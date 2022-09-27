Read full article on original website
HHS needs to ensure patients, providers understand telehealth privacy risks: report
The federal government needs to take stronger action in informing Medicare patients about their rights to privacy and security surrounding their medical and health data as telehealth visits continue to surge, according to a Sept. 26 Government Accountability Office report. The Government Accountability Office examined the telehealth care used by...
Judge orders HHS to restore 340B drug payments after 6-year battle
A federal judge ruled Sept. 28 that HHS must immediately cover 340B hospitals' drug costs rather than waiting until 2023. The American Hospital Association and 340B organizations applauded the decision, which took "nearly six years," Maureen Testoni, 340B Health President and CEO, said. "This is an important victory for 340B...
Medical groups create program to increase quality of emergency surgery care
The American College of Surgeons and the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma have created a verification program to help hospitals improve the quality of care in emergency surgeries. The Emergency General Surgery Verification Program aims to "provide hospitals with a framework to create a culture of patient safety...
Duke LifePoint hospital under CMS review for alleged EMTALA violations
CMS regulators are reviewing the results of an investigation into potential violations of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act at Wilson (N.C.) Medical Center, part of the Duke LifePoint network, The News & Observer reported September 30. The scrutiny follows Wilson Medical Center's brush with CMS this past summer,...
Finvi expands healthcare functionality to better support post-acute healthcare providers
Finvi, a leading provider of enterprise workflow automation software built to accelerate revenue recovery and simplify the payments process, announced today expanded functionality of its Artiva HCx solution to better support post-acute care providers including home health, skilled nursing facilities and long-term care hospitals. Editor's Note: The article originally appeared...
Geisinger, Rush, Oracle Cerner and more partner to share social determinants of health data in EHRs
Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger, Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center, Boston-based Tufts Medicine, Epic and Oracle Cerner are among the participants in a project to screen for and share patient data on social determinants of health in EHRs, the White House said Sept. 28. The program aims to standardize the way social...
Medical org presidents to Congress: Pass healthcare worker violence protection bill
Association of American Medical Colleges President and CEO David Skorton, MD, and National Academy of Medicine President Victor Dzau, MD, are urging more action to address violence against healthcare workers. Healthcare workers play a key role in keeping communities safe and healthy, but there is increased violence and intensified inflammatory...
LAW・
California hospital 1st to earn new Joint Commission accreditation
Torrance (Calif.) Memorial Medical Center is the first to receive the Leading Laboratories designation from The Joint Commission and the American Society for Clinical Pathology. It's a two-year designation that "serves as proof of Torrance Memorial's commitment to laboratory excellence and to help improve patient outcomes," The Joint Commission said...
USA Health cuts sepsis mortality rate with Oracle Cerner workflows
Mobile, Ala.-based USA Health reduced its sepsis mortality rate by 16.5 percent after implementing new Oracle Cerner EHR workflows and alerts algorithms. The health system initiated a performance improvement effort in early 2021 to reduce mortality by improving early identification and evidence-based treatment of sepsis, according to a Sept. 26 press release.
Charity care lacking at Mayo Clinic, other top hospitals, advocates say
Charity care spending at Mayo Clinic is on the lower end compared to other nonprofit hospitals, the Post-Bulletin reported. The Rochester-Minn.- based clinic spent .34 percent of its annual expenses on charity care in 2021. Nonprofit hospitals averaged spending 2.3 percent of their annual expenses providing charity care in 2021.
Viewpoint: Nursing shortage solutions begin with valuing nurses more
Addressing the nursing shortage, which has been exacerbated by COVID-19, begins with acknowledging how much nurses have been undervalued, Leana Wen, MD, wrote for The Washington Post Sept. 28. "The nursing shortage is not primarily a pipeline problem," Patricia Pittman, PhD, professor of health workforce equity at the Milken Institute...
Instacart Health launches for prescription meal plan, medical supply delivery
Grocery delivery company Instacart has launched Instacart Health to allow healthcare providers to order food and medical supplies for patients as part of their prescribed meal plans or post-hospital discharges. As part of the initiative, Instacart is partnering with digital health company Good Measures and WellCare of Kentucky to offer...
How virtual cardiac rehab can improve patient outcomes and loyalty while mitigating staffing shortages
Cardiac rehabilitation improves long-term health outcomes for cardiac patients. However, the number of brick-and-mortar cardiac rehab centers is limited and can only serve about half of the patients who need cardiac rehab. Meanwhile, the number of cardiac patients is steadily rising. In a September Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by...
FDA to limit emergency review of COVID-19 tests
The FDA is transitioning back to traditional regulatory processes to sign off on new COVID-19 tests after clearing more than 430 for emergency use during the pandemic, the agency said Sept. 27. In its updated guidance, the agency said it would only review a "small subset" of new emergency use...
Innovation in practice: using genomic testing in routine care to boost population health
Genomic testing has been used for years on a case-by-case basis in clinical care, but is now increasingly seen as an important contributor to advancing population health. During a September Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Helix — a population genomics and viral surveillance company — Feby Abraham, PhD, chief strategy officer of Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System, and James Lu, MD, PhD, co-founder and CEO of Helix, discussed the role of genomics programs in supporting health systems' population and precision health objectives.
Dr. Rakesh Arora joins University Hospitals
Cleveland-based University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute hired Dr. Rakesh Arora as director of perioperative and cardiac critical care and research director in the division of cardiac surgery. Dr. Arora most recently served as medical director of intensive care cardiac services for seven years at Winnipeg Regional Health Authority...
FDA rolls out new guidelines for how it will oversee health tech
The FDA released a final guidance Sept. 28 on what kinds of decision support software it intends to regulate. The FDA spelled out four criteria that determine whether things like artificial intelligence software that flags medical conditions for physicians are considered diagnostic devices that must be reviewed by the agency.
Hospital for Special Surgery sues HHS for allegedly shorting relief funds
New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery filed a lawsuit against HHS for allegedly reducing the hospital's COVID-19 relief funds by $51.2 million, Bloomberg Law reported Sept. 27. According to the lawsuit filed Sept. 27, HHS' categorization of hospitals for CARES Act reimbursements was "arbitrary and failed to account for...
Epic in the last 30 days
From adding a life sciences program to its national IT infrastructure to new partnerships with health systems, here are 10 updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in September. MercyOne health system will transition to Epic EHR to align with Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.
4 reasons health systems pursue revenue cycle partnerships
Eighty-three percent of health systems outsource some revenue cycle components, including 10 percent that use end-to-end partnerships, according to a report from the Health Management Academy. The report, sponsored by R1 RCM, was compiled from 40 quantitative survey responses and eight qualitative in-depth interviews with C-suite executives as well as...
