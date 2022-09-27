ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Best iPad deal: Amazon has cut the price of a 64GB 9th Generation Apple iPad to under $280 - and features include a 12MP front camera, 10.2-inch screen and all-day battery life

SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission. Whether you want to improve your school set-up or you just want a cleaner way of making video calls,...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Apple discontinues various older iPhones after iPhone 14 series launch

Apple has discontinued many older iPhones, including iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11. Apple routinely discontinues its older iPhones with the launch of the latest generation to curb the overlapping of phones in its portfolio. These iPhones are removed from the official Apple...
CELL PHONES
MarketRealist

Have an Old iPod Sitting Around? It Could Be Worth Thousands on eBay

Like music technology before it — the phonograph, the cassette tape, the Walkman, and even the compass disc — the iPod will soon recede into audiophile nostalgia. Apple discontinued its iPod line earlier this year, ending a two-decade run during which various iPod models and Apple’s famous white earbuds became ubiquitous around the world. And yes, especially now that mobile phones have supplanted MP3 players, your old iPod might be worth something!
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Ipad Air#Smartphone#Engadget#The Apple Ipad Air#Refurbished Event#Apple A7#Ram#Retina
PC Magazine

Save on a Refurbished 32GB or 128GB Apple iPad Pro

Many iPad fans are holding out hope for a new M2-based Pro model this fall. But while 2022's model should provide far more horsepower and quality-of-life features, folks who simply need a reliable, powerful tablet can save by considering refurbished models. PCMag readers can get a refurbed 2016 Apple iPad...
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Samsung just dropped a massive 98-inch Neo QLED mini-LED TV

In what can only be characterized as an epic play of one-upmanship, Samsung has just announced a new addition to its 2022 4K TV lineup, and it is massive. Unveiled in Dallas, Texas at the 2022 CEDIA Expo, the new 98-inch Neo QLED 4K TV uses mini-LED backlight technology and is equipped to be Samsung’s highest-performing 4K TV to date. Previously, Samsung’s 4K TV lineup was headlined by the QN95B and QN90B. The new 98-inch model uses the same processing and panel technology but has a more powerful backlight system.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
iPad
Digital Trends

Dell is having a surprise sale on its best business laptops

Do you need a new business laptop for work-from-home purposes? You don’t have to look beyond the ongoing Dell laptop deals, as one of the best laptop brands is offering significant discounts on a wide range of computers. There’s a lot of models to choose from, so to help you out, we’ve narrowed down the choices to a pair of business laptops — the Dell Latitude 3420 and the Dell Vostro 5620.
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Best Deals Today: Apple’s M1 MacBook Air, Apple Watch Series 7

We have a splendid selection of deals for you today, starting with one of Apple’s most popular laptops. The 2020 version of the MacBook Air is now available for just $850 after scoring a $149 discount. These savings come in two parts, as the first 5 percent discount will help you shave up to $49 off your new laptop, while the other part will appear at checkout.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
hypebeast.com

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Will Reportedly Replace Next Year's Pro Max Model

Following news that Apple‘s Dynamic Island will be expanding to the entire iPhone 15 family, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman now reports that the company may be rebranding its largest and most expensive phone to iPhone 15 Ultra, departing from the previous Pro Max designation. Since 2019, Apple has used...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

This Mac mini with 16GB RAM is on sale for $799, plus $30 off AppleCare

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's budget-friendlyMac mini is made even more affordable thanks to a $100 promo code discount on top of savings on AppleCare.
COMPUTERS
Engadget

Sonos Sub Mini

The Sub Mini is the Sonos sub we’ve been waiting for. It’s relatively affordable, easy to move around your home, and it’s perfectly sized for apartments and small rooms. Consider it a dead-simple way to upgrade your Sonos Beam or Ray.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Amazon's new Fire TV Cube can control your cable box

Amazon's Fire TV Cube has always been a bit of a curiosity. Clearly, the company wanted to combine an Echo Dot with a Fire TV streaming player, but it took a few tries before we genuinely liked it. Now with the third-generation Fire TV Cube, Amazon is giving it a more premium sheen with a cloth-covered design, a more powerful 2GHz octa-core processor, and an HDMI input connection for plugging in your cable box. Doing so will let you tune the Fire TV Cube to specific channels with voice commands—you know, for those of you who can't let your local sports go.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Magic Leap's smaller, lighter second-gen AR glasses are now available

Magic Leap's second take on augmented reality eyewear is available. The company has started selling Magic Leap 2 in 19 countries, including the US, UK and EU nations. The glasses are still aimed at developers and pros, but they include a number of design upgrades that make them considerably more practical — and point to where AR might be headed.
RETAIL
Engadget

Amazon’s 2022 hardware event liveblog: Kindle Scribe, Halo Rise, Echo and Fire TV devices, and more

Amazon is holding its annual fall showcase of new devices on September 28 at 9AM PT/12PM ET and as usual for an Amazon event, we expect things to get a little chaotic. Amazon's stream is not open to the public, or even to all members of the press. Meanwhile, and during the one-hour-or-so presentation, we expect the company to unleash a firehose of new products ahead of the holiday season, from Fire TV devices to Echo speakers and displays to who knows what else. (Remember that time Amazon surprised us with an Alexa-powered microwave?)
BUSINESS
Engadget

Anker's Soundcore Liberty 4 earbuds can monitor your heart rate

Soundcore audio brand has revealed Among them are the Liberty 4 earbuds, which can track your heart rate. The heart rate sensor is in the right earbud, so you'll need to wear that one to use the feature. When it's measuring your blood oxygen levels, the earbud will emit a red light. Soundcore hasn't disclosed the waterproof rating, which is odd given that heart-rate tracking functions are closely linked to workouts.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy