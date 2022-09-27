ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclaughlin, SD

Comments / 4

The Messenger
3d ago

RIP Sir Thank You for fighting for my rights and the rights millions of Amercians. People these days seem to forget the reason why we are free and don't appreciate the fact that men and women died so we can live free. Thank You

Reply(1)
5
Mike Whitcher
2d ago

Thank you for your service and for making the ultimate sacrifice for all Americans. Welcome home sir and rest in peace.

Reply
3
Related
KFYR-TV

Fargo Red Cross Volunteers continue journey to disaster area

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two Red Cross volunteers from Fargo are making their way down to Florida to help with hurricane relief efforts. They expect to arrive in Orlando tomorrow with their Emergency Relief Vehicle, or ERV (pronounced as a word not an acronym). Patty Lindholm says this is her first experience responding to a hurricane disaster.
FARGO, ND
slhn.org

SLUHN Staff Visit Reservation in South Dakota

A Lakota girl who just received a bunk bed to sleep in. One of the most rewarding moments of Wanda Reitz’s recent trip to South Dakota was when she and her volunteer group delivered bunk beds to one of the families on the “Rez.” It meant that the Native American children would no longer have to sleep on the floor, Reitz said.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mclaughlin, SD
State
South Dakota State
State
Hawaii State
KELOLAND TV

Millions on the way for South Dakota railroads

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is the recipient of two federal grants from the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to enhance railroad safety and efficiency, according to a release from the U.S. DOT. Over $4 million is being awarded in the form of three grants, one of which...
TRAFFIC
News Channel Nebraska

Several cows killed by anthrax in western South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. – Several cows have died of anthrax in western South Dakota, officials said Tuesday. According to South Dakota Veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson, "several" cows from a herd of 160 unvaccinated cattle died in Meade County. She said it is the first confirmed anthrax death in cattle this year.
MEADE COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Aberdeen family honored as ‘Angels in Adoption’

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Emily and Dan Richardt have been fostering children for five years. Recently, they traveled to Washington, D.C., to be honored by U.S. Congress as Angels in Adoption. Each year, the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute recognizes families from each state who advocate for foster...
ABERDEEN, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Korean War#Prisoner Of War#Americans#Fern Has Horns#Bear#Army Private First
Vermillion Plain Talk

Remember Ray Ring When You Think Of Noem’s Announcement

Maybe your jaw hit the floor, like mine did, when Gov. Kristi Noem announced Wednesday morning that she has promised South Dakota families the largest tax cut in the state’s history by eliminating the sales tax on food. She made the announcement at Dakota Butcher in Rapid City, surrounded...
RAPID CITY, SD
B102.7

Take Part In Two South Dakota Legendary Events This Weekend

One takes you on the most popular organized hike in the United States. The other will have your teeth shaking as the sunrises. Both are in the southern Black Hills of South Dakota. There may be a part of Custer State Park you've never witnessed. The part where a rolling...
TRAVEL
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Audit shows questioned costs from Stenehjem, lawmaker in Bismarck involved

(Bismarck, ND) -- A state auditor's investigative report is showing hundreds of thousands of dollars in "questioned costs" related to a nearly two million dollar overrun on a building project initiated under late North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. The report also indicated that a Bismarck state lawmaker co-owned several...
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
gowatertown.net

October sobriety checkpoint locations in South Dakota announced

PIERRE, S.D. – A total of 23 sobriety checkpoints in 16 counties are scheduled during October, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. The monthly checkpoints are designed to encourage people to not drink and drive. The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.
96.7 KISS FM

Do You Know This Staggering Montana Statistic?

This statistic is a little shocking, and honestly makes me second-guess living here in the Gallatin Valley. People love to visit Montana for its rivers, lakes, forests, mountains, and other geological attributes. Recently, we found out that something else is pretty common Montana—something a little less appealing. Montana is...
MONTANA STATE
106.9 KROC

Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide

Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
WINTHROP, MN
ESPN Sioux Falls

Can the Woolly Bear Caterpillar Predict the Winter in South Dakota?

Can the Woolly Bear Caterpillar Predict the Weather?. Take a fall hike through the woods and you may find that familiar-looking brown and black caterpillar. Some call it a Woolly Bear or a Fuzzy Wuzzy, or its lesser-known name, the Isabella Tiger moth. Yet some call it a hedgehog caterpillar. Whatever you call it, studying this fascinating creature can bring some predictions about how the seasons will progress in your area.
XL Country 100.7

After 30 Years Of Searching, Did DNA Solve This Montana Murder?

After 30 years without any answers, a Montana cold case has finally been solved. It all started in 1992 in an area commonly known as "Peace Tree Camp" or "Orange Avenue Ranch" located just off of Interstate 90 in Missoula County. There, a body was found partially buried. It was later determined that the body was that of a man named William Adams, a.k.a. "Cadillac Man".
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy