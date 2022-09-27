Read full article on original website
Highly anticipated new restaurant opening in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hayden and Trussville Girls Win Miss Iron City's Outstanding Teen CompetitionP3 StrategiesTrussville, AL
Little London Kitchen in Birmingham, AL Closes its Brick-and-Mortar Location Permanently After Staffing IssuesZack LoveBirmingham, AL
birminghamtimes.com
How Patients And Employees Became Family at Cooper Green Mercy
For the past 35 years, Cooper Green Mercy has been a home for Meritta Brooks, special imaging tech, at the South Ave. Sixth facility. “This is really my life … Cooper Green has been good to me and that’s one thing I don’t lose sight of,” Brooks said. “I am here to do a job. I enjoy doing my job and I enjoy meeting people … I love my patients and that’s one thing that keeps me going.”
beckershospitalreview.com
Preferred Behavioral Health Group selects new CEO
Lakewood, N.J.-based Preferred Behavioral Health Group selected Tara Chalakani, PsyD, RN, as CEO. Dr. Chalakani currently works as the organization's deputy CEO. According to a Sept. 28 news release, she has 30 years of experience in healthcare, including experience in nursing, psychology and mental health. Mary Pat Angelini, outgoing Preferred...
birminghamtimes.com
Former Jeffco CEO Tony Petelos and the Start of a New $120M Medical Clinic
As CEO for a government that would eventually file bankruptcy and deal with several other financial emergencies, former Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos faced a number of tough decisions. One of the most difficult, he said, was the move to downsize Cooper Green Mercy Hospital, the downtown Birmingham facility for mostly indigent patients.
Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham sends hurricane relief to sister hospital in Jacksonville, Florida
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The devastation is being felt far and wide across parts of Florida, and that includes problems at local hospitals. Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell says around nine hospitals are completely without water. Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham says reasons like this are why they’ve sent a full emergency […]
wvtm13.com
Alabama logistics company recruiting HBCU students for internship program
VANCE, Ala. — ARD Logistics is helping students at Miles College get internships, resources and even possible jobs after graduation. This is something they believe is needed right now for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. This is a company that delivers end-to-end supply chain solutions to clients globally. Andre...
beckershospitalreview.com
Michigan health system to make 'several hundred' job cuts
Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System will make "several hundred" job cuts, primarily in leadership and non-patient care roles, the Lansing State Journal reported Sept. 29. The layoffs come after the health system suffered a $90 million loss in the first six months of 2022 and the cost of contracting agency...
Alabama man, four others stole millions with fake university they created
An Alabama man was one of four people who admitted in court Thursday to creating a fake university in order to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, along with Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.
Birmingham resident speaks out on blight in East Thomas Neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham resident reached out to our team when she felt the city ignored concerns about her East Thomas community. Cassandra Morgan, who serves as the Vice President of the East Thomas Neighborhood Association, lives directly across the street from Malachi Wilkerson Middle School. It is a home that has been in […]
Alabama college instructor on leave after calling for ‘you-know-what’ rally to end local pride event
An Alabama college history instructor is on administrative leave after comments she made calling for a rally by the "you-know-what" to halt a LGBTQ pride event scheduled to be held in Cullman next month.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Alabama suspends license of doctor for Tuscaloosa abortion clinic
The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners has denied the application to practice medicine for the medical director of a Tuscaloosa abortion clinic. Dr. Leah N. Torres, who has been serving as medical director of the West Alabama Women’s Center under a temporary license, made fraudulent statements in her application, the board said.
beckershospitalreview.com
Florida hospitals prepare for Hurricane Ian
Hospitals in Florida are preparing for the impact of Hurricane Ian this week, according to a Sept. 28 report from the Nashville Business Journal. According to a Sept. 27 report from CBS affiliate WTSP, many hospitals in low-lying areas are taking necessary precautions to keep patients safe. St. Petersburg-based HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, which is in a mandatory evacuation zone, transported 40 patients to its Trinity location. WTSP reported that as of Monday evening, the hospital doors were locked, and no one would be allowed back until after the hurricane passed. Additionally, Bay Pine VA Healthcare System transferred all 142 of its residents and inpatients to various locations, according to the report.
wbrc.com
Huffstuttlers Hardware, longtime Homewood business announces it’s closing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Huffstutlers Hardware is closing up shop after more than eight decades. “Huffstutlers Hardware has actually been around 85 years,” store associate, Gary Martin said. Martin had been around for 24 years. He was hired in August 1998. “Oh yea, that’s a lot,” he laughed....
thecutoffnews.com
See the former jobs of the governor of Alabama
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Alabama using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Birmingham investing $1 million to help students’ financial literacy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced that the city will be investing $1 million to help students in the Birmingham City Schools system become more financially literate. The program, dubbed the BHM Financial Freedom Project, will be launched in the second week of October at six BCS campuses and will eventually be […]
shsroar.com
UAB Hosts a Highschool Band Day
The University of Alabama at Birmingham hosted a Band Day for high school students from all over Alabama on September 17th, 2022. Students drove from their home schools to the athletics fields in Birmingham. The Band Director, Gene Fambro, sectioned each group of instruments and auxiliary off to practice their music and routines, which were posted for the band to practice before that Saturday. After practice, the band was dismissed for a two hour break to allow auxiliary and band members to prepare for the upcoming halftime show. “We hope to see you back here for our game against Georgia Southern.” Gene expressed before the two hour break. Later, the band recuperated outside of the stadium for Chik-Fil-A, and headed straight to the stands to enjoy stands tunes and continue on to perform the half-time show. The show included songs from The Backstreet Boys and One Direction. After the performance, high-schoolers were allowed to leave and head home. UAB’s Highschool Band Day was an amazing learning experience, and let high-schoolers peek into the life of a college marching band member.
birminghamtimes.com
Railroad Park to Host Large Scale Picnic on Sun. to Celebrate Birmingham
Protective presents Picnic at Railroad Park on Sunday, October 2 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. This family-friendly community celebration will feature stellar food, music, and makers unique to Birmingham. “Everyone is invited to join us on Birmingham’s front lawn that afternoon to enjoy the music, food, and community atmosphere,”...
wbrc.com
Trussville City leaders attempt to quell concern following discovery of “death notebook” that listed 37 students
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville city leaders and police are now working to answer your questions regarding a “death notebook” that included the names of 37 Trussville students. The mayor says that the list was found last October, and they only found out about it because a school resource officer heard that another student was threatened.
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals face evacuations, water disruptions amid Ian: 3 updates
As hospitals and health systems in Florida grappled with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 29, organizations in South Carolina prepared for the effects of the storm. Hurricane Ian made landfall Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm near Cayo Costa, Fla. At the time of publication, Ian regained hurricane strength after being downgraded to a tropical storm. Ian is expected to reach the coast Sept. 30. Hurricane-force winds are expected along the South Carolina and southeast North Carolina coasts later Sept. 30, according to the National Hurricane Center.
CBS42.com
Hewitt-Trussville principal on administrative leave following threats that went unreported for nearly a year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The principal at Hewitt-Trussville High School is now on administrative leave following uproar in the community over a “death note” that was not investigated for nearly a year. Tim Salem, who has been principal at Hewitt-Trussville since 2012, was put on administrative leave...
These Alabama BBQ joints made Southern Living’s list of ‘The South’s Top 50’
This week, Southern Living released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” and two Alabama restaurants are on the rundown: Archibald’s Bar-B-Q in Northport and Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q in Decatur. Southern Living ranked Archibald’s number 7 on its list. The publication started...
