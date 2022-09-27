ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

101.9 The Bull

Interesting! Does Amarillo Need Community Hospital with Hotel and Gym?

Amarillo has many things, but at the same time, they don't have a lot of things. Unless you have been living under a rock, you know that there has been a push to rebuild/remodel our civic center. The citizens voted it down in 2020 and the city came back this year and said that they were going to use tax anticipation notes to build a new/remodel our current civic center. Then, Alex Fairly sued the city to stop the use of TANs to build/remodel the civic center.
KFDA

Amarillo Animal Management Welfare offering free microchips for pets

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare (AAMW) is offering free pet microchips throughout the month of October. AAMW is providing this technology free of charge and walk-ins are welcome. They are providing this technology service as part of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s...
KFDA

Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society gets a new location

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society has a new location. For anyone looking to adopt an animal, the non-profit organization can be found on South Bell and West McCormick Road. The APHS will start operating sometime next month. The move was a community effort, including online fundraisers...
101.9 The Bull

78% Of Amarillo Agrees The Roads In The City Suck

One of the things that seem to be a constant in Amarillo is road construction. I swear, we see those orange cones more than any other city in America. Just the other day, I was headed home from work and the on-ramp to I-40 at Bell St. was all of a sudden closed. I just rolled my eyes.
KFDA

Gracie's Project Shot Clinic proceeds will help elderly community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gracie’s Project will be hosting a shot clinic tomorrow with the proceeds going to help the elderly community. The shot clinic is from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Wesley Community Center, located at 1615 S. Roberts St. Gracie’s Project...
kgncnewsnow.com

2022 Fall Amarillo Job Fair

Workforce Solutions Panhandle in partnership with the city of Amarillo, will host the 2022 Fall Amarillo Job Fair on October 4th. The Job Fair will take place at 10 a.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex’s North Exhibit Hall. The event is open to the public, with officials stressing...
98.7 The Bomb

La Bella Pizza On Olsen Brand New Name Coming Soon

Popular Amarillo pizza joint is getting a new name. Back in December of 2021, we told you that La Bella Pizza on Olsen was getting a new name. The name is Big Jim's Pizza Company. They had even announced that they were changing the name. However, something happened and legality...
Myhighplains.com

Robocalls: How to Protect Yourself

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — How many robocalls, texts, and emails do you get each day? AT&T says they’re blocking or labelling one billion robocalls every month. Liz Archuleta, General Manager of AT&T says while that’s a large number, imagine how many are still getting through. She suggests to never click on a suspicious email link, and if it’s a person posing as a company, go to their direct website and call customer service before following through with what the email says.
KFDA

The Wrap Up: Week 7

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week seven of the high school football season!. Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 7:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: 4A and 3A...
101.9 The Bull

101.9 The Bull

101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas.

