Fox17
Meijer searching for Midwest-made food items to be part of their new gourmet line, "Frederik"
In 2021, Meijer launched "Frederik's," a line of gourmet-inspired foods. Now they're expanding the brand to feature a Midwest-made line of products featuring local chefs and makers, and they're asking people to apply. The Midwest Made line is meant to celebrate local artisans by telling their stories on its packaging...
Hurricane Ian scraps Grand Rapids couple’s Florida wedding. New event venue saves the day.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – With less than a week to go until her wedding, Grand Rapids bride Lauren Scott realized she had to scrap her entire plan for a destination event in Florida. The planned ceremony with about 40 guests on the beach? Canceled. The planned wedding reception at...
Fox17
Join the effort to plant 200+ trees during "Neighborwoods 2022" to help make the city greener
Friends of Grand Rapids Parks is hosting a "Neighborwoods Tree Planing" event this weekend aiming to help Mayor Bliss' greening initiative by planting trees in much-needed areas. Community and corporate volunteers will come together to plant 200 or more trees in 48 hours. Friends of Grand Rapids Parks provides the...
Live Pumpkin Carvers Promise to Delight at Holland Fall Fest 2022
Downtown Holland embraces all things fall on October 7 & 8, with harvest decorations, an artisan market, family activities, and LIVE professional pumpkin carvers. And it’s just one of the many cool fall festivals happening in West Michigan this year!
Fox17
City of Zeeland celebrating 175th anniversary with a huge week-long celebration
175 years ago, more than 450 people arrived in West Michigan and settled in what is now known as Zeeland. The city will be celebrating this huge anniversary with a just as massive celebration during the first whole week of October. During the 175th Anniversary Celebration, downtown Zeeland will be...
Cookies Restaurant In Kalamazoo Reopening
Just a few weeks ago, I wrote about the delicious cookies soul food restaurant temporarily closing down. The restaurant cited overwhelming support and covid as factors in its short closure, saying how the conditions set them back a little bit and they needed time to reevaluate themselves. They said they were heading into the lab to make changes so they can continue to provide for the people of Kalamazoo.
No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls
I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
Michigan’s Best Grocery Store Is In West Michigan And It’s Not Meijer
Michiganders have a lot of options when it comes to grocery shopping. Off the top of my head, I can think of Meijer, Aldi, Family Fare, Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Kroger. These grocery stores not only offer groceries but a lot of them also have all of your shopping needs covered.
‘It’s getting worse': Holland resident riding out Hurricane Ian at Florida home
Before Boyd Feltman and his family bought a house in North Port, Florida, which is located east of Venice, locals told him that hurricanes really don’t come their way. That is, until this week.
11 year old Portage driver beats adults at Kalamazoo Raceway
Bryce is just 11 years old and has been racing since he was seven. He is a fourth generation driver who started driving quarter midget cars and recently moved up to late models and super late models.
Fox17
Tulips and pumpkins? Holland's Fall Fest has something for everyone!
HOLLAND, Mich. — Downtown Holland's Fall Fest Kicks off with preparations for Tulip Time, pumpkin carving, and more!. October 7th & 8th, volunteers are needed to help plant bulbs around downtown, making sure Holland's signature flower will be ready for the spring celebration. The festivities continue both days at...
What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?
Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice? Nominations are now open. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by submitting your nomination below. For the sake of this poll, we are asking you to nominate your favorite pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties.
A Long Standing GR Inside Joke Has Become An Actual Event
I'm sure that when this word was first uttered, it was by a 12-year-old boy just minutes after the first ArtPrize was announced. But the joke is now REAL. If I had a dime for every time someone referred to ArtPrize as "FartPrize", I would most definitely be at least six dollars richer, but this year, the joke will become reality, for this Saturday, on Grand Rapids West Side, there will be an actual event called 'FartPrize'.
‘I was stunned, absolutely,’ says 84-year-old pro-life advocate shot while door-to-door canvassing
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- In her years as a Right-to-Life volunteer, 84-year-old Joan Jacobson has encountered her share of people with a different viewpoint. But the conversations never ended with gunfire, as it did Sept. 20 when Jacobson was shot in the shoulder by a resident near Lake Odessa. She had been going door-to-door to ask people to vote no on Proposal 3, an initiative to guarantee the right to an abortion in Michigan.
‘I probably should have listened to you, bud’: Michiganders hunker down for Ian
FOX 17 is talking with Michiganders who are experiencing Hurricane Ian firsthand. One family from West Michigan now lives in Cape Coral and they are hunkering down for the storm.
rvbusiness.com
Brinkley RV Unveils First ‘Model Z’ Fifth-Wheel Prototype
New RV builder Brinkley RV showed its first prototype – an upscale “Model Z” fifth-wheel – at last night’s (Sept. 25) reception on the eve of the 2023 Elkhart RV Open House. The reception took place at a leased Goshen, Ind., facility not far from the expansive 252-acre complex the fledgling RV manufacturer is building on the south side of Goshen near the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Fox17
Morning Buzz: September 30
1. Aviation lovers get ready. A new air show is coming to West Michigan next summer. The Yankee Air Museum, in conjunction with the Muskegon County Airport will produce an inaugural Aviation Experience Tour that will include an air show July 6-9. The Aviation Experience will consist of all four...
WWMTCw
Coyote population fluctuates in urban areas, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Coyotes can be found anywhere and are "everywhere in Michigan," Adam Bump, Michigan Department of Natural Resources specialist, said. They live in urban areas, including Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Lansing, and Detroit, Bump said. "Coyotes are smart, perceptive, and adjust to human behavior in urban areas,"...
WATCH: Multiple cars catch fire in Meijer parking lot
After hearing reports of a single car fire, authorities arrived on scene to find more than one car ablaze.
