villages-news.com
Sumter County to begin collecting storm debris in areas outside The Villages
Sumter County will begin the process of debris removal on Monday throughout the unincorporated areas of the county excluding The Villages since the District governments will provide that service. Residents are asked to place all storm damage debris on the edge of your property before the curb. Residents are advised...
stpetecatalyst.com
Drone company, defense contractor track storm damage
From drones capturing images of property damage to interactive dashboards showing flooding in real-time, Tampa-based startups are helping people monitor the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Paypixl, a startup that created a platform where drone pilots build their portfolios and share images, launched a site where evacuees can view images of...
villages-news.com
Damage assessments taking place in The Villages in wake of Hurricane Ian
Damage assessments were taking place this morning in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The Villages appears to have dodged a bullet as the storm took a southward track. Power outages were at a minimum. Palm fronds were down on roadways and in common areas. Villages-News.com’s Ron Clark was out this...
fox13news.com
Hillsborough residents urged to conserve water to prevent neighborhood pump stations from overflowing
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County residents who are experiencing power outages in their home and neighborhood are urged to conserve water. Hillsborough County Water Resources said water going down the drain collects in neighborhood pump stations. Officials said without power, impacted pump stations can and will overflow. If pumps start...
Citrus County Chronicle
It may take days before fuel becomes available in Citrus
Motorists may have to wait a while longer until local gas stations have their fuel supplies replenished. “It’s going to vary, depending on a lot of factors,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Each business is likely affected differently. But gas stations without power will not be able to pump fuel.
Citrus County Chronicle
County commission says, 'no monkey business' in Levy
BRONSON — It’s not just Levy County citizens who are leery about JOINN Laboratories $5.5 million land purchase. At the Sept. 20 meeting of the Levy County Commission, it was an email from an individual in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, who stirred most conversation around the Chinese-based company’s acquisition of 1,400 acres in the Gulf Hammock area of Levy County.
villages-news.com
The Villages to present plan for 3,000 more homes southwest of Florida Turnpike
The Villages will present a plan to a special magistrate this week for 3,000 more homes in the Villages of Southern Oaks. The plan will be among the proposals put forth Tuesday afternoon before Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt at Wildwood City Hall. The meeting will take place at 2:15 p.m.
Hillsborough County Extends State Of Local Emergency
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise today signed an executive order extending a state of local emergency under authority granted by the County’s Emergency Management Ordinance and Chapter 252, Florida Statutes. The original order went into effect on Sept. 24 as what
tampabeacon.com
Pasco gives first nod to tripling parks impact fees
NEW PORT RICHEY — Pasco County commissioners voted Sept. 20 for $3,450 in new impact fees to support parks, recreation and natural resources— more than three times the current impact fee for those purposes. The vote is the first step in a months-long process of implementing new fees...
Hillsborough County residents brace for Alafia River flooding
TAMPA, Fla. — While so much of the focus of Hurricane Ian's damage is on the communities hit hard in Southwest Florida, there are some areas still waiting. In Hillsborough County, along the Alafia River are residential neighborhoods. The river is flooded and expected to crest overnight on Friday...
995qyk.com
I-75 Reopens After Myakka River Flood Waters Recede
The Myakka River flooding under I-75 has caused I-75 to close in both directions. The main flooding goes from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 193 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd). See below for detours, or look for alternate routes. The detours will be in place until the water recedes.
mainstreetdailynews.com
SUV collision claims Yankeetown man
A 66-year-old Yankeetown man died Friday night when his vehicle left County Road 40 in Levy County, collided with multiple objects, and overturned. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the man was driving an SUV on CR 40 East in the westbound lane around 11 p.m. when he veered to the right and traveled northwest onto the north grass shoulder. He continued until his vehicle hit a metal sign pole, a concrete pink elephant and a standing tree.
Commercial Fire In Brooksville Results In Heavy Damage To Business
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – At 11:58 a.m. Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) & The Brooksville Fire Department responded to a reported commercial fire in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. The call came from a passerby who reported fire from the
villages-news.com
It’s hard to get around in The Villages due to traffic
I do not think ANY building should proceed that reduces wildlife habitat or increases traffic and congestion. The Villages is already making it so hard to get around with high-traffic volume. The wildlife have no place to go, and many people coming from other States have no regard for their...
Yard waste and adjusted trash pickup times for Tampa following Hurricane Ian
Oh yes. the garbage man can!
Early Morning Commerical Fire In Hernando County Results In Only Minor Damage
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – An early morning commercial fire resulted in minor damage to a business, according to fire officials. At 4:12 a.m. Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) responded to a reported commercial fire in the 15,000 block of Spring Hill Dr. The
TECO expects to ‘restore majority of power by Sunday’
Amid widespread power outages caused by Hurricane Ian, Tampa Electric Company said they expect to restore the majority of their affected customers' power by Sunday night.
Pasco County Issues Precautionary Boil Water Notice For Columbus Drive & Rock Royal Drive in Beacon Square in Holiday
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco County Utilities is issuing a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for customers in the Beacon Square subdivision in Holiday, east side of Columbus Drive and west side of Rock Royal Drive between Moog Road and Beacon Square Drive. The water
villages-news.com
The Villages District Office offers updated trash collection information
The Villages District Office is offering updated trash collection information. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday’s sanitation collection is rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 1. Community Development Districts 12 and 13.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness council considers next step in latest affordable housing project
One of the last city permitting requirements for a proposed seniors, affordable housing project for Inverness will be a focus Tuesday for the city’s council. Green Mills Group, which built the Colonnade Apartments affordable housing project in Inverness, is proposing to build a seniors only affordable housing, 100-unit complex at 1940 Forest Drive, also in Inverness.
