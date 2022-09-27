ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

First responders train for fires at Augusta Regional Airport

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ve noticed smoke near the Augusta Airport over the last couple of days, that’s because crews are doing emergency training. We were there to learn more about how first responders prepare in case an emergency happens on the runway. “It can get extreme,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Burke County officials prepare for potential problems from Ian

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County is preparing for Ian. Officials tell us crews are ready to jump into action for any storm damage or power outages. “We’ve been encouraging our residents and businesses to sign up for code red alerts. We use code red to send out specific information if needed. We record the messages, or we can send out texts. It is very helpful. If you have power outages and if people are using cellphones to communicate during those types of events, they can use their vehicle charger. Keep your phone charged, and it keeps us in communication with the public,” said Amylia Lester, Burke County Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews respond to the scene of a structure fire

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews responded Thursday morning to a fire at an abandoned structure on Dobson Road. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 4:34 a.m. No injuries were reported, according to a firefighter on the scene. Beech Island, Jackson and Sliver Bluff fire departments...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Accidents
Augusta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRDW-TV

Fire leads to power outage along Peach Orchard Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire Thursday at a business on Peach Orchard Road led to a power outage in the area. The fire was reported at 1:40 p.m. at a business at 2609 Peach Orchard Road, according to the Augusta Fire Department. Most of the attention seemed to be focused on a self-storage business that’s in a former hardware store.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Divers bring closure to families while cleaning up waterways

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two guys from our region found a new hobby exploring all the random stuff that ends up underwater in local rivers and ponds. They started looking to remove things like cars as a cleanup effort, then things took a turn. Their new hobby went from cleaning...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
WRDW-TV

Augusta shootings kill 2 people within 12 hours

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta saw two fatal shootings within 12 hours as the CSRA continues to battle a surge in violent crime that’s claimed more than 40 lives since spring. In the latest shooting, deputies were called at 11:22 a.m. Friday to the Smart Grocery at 3221 Wrightsboro...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Here’s a snapshot of some local preparations for Ian

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve reached out to local agencies and organizations to learn more about how they’re preparing for the hurricane. Daniel Field says they’ve seen private planes stop on their way north, and local crews are getting ready to jump into action if needed. Columbia...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Crews respond to landfill fire in Columbia County

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County crews responded to a landfill fire at Sample & Son on Columbia Road in Grovetown. According to dispatchers with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to a reported fire at 8:40 p.m. Monday. Additional details are limited.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Local shelters prepare for homeless guests ahead of storm

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When the weather gets bad, we often want to stay home, but what about those who have no place to call home?. We went to the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope, where those without a home are welcomed to take shelter. “As things get colder,...
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfxg.com

Suspect arrested for Cascade Dr. murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection to a murder that happened earlier this month on Cascade Dr. On Sept. 19, deputies responded to Cascade Dr. for reports of a shooting. At the scene, they discovered the bodies of nineteen-year-old Kameron Tucker of Hephzibah and seventeen-year-old Kentevios Wageman of Augusta.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

56-year-old woman becomes latest slaying victim in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman died after being shot late Thursday in Augusta, the latest victim of a surge in violent crime that’s been sweeping the CSRA since spring. The victim, identified as 56-year-old Kimberly Harris-Opoku, was found in the 1100 block of Anderson Avenue, near 12th Street, after deputies were called there before 11:30 p.m., according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

ACSO looking for individual who fled car accident in Beech Island

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an individual who fled the scene of a car accident. According to authorities, the crash happened in the area of Blackstone Camp Road and Storm Branch Road in Beech Island. Investigators say that they have determined that the crashed vehicle has been […]
BEECH ISLAND, SC
WRDW-TV

3 flights delayed after brief runway closure at Augusta airport

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three commercial flights were delayed Monday morning after the runway at Augusta Regional Airport had to be temporarily closed. The closure happened after the landing gear failed for a single-engine plane around 9:15 a.m., according to a statement from the airport. There were no cancellations but...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Local communities get ready for whatever Ian may bring

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Hurricane Ian makes its way near the CSRA, counties are getting ready for the storm. Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. Although we’re not going to feel the full effects of Ian after it comes ashore again near Charleston on Friday, there will be some impacts in the CSRA in the form of rain and wind.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Schools in Richmond, Columbia counties tout results on SAT

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the fifth year in a row, Georgia public-school students outperformed their counterparts in the nation’s public schools on the SAT, state education officials said Wednesday. Local school districts are pleased with their results, too. Richmond County. In Richmond County, Class of 2022 test takers...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy