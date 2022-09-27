Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Volusia County deputies search for missing Ormond Beach man
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies had begun to search for a missing, 60-year-old man out of Ormond Beach. Tony McGlothlin left his home on Myrtle Jo Drive Thursday evening in a dark blue 1998 Dodge Ram with Florida tag GFW-Q12, deputies said. McGlothlin was reportedly last seen wearing a white T-shirt, green khaki shorts and flip-flops and he has shown recent signs of memory loss, according to the sheriff’s office.
click orlando
76-year-old man rescued from flooded Volusia County apartment, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 76-year-old man was rescued from his apartment after it had became flooded with water from Hurricane Ian, the Holly Hill Police Department said Thursday. Police said they received an anonymous tip that the man was trapped in his apartment, which was taking on water...
WESH
Deputies: 1 man dead, another man injured after Orange County shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Tuesday, two men were shot in Orange County, according to deputies. The shooting occurred on the 8000 block of Anise Grove Lane in Orlando around 10:20 p.m. Two men in their 20s were found with gunshot wounds at the scene. One of those men was...
click orlando
2 arrested in fatal car burglary in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman were arrested Tuesday in connection to a car burglary that ended with a man fatally shot, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Christian Dario Amaro, 40, was shot multiple times and found around noon by deputies who responded to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Miami
Central Florida Man Dies After Walking Out of Home to Drain Pool During Ian
Deputies in a north Florida county said a man died overnight Thursday after going outside of his home during what is now Tropical Storm Ian. Volusia County Sheriff’s Office reported the 72-year-old man from Deltona went outside of his home just after 1 a.m. to drain his pool. Deputies said the victim’s wife called after he didn’t come back in the home.
WESH
Deputies: 2 people arrested after deadly Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies responded Tuesday to the scene of a deadly shooting and alleged burglary. The shooting happened in a parking lot located in the 6000 block of North Orange Blossom Trail. Deputies found Christian Amaro with several gunshot wounds. He was transported to the...
theapopkavoice.com
Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: September 20th-26th
The Apopka Burglary Report for September 20th-26th shows 24 burglaries reported in Apopka. Here are a few tips to protect against home burglaries:. Make your home look occupied, and make it difficult to break in. Lock all outside doors and windows before you leave the house or go to bed.
Florida man dies after going to drain pool during Hurricane Ian, authorities say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man in Deltona died after he went outside to drain his pool during Hurricane Ian, according to authorities. According to WESH 2 News and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, a 72-year-old man in Deltona went outside during the storm. “Investigators believe he was using a hose to drain the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
About 200 residents evacuated after flooding hits Orange County apartment complex near UCF
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Fire Rescue officials responded to Arden Villas Apartments near University Boulevard Thursday night to help evacuate about 200 residents to a sister facility in Altamonte Springs. Images submitted to News 6 show the extent of flooding in Orlando, with several vehicles submerged in...
Deltona man dies after going out during Hurricane Ian to drain pool, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. — A 72-year-old Deltona man died early Thursday after going outside during Hurricane Ian to drain his swimming pool, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies said they were called to a home on Poinciana Lane near...
NBC Miami
Cross-Dressing Serial Shoplifter Behind Bars in Broward: Police
A Miami Gardens man, who sometimes dresses as a woman to shoplift, is looking at a growing list of charges after being suspected of grand theft at stores from Miami to Altamonte Springs, court records show. According to several arrest reports, Jamarian Ashford Brooks, who turned 20 Wednesday, entered a...
click orlando
Man dies in flooded Volusia home while awaiting rescue from Hurricane Ian
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 67-year-old Volusia County man died Thursday night when he fell at his home and was unable to escape rising floodwaters while awaiting rescue, officials said. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies in a high-water vehicle went to Lake Drive near New Smyrna...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘This is unbelievable’: Deputies rescue Orlo Vista residents trapped by Hurricane Ian’s floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies on Thursday were rescuing Orlo Vista residents stranded by Hurricane Ian’s flood waters. Residents who live on Hope Circle have seen flooding issues before with Hurricane Irma, but never as bad as it was Thursday. One resident told Channel 9 that she...
click orlando
Orange County Fire Rescue and National Guard help evacuate flooded extended stay hotel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The National Guard and the Orange County Fire Rescue helped evacuate residents at a flooded extended stay hotel off of Lee Road on Thursday. Hurricane Ian, the fifth strongest to every strike the United States, dumped heavy rain across Central Florida where flooded streets were widespread.
Orange County nursing home evacuated due to rising flood waters
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue crews evacuated people from a nursing center Thursday morning. Crews responded to the Avante at Orlando facility off Semoran Boulevard. Officials said the evacuations were being done over concerns from rising flood waters. Video shared on social media shows crews walking...
Here’s when Central Florida counties will collect trash and debris after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando will begin picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30,...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old Central Florida girl
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are looking for 12-year-old Brook Bimbo. They say Brook was last seen at her home on Lake Pickett Road on Thursday between 4 and 8 a.m. She is believed to have met up with a 17-year-old male. "There is concern for her well-being...
click orlando
Pregnant woman braves Brevard roads during Hurricane Ian to give birth at hospital
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – It’s not every day you drive through a hurricane to give birth, but that’s what this Melbourne mom had to do Wednesday morning as Ian barreled across the Florida peninsula. Hanna-Kay Williams, her fiancé and her mother braved fierce winds and rain on...
click orlando
Osceola County leaders respond to flooding, damage caused by Ian
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County officials began responding to historic flooding Thursday, evacuating residents and assessing the scope of damage done in the wake of Hurricane Ian. County officials are urging residents to shelter in place and avoid roadways as they expect to feel the impact of Ian...
Homicide investigation underway in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a homicide. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Southern Charm Drive. At the scene, deputies found a woman in her 20s inside a home. The death has been ruled a homicide. All parties remained on scene. The...
Comments / 2