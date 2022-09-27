Giants open as 3.5-point home favorites over Bears in Week 4

The New York Giants (2-1) have opened as early 3.5-point favorites over the Chicago Bears (2-1) for their Week 4 game this Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium, per Tipico.

The over/under opened at 38.5 points.

The Giants won their first two games of the 2022 regular season over Tennessee and Carolina before losing to Dallas on Monday night at home.

The Bears defeated San Francisco in their opener, then lost to the Green Bay Packers in Week 2. This past Sunday, they nipped the Houston Texans at home, 23-20.

The Giants are 2-1 against the spread this season, while the Bears are 1-2.

