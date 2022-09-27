ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Coziest Cabin Airbnb In Ohio

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

If you're looking to get away from the chaos of the city and the pressures of everyday life, might we suggest taking a trip to a cozy cabin in the woods? You can disconnect from your electronic gadgets, curl up by the fireplace and watch the leaves fall around you . If this all sounds good to you, Trips to Discover recently compiled a list of the best cabin Airbnbs in every state in the U.S., graciously helping make the decision of where to enjoy your dream escape that much easier.

So, what's the best cabin Airbnb in Ohio? Wildwood Hill Cabin in Sugarcreek . Here's what Trips to Discover had to say about it:

"Wildwood Hill is a one-bedroom cabin for four, surrounded by acres of woodland for total privacy, peace and quiet. It has an open cathedral design with authentic logs for a rustic feel while providing plenty of modern amenities. There is no TV, but you’ll have a fire to warm up while enjoying a glass of wine or hot cocoa and a hot tub to relax in under the stars."

Looking to travel out of state? Check out Trips to Discover 's full list of the best cabin Airbnbs in every state.

townandtourist.com

The 12 Best All-Inclusive Ohio Resorts (with Prices)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Ohio is defined by its major cities and the cultural scenes within them. The state contains several hot spots for professional sports, art, and more. Ohio is best...
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious pizza in the state of Ohio?. If so, you should check out these local businesses. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this joint. Customer favorites include the supreme pizza (which is topped with green peppers, ham, mushrooms, pepperoni, onions, and sausage), breakfast pizza (topped with tons of cheese, eggs, ham, bacon, onions, and green peppers), and the founder's favorite (a white pizza topped with chicken and tomatoes). Patrons also say getting some of their house-made garlic twists is a must.
