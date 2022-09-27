Read full article on original website
bestofarkansassports.com
Malik Hornsby and the One Box Sam Pittman Has Left Unchecked as a Head Coach
The statistics support that Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is an effective play caller. The Hogs are ranked No. 6 in total offense in the 14-team SEC with 479 yards per game this fall and are No. 2 in rushing yards with 243.8 per game with the sensational Rocket Sanders leading the charge in the backfield. The Hogs are ninth in passing with 235.3 yards per game. That mark may be a little low considering Arkansas boasts veteran quarterback KJ Jefferson, but after losing the most dominant receiver in school history in Treylon Burks, a drop-off seemed likely.
ESPN
Why college football's top inside linebacker left Alabama for Arkansas
WHEN DREW SANDERS' name appeared in the transfer portal database on Jan. 11, an Arkansas staff member was quick to run it up the ladder to head coach Sam Pittman. Pittman thought the name sounded familiar, but he had to ask: "Is that No. 20 from Alabama?" A staff member...
KATV
Razorbacks to host Bradley at Simmons Bank Arena in December
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Bradley will be Arkansas' opponent for its annual game in North Little Rock, a return home for highly-touted freshman Nick Smith, Jr. The news comes as the Razorbacks announce their complete schedule for a much-anticipated season. The public can get its first look at...
KHBS
Sam Pittman talks with just days left before Alabama game
Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman addressed the news media ahead of the team's upcoming game against Alabama. Watch the coach's comments in the video player above. Alabama will travel to Fayetteville for the game this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the country. Arkansas is...
KTLO
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas
Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
Washington County placed under burn ban
Washington County was added to the list of counties in Arkansas that are under a burn ban on September 29.
Arkansas family waiting for answers after accident in automatic car wash
ROGERS, Ark. — On Monday, Sept. 26, a Rogers teen was going through an automatic car wash when a brush fell in her car. 17-year-old Emma Kate James of Rogers said she and a friend had just left dance practice when she decided to stop by Zips Car Wash on Pleasant Grove Road.
Attorney From Jay Arrested After Woman Dies In Arkansas Wreck
An attorney from Jay is charged with negligent homicide for a wreck that killed a woman. Benton County, Arkansas deputies originally let Jason Smith go after the crash in May. After the toxicology report showed alcohol and prescription medications were found in his system, prosecutors charged him, but the victim's family said that's not enough.
KHBS
Huntsville Schools former superintendent, middle school basketball coach, facing misdemeanor charge
HUNTSVILLE, Ark. — A former Huntsville City School District superintendent and a former middle school basketball coach are facing charges of failing to report accusations of sexual abuse on a district sports team. Audra Kimball, the former superintendent, and Kaleb Houston, the former coach, each face a charge of...
ozarksfn.com
Creating His Own Market
TONTITOWN, ARK. – Above the Osage Creek in the Illinois River Basin is the Osage Ridge Ranch, established in 2014 by Steve and Kellye Smith two years after they married. “When we had our first date, I made sure we had dinner out of town so I would have enough time to talk to her on the drive there and back to figure out if she might be the one,” Steve confided. “She was and establishing a new ranch was a logical step, especially considering her profession.”
Mom of murdered woman speaks as officials search for body
Arkansas officials are searching for evidence and the body of a missing former Hawaii resident.
What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?
Recreational marijuana is set to be voted on in the November general election, and a local dispensary said it expects to see big gains if it becomes legal for sale.
Do You Know About The ‘Little Golden Gate’ Bridge In Arkansas?
I am all about going out and exploring the cool things that Arkansas has to offer and I am excited about what I just found. Did you know that there is a Little Golden Gate Bridge in Arkansas?. So if you are like me and I was just a little...
FBI continues search for missing NWA man
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the location and recovery of Jason Lierl.
Fort Smith police received 35 breaking-and-entering calls in past week
Fort Smith police say they received a rash of breaking-and-entering calls in the past week.
beckersasc.com
Surgeon sells Arkansas ASC building for $2.6M
John Kendrick, MD, sold the building housing the Springdale, Ark.-based Minimal Access Surgery Clinic for $2.6 million, Arkansas Business reported Sept. 26. A real estate firm bought the 13,156-square-foot facility, the report said. Dr. Kendrick runs the practice, which offers services in general surgery, pediatrics, lab, ultrasound, endoscopy and biopsies.
Rollover accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville blocks traffic
A rollover accident blocks traffic on September 29 at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hill Avenue in Fayetteville in front of the Kum and Go gas station.
KHBS
1 injured in vehicle-pedestrian accident in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person was seriously injured in a vehicle-pedestrian accident in Fort Smith Wednesday morning, according to Fort Smith Police. Police said the accident happened around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of 19th Street and Rogers Avenue. According to police, the accident involved a box truck.
Benton County Sherrif’s Office assisting Fayetteville police in search for woman’s body at Beaver Lake
The Benton County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Fayetteville Police department as the search continues for the body of Allison Maria Castro.
Fayetteville man arrested for threatening to burn down church
On September 26, Dillon McDonald, 27, was arrested for allegedly threatening to burn down St. James Baptist Church.
