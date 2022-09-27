Read full article on original website
The Messenger
3d ago
RIP Sir Thank You for fighting for my rights and the rights millions of Amercians. People these days seem to forget the reason why we are free and don't appreciate the fact that men and women died so we can live free. Thank You
Reply(1)
5
Mike Whitcher
2d ago
Thank you for your service and for making the ultimate sacrifice for all Americans. Welcome home sir and rest in peace.
Reply
3
Related
KFYR-TV
Fargo Red Cross Volunteers continue journey to disaster area
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two Red Cross volunteers from Fargo are making their way down to Florida to help with hurricane relief efforts. They expect to arrive in Orlando tomorrow with their Emergency Relief Vehicle, or ERV (pronounced as a word not an acronym). Patty Lindholm says this is her first experience responding to a hurricane disaster.
North Dakota Leads The National Charge For Lead. What?
Not just for hunters but for fishermen too!
slhn.org
SLUHN Staff Visit Reservation in South Dakota
A Lakota girl who just received a bunk bed to sleep in. One of the most rewarding moments of Wanda Reitz’s recent trip to South Dakota was when she and her volunteer group delivered bunk beds to one of the families on the “Rez.” It meant that the Native American children would no longer have to sleep on the floor, Reitz said.
Game Trail Cams in South Dakota & Minnesota, Illegal or Not?
As the colors of the season change, bring on the hunting seasons. For anyone who wears camo, tromps through knee-high grass sits in a blind for hours, and lives for the hunt, this is your favorite time of the year. Many hunters like to scope out their regular hunting grounds...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
Millions on the way for South Dakota railroads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is the recipient of two federal grants from the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to enhance railroad safety and efficiency, according to a release from the U.S. DOT. Over $4 million is being awarded in the form of three grants, one of which...
News Channel Nebraska
Several cows killed by anthrax in western South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. – Several cows have died of anthrax in western South Dakota, officials said Tuesday. According to South Dakota Veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson, "several" cows from a herd of 160 unvaccinated cattle died in Meade County. She said it is the first confirmed anthrax death in cattle this year.
dakotanewsnow.com
Aberdeen family honored as ‘Angels in Adoption’
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Emily and Dan Richardt have been fostering children for five years. Recently, they traveled to Washington, D.C., to be honored by U.S. Congress as Angels in Adoption. Each year, the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute recognizes families from each state who advocate for foster...
KELOLAND TV
READ: RFP from Hillsdale professor to revise social studies standards in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State of South Dakota is paying retired Hillsdale College professor William Morrisey $200,000 to facilitate a revision of the state’s social studies content standards. Morrisey was selected by the state after submitting an RFP for the contract. The state has not told...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vermillion Plain Talk
Remember Ray Ring When You Think Of Noem’s Announcement
Maybe your jaw hit the floor, like mine did, when Gov. Kristi Noem announced Wednesday morning that she has promised South Dakota families the largest tax cut in the state’s history by eliminating the sales tax on food. She made the announcement at Dakota Butcher in Rapid City, surrounded...
Take Part In Two South Dakota Legendary Events This Weekend
One takes you on the most popular organized hike in the United States. The other will have your teeth shaking as the sunrises. Both are in the southern Black Hills of South Dakota. There may be a part of Custer State Park you've never witnessed. The part where a rolling...
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s out-of-state trips shown in her FEC reports
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem made political-oriented trips valued at more than $98,000 to places outside South Dakota during 2021 and the first half of 2022.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Audit shows questioned costs from Stenehjem, lawmaker in Bismarck involved
(Bismarck, ND) -- A state auditor's investigative report is showing hundreds of thousands of dollars in "questioned costs" related to a nearly two million dollar overrun on a building project initiated under late North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. The report also indicated that a Bismarck state lawmaker co-owned several...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Dakota’s Most Underrated Attraction Seems Just A Little Off
An article on a website has a BOLD statement concerning North Dakota.
gowatertown.net
October sobriety checkpoint locations in South Dakota announced
PIERRE, S.D. – A total of 23 sobriety checkpoints in 16 counties are scheduled during October, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. The monthly checkpoints are designed to encourage people to not drink and drive. The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.
Do You Know This Staggering Montana Statistic?
This statistic is a little shocking, and honestly makes me second-guess living here in the Gallatin Valley. People love to visit Montana for its rivers, lakes, forests, mountains, and other geological attributes. Recently, we found out that something else is pretty common Montana—something a little less appealing. Montana is...
Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide
Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
Can the Woolly Bear Caterpillar Predict the Winter in South Dakota?
Can the Woolly Bear Caterpillar Predict the Weather?. Take a fall hike through the woods and you may find that familiar-looking brown and black caterpillar. Some call it a Woolly Bear or a Fuzzy Wuzzy, or its lesser-known name, the Isabella Tiger moth. Yet some call it a hedgehog caterpillar. Whatever you call it, studying this fascinating creature can bring some predictions about how the seasons will progress in your area.
After 30 Years Of Searching, Did DNA Solve This Montana Murder?
After 30 years without any answers, a Montana cold case has finally been solved. It all started in 1992 in an area commonly known as "Peace Tree Camp" or "Orange Avenue Ranch" located just off of Interstate 90 in Missoula County. There, a body was found partially buried. It was later determined that the body was that of a man named William Adams, a.k.a. "Cadillac Man".
cowboystatedaily.com
Aerial Photo Over Wyoming’s Sacred Medicine Wheel Sets Off Storm Of Controversy
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The legality of a recent aerial photo of Wyoming’s famed Medicine Wheel may raise a question that seems to be one ingredient in a multi-jurisdictional blender. Photographer Tim Doolin of Sheridan recently posted a photo on Facebook with the tagline:...
Comments / 4