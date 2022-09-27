ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homosassa, FL

Comments / 0

Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Drone company, defense contractor track storm damage

From drones capturing images of property damage to interactive dashboards showing flooding in real-time, Tampa-based startups are helping people monitor the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Paypixl, a startup that created a platform where drone pilots build their portfolios and share images, launched a site where evacuees can view images of...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homosassa, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Government
Citrus County Chronicle

It may take days before fuel becomes available in Citrus

Motorists may have to wait a while longer until local gas stations have their fuel supplies replenished. “It’s going to vary, depending on a lot of factors,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Each business is likely affected differently. But gas stations without power will not be able to pump fuel.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

County commission says, 'no monkey business' in Levy

BRONSON — It’s not just Levy County citizens who are leery about JOINN Laboratories $5.5 million land purchase. At the Sept. 20 meeting of the Levy County Commission, it was an email from an individual in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, who stirred most conversation around the Chinese-based company’s acquisition of 1,400 acres in the Gulf Hammock area of Levy County.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
tampabeacon.com

Pasco gives first nod to tripling parks impact fees

NEW PORT RICHEY — Pasco County commissioners voted Sept. 20 for $3,450 in new impact fees to support parks, recreation and natural resources— more than three times the current impact fee for those purposes. The vote is the first step in a months-long process of implementing new fees...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

I-75 Reopens After Myakka River Flood Waters Recede

The Myakka River flooding under I-75 has caused I-75 to close in both directions. The main flooding goes from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 193 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd). See below for detours, or look for alternate routes. The detours will be in place until the water recedes.
TAMPA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

SUV collision claims Yankeetown man

A 66-year-old Yankeetown man died Friday night when his vehicle left County Road 40 in Levy County, collided with multiple objects, and overturned. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the man was driving an SUV on CR 40 East in the westbound lane around 11 p.m. when he veered to the right and traveled northwest onto the north grass shoulder. He continued until his vehicle hit a metal sign pole, a concrete pink elephant and a standing tree.
YANKEETOWN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
villages-news.com

It’s hard to get around in The Villages due to traffic

I do not think ANY building should proceed that reduces wildlife habitat or increases traffic and congestion. The Villages is already making it so hard to get around with high-traffic volume. The wildlife have no place to go, and many people coming from other States have no regard for their...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages District Office offers updated trash collection information

The Villages District Office is offering updated trash collection information. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday’s sanitation collection is rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 1. Community Development Districts 12 and 13.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness council considers next step in latest affordable housing project

One of the last city permitting requirements for a proposed seniors, affordable housing project for Inverness will be a focus Tuesday for the city’s council. Green Mills Group, which built the Colonnade Apartments affordable housing project in Inverness, is proposing to build a seniors only affordable housing, 100-unit complex at 1940 Forest Drive, also in Inverness.
INVERNESS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy