Orange County, FL

click orlando

Volusia County deputies search for missing Ormond Beach man

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies had begun to search for a missing, 60-year-old man out of Ormond Beach. Tony McGlothlin left his home on Myrtle Jo Drive Thursday evening in a dark blue 1998 Dodge Ram with Florida tag GFW-Q12, deputies said. McGlothlin was reportedly last seen wearing a white T-shirt, green khaki shorts and flip-flops and he has shown recent signs of memory loss, according to the sheriff’s office.
NBC Miami

Central Florida Man Dies After Walking Out of Home to Drain Pool During Ian

Deputies in a north Florida county said a man died overnight Thursday after going outside of his home during what is now Tropical Storm Ian. Volusia County Sheriff’s Office reported the 72-year-old man from Deltona went outside of his home just after 1 a.m. to drain his pool. Deputies said the victim’s wife called after he didn’t come back in the home.
WESH

Deputies: 2 people arrested after deadly Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies responded Tuesday to the scene of a deadly shooting and alleged burglary. The shooting happened in a parking lot located in the 6000 block of North Orange Blossom Trail. Deputies found Christian Amaro with several gunshot wounds. He was transported to the...
theapopkavoice.com

Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: September 20th-26th

The Apopka Burglary Report for September 20th-26th shows 24 burglaries reported in Apopka. Here are a few tips to protect against home burglaries:. Make your home look occupied, and make it difficult to break in. Lock all outside doors and windows before you leave the house or go to bed.
NBC Miami

Cross-Dressing Serial Shoplifter Behind Bars in Broward: Police

A Miami Gardens man, who sometimes dresses as a woman to shoplift, is looking at a growing list of charges after being suspected of grand theft at stores from Miami to Altamonte Springs, court records show. According to several arrest reports, Jamarian Ashford Brooks, who turned 20 Wednesday, entered a...
click orlando

Osceola County leaders respond to flooding, damage caused by Ian

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County officials began responding to historic flooding Thursday, evacuating residents and assessing the scope of damage done in the wake of Hurricane Ian. County officials are urging residents to shelter in place and avoid roadways as they expect to feel the impact of Ian...
