‘Safe Routes to School’ Offers Opportunities to Montgomery County Residents and Schools to Improve Pedestrian Safety Around Schools

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 27, 2022. The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) invites all current, former and potential Ride On bus users to take a Customer Satisfaction Survey, which will be available online through Friday, Oct.7. Those who participate will be entered into a sweepstake for 1 of ten $100 gift cards. The survey is currently available in English, Spanish, Amharic, Simplified Chinese, French, Hindi, Korean, and Vietnamese. MCDOT will also host a community outreach event at Westfield Wheaton Mall, 11160 Veirs Mill Rd, Wheaton, MD 20902 on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 3-6 p.m. Residents are invited to join the MCDOT outreach team to take the Customer Satisfaction Survey and learn more about the Ride On Reimagined study.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO