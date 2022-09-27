Read full article on original website
Have You Seen The New Adorable Twin Stars Of Amarillo Zoo?
Their story starts with near tragedy. The twins were found lost, abandoned, in a rock quarry near Weatherford, Texas. They were rescued and brought back to health at a shelter, and now they call Amarillo home. This month, you'll get to meet the latest stars of Amarillo Zoo. They just...
Interesting! Does Amarillo Need Community Hospital with Hotel and Gym?
Amarillo has many things, but at the same time, they don't have a lot of things. Unless you have been living under a rock, you know that there has been a push to rebuild/remodel our civic center. The citizens voted it down in 2020 and the city came back this year and said that they were going to use tax anticipation notes to build a new/remodel our current civic center. Then, Alex Fairly sued the city to stop the use of TANs to build/remodel the civic center.
Playa the Kenyan Sand Boa is hanging out with the cast of Today in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo is preparing for the spooky return of Boo at the Zoo. It will be an evening filled with Halloween-themed activities, including costumed characters, animal enrichment, treat stations, crafts, games, and more. Boo at the Zoo will be on Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22 from 6 p.m. […]
Amarillo Animal Management Welfare offering free microchips for pets
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare (AAMW) is offering free pet microchips throughout the month of October. AAMW is providing this technology free of charge and walk-ins are welcome. They are providing this technology service as part of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s...
Amarillo Steak Challenge is Not a Challenge for All
I have always thought I could handle that 72 oz. steak challenge at the Big Texan. Really if you catch me on the right day there is no stopping me. I just have never been able to put my money where my mouth is. You know I never wanted to...
What The Heck Is Going On At The Amarillo Amazon Warehouse?
It's been a wild week for the Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse in Amarillo. There have been rumors flying all over the place about it closing. Then it was bedbugs. Now it's not bedbugs, and everything is a-okay?. What the heck is going on over at the Amarillo Amazon Warehouse?. First,...
Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society gets a new location
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society has a new location. For anyone looking to adopt an animal, the non-profit organization can be found on South Bell and West McCormick Road. The APHS will start operating sometime next month. The move was a community effort, including online fundraisers...
Know These Suspects Who Allegedly Vandalized Twenty Vehicles?
If you've ever seen Pulp Fiction, you're familiar with Vincent Vega's thoughts on people who mess with a man's car. If you're not familiar with the quote, let's just say he has a very, very strong dislike for them. Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo need your help identifying a pair...
The Mystery Surrounding Tri’s Marketplace in Amarillo
Driving down Washington Street the other day I noticed the parking lot at Tri's Marketplace was empty. Not something I expected to see. They had a Grand Opening just back in November of 2020. Do you remember back in 2020 when a lot of people were shutting down? Tri's Marketplace...
78% Of Amarillo Agrees The Roads In The City Suck
One of the things that seem to be a constant in Amarillo is road construction. I swear, we see those orange cones more than any other city in America. Just the other day, I was headed home from work and the on-ramp to I-40 at Bell St. was all of a sudden closed. I just rolled my eyes.
Grab Your Popcorn and Learn How to Avoid Amarillo Drama
At least it is probably reassuring to know that drama is all around us. We try to avoid it as much as possible. Then there are times you just want to grab your popcorn and enjoy the show. That is how I felt when I was following along with some...
Would You Actually Want To Visit These Special Panhandle Graveyards?
There is a lot of history in the Texas panhandle. It contains everything from some of the baddest outlaws from when the West was still wild; to the daring ranchers who tried to tame the land. Still, as fascinating as the history is, I don't think I would make this into a road trip.
Gracie’s Project Shot Clinic proceeds will help elderly community
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gracie’s Project will be hosting a shot clinic tomorrow with the proceeds going to help the elderly community. The shot clinic is from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Wesley Community Center, located at 1615 S. Roberts St. Gracie’s Project...
2022 Fall Amarillo Job Fair
Workforce Solutions Panhandle in partnership with the city of Amarillo, will host the 2022 Fall Amarillo Job Fair on October 4th. The Job Fair will take place at 10 a.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex’s North Exhibit Hall. The event is open to the public, with officials stressing...
This Iconic Route 66 Landmark In Amarillo Is Really, Really Haunted
The Nat. The one and the only. The Nat Ballroom. I can't think of a single place more iconic and beloved than The Nat. The stories to tell of the looming building on 6th Street are endless. One topic in particular becomes pretty popular around this time of the year: the ghosts of The Nat.
LOOK: This Dreamy Bohemian Home by Amarillo College Is For Sale
This is the perfect home for an artist or creative. Or perhaps even the person who has just a little bit of a wild hippie soul. This home is located right across from Amarillo College and Memorial park, making it the ideal location for anyone with children or active dogs who need quick access to burn off that excess energy.
La Bella Pizza On Olsen Brand New Name Coming Soon
Popular Amarillo pizza joint is getting a new name. Back in December of 2021, we told you that La Bella Pizza on Olsen was getting a new name. The name is Big Jim's Pizza Company. They had even announced that they were changing the name. However, something happened and legality...
Robocalls: How to Protect Yourself
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — How many robocalls, texts, and emails do you get each day? AT&T says they’re blocking or labelling one billion robocalls every month. Liz Archuleta, General Manager of AT&T says while that’s a large number, imagine how many are still getting through. She suggests to never click on a suspicious email link, and if it’s a person posing as a company, go to their direct website and call customer service before following through with what the email says.
Are You Daring Enough To Visit These Five Panhandle Haunts?
Halloween is right around the corner. That means it's time to binge watch your favorite horror movies (I still highly recommend all Lone Star and horror loving Texans give The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs a try), buy copious amounts of candy to toss at toddlers, and visit haunted houses.
The Wrap Up: Week 7
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week seven of the high school football season!. Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 7:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: 4A and 3A...
