survey

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 27, 2022. The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) invites all current, former and potential Ride On bus users to take a Customer Satisfaction Survey, which will be available online through Friday, Oct.7. Those who participate will be entered into a sweepstake for 1 of ten $100 gift cards. The survey is currently available in English, Spanish, Amharic, Simplified Chinese, French, Hindi, Korean, and Vietnamese. MCDOT will also host a community outreach event at Westfield Wheaton Mall, 11160 Veirs Mill Rd, Wheaton, MD 20902 on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 3-6 p.m. Residents are invited to join the MCDOT outreach team to take the Customer Satisfaction Survey and learn more about the Ride On Reimagined study.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing Teenager

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public assistance in locating, Rebeca Aragon-Soto, a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring. Aragon-Soto was last seen on September 27, 2022, at approximately 7:45 a.m., in the 1700 block of Hampshire Green Ln.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police Ask for Assistance in Locating Missing Silver Spring Man

For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 29, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 27-year-old from Silver Spring. Charles Andrew Slenkovich was last seen on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in the 9500 block of Biltmore Dr.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Vehicle Struck by Freight Train; No Injuries Reported

According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Pete Piringer, a utility truck was struck by a train in the area of the Nebel St railroad crossing in Rockville around 7:30pm on Thursday evening. The truck ended up on the CSX railroad tracks between Randolph Rd & Nicholson Rd and the driver/occupant(s) of the vehicle reportedly left the scene before fire and rescue arrived. There have been no injuries reported.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Six MCPS schools under consideration for renaming due to racist namesakes

Following petitions from students and community members, the MCPS Board of Education passed a resolution considering renaming six MCPS schools named after slave owners, this school included. County Council President Nancy Navarro proposed that Col. E. Brooke Lee Middle School be renamed because it is named after a segregationist. This...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Charles County Sheriff’s Office To Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint Tonight

HUGHESVILLE, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in the Hughesville area tonight, September 29. This checkpoint is grant funded through the Maryland Highway Safety Office. Checkpoints serve a critical role in promoting public safety by deterring drivers from driving while impaired.
HUGHESVILLE, MD
Gas-powered leaf blowers could soon be banned in Montgomery County

BETHESDA, Md. - States like California and cities across the country have banned gas-powered leaf blowers — Montgomery County could be next. It's no secret that gas-powered leaf blowers can be loud, and harmful to the environment, but they can also cause dangerous health effects, ranging from hearing loss to mental illness.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Study on Maryland’s Purple Line looks to limit gentrification

Maryland’s Purple Line is not scheduled to open until 2026, but the project is already leading to concerns about gentrification around stations. A new study from the public-private group “Purple Line Corridor Coalition” focused on ways to potentially avoid that from happening. “Historically, transit investments of this...
MARYLAND STATE
Affordable housing units available through WDU Homebuyers program

Fairfax County’s Workforce Dwelling Unit (WDU) Homebuyer Program provides a means for qualified homebuyers earning up to 120 percent of the area median income (AMI) to purchase a home at below-market prices near employment centers and transportation options. WDU townhomes and condominiums are located within market-rate developments throughout the...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
7 of Top 10 Public High Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo; All MCPS High Schools In Top Half of Rankings, According to Niche

Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 7 of the top 10 public high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Poolesville High School earning the top spot (All MCPS schools listed can be seen below and there are 282 public high schools in the state).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
U.S Department of Labor Awards $1.6 Million Grant to Montgomery College to Support Students Underrepresented in IT Fields

Montgomery College is one of 13 colleges to be awarded funding from the U.S. Department of Labor Employment and Training Administration (DOLETA)’s $45 million Strengthening Community Colleges (SCC2) Training Grant Program. This second round of SCC grant funding expands career and technical education programs and the capacity of community colleges to help marginalized and underrepresented populations earn credentials and secure high-wage, in-demand jobs. Through the SCC2 program, colleges can improve their ability to address equity gaps and meet employers’ and employees’ skills development needs through career pathways training in specific industry sectors.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Stabbing at apartment complex prompts lockdown at Northwestern High: Police

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Northwestern High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a stabbing was reported at a nearby apartment complex outside, Hyattsville Police Department said in a tweet. Police were on the scene investigating outside the City of Hyattsville Wednesday afternoon. Students at Northwestern High School were...
HYATTSVILLE, MD

