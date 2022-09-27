ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schoolcraft, MI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Schoolcraft, MI
Lifestyle
City
Schoolcraft, MI
1049 The Edge

Cookies Restaurant In Kalamazoo Reopening

Just a few weeks ago, I wrote about the delicious cookies soul food restaurant temporarily closing down. The restaurant cited overwhelming support and covid as factors in its short closure, saying how the conditions set them back a little bit and they needed time to reevaluate themselves. They said they were heading into the lab to make changes so they can continue to provide for the people of Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Gloves#Tarps#B G
Fox17

Tulips and pumpkins? Holland's Fall Fest has something for everyone!

HOLLAND, Mich. — Downtown Holland's Fall Fest Kicks off with preparations for Tulip Time, pumpkin carving, and more!. October 7th & 8th, volunteers are needed to help plant bulbs around downtown, making sure Holland's signature flower will be ready for the spring celebration. The festivities continue both days at...
HOLLAND, MI
103.3 WKFR

What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?

Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice? Nominations are now open. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by submitting your nomination below. For the sake of this poll, we are asking you to nominate your favorite pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
100.5 The River

A Long Standing GR Inside Joke Has Become An Actual Event

I'm sure that when this word was first uttered, it was by a 12-year-old boy just minutes after the first ArtPrize was announced. But the joke is now REAL. If I had a dime for every time someone referred to ArtPrize as "FartPrize", I would most definitely be at least six dollars richer, but this year, the joke will become reality, for this Saturday, on Grand Rapids West Side, there will be an actual event called 'FartPrize'.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

‘I was stunned, absolutely,’ says 84-year-old pro-life advocate shot while door-to-door canvassing

IONIA COUNTY, MI -- In her years as a Right-to-Life volunteer, 84-year-old Joan Jacobson has encountered her share of people with a different viewpoint. But the conversations never ended with gunfire, as it did Sept. 20 when Jacobson was shot in the shoulder by a resident near Lake Odessa. She had been going door-to-door to ask people to vote no on Proposal 3, an initiative to guarantee the right to an abortion in Michigan.
LAKE ODESSA, MI
rvbusiness.com

Brinkley RV Unveils First ‘Model Z’ Fifth-Wheel Prototype

New RV builder Brinkley RV showed its first prototype – an upscale “Model Z” fifth-wheel – at last night’s (Sept. 25) reception on the eve of the 2023 Elkhart RV Open House. The reception took place at a leased Goshen, Ind., facility not far from the expansive 252-acre complex the fledgling RV manufacturer is building on the south side of Goshen near the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
GOSHEN, IN
Fox17

Morning Buzz: September 30

1. Aviation lovers get ready. A new air show is coming to West Michigan next summer. The Yankee Air Museum, in conjunction with the Muskegon County Airport will produce an inaugural Aviation Experience Tour that will include an air show July 6-9. The Aviation Experience will consist of all four...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Coyote population fluctuates in urban areas, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Coyotes can be found anywhere and are "everywhere in Michigan," Adam Bump, Michigan Department of Natural Resources specialist, said. They live in urban areas, including Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Lansing, and Detroit, Bump said. "Coyotes are smart, perceptive, and adjust to human behavior in urban areas,"...
BATTLE CREEK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy